Jim Accosted?: Ex-CNN ‘Journo’ Recounts Terrifying Trump Rallies Where Grandmas Shouted at Him

Ex-CNN ‘journalist’ and now full-time Democrat activist podcaster Jim Acosta recently recalled his harrowing times behind enemy lines at rallies for President Donald Trump. Were people shooting at him or throwing dangerous objects at brave Acosta? No, they were hurling… words. But they were very mean words. It was just like being smack dab in the middle of a literal war zone! Acosta somehow survived to tell the tale.

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Here's Acosta acting like his life was at risk. What a fraud! (WATCH)

Jim Acosta is asked if he ever felt like his life was in danger when he worked Trump rallies for CNN.



Acosta: "Yeah. I mean, it was totally crazy."



He cites being called names like "traitor" and people yelling stuff at him.



Jim Acosta is always Jim Acosta's biggest hero. pic.twitter.com/vW282YeaRP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 21, 2026

Is it a job requirement to be a massive narcissist when working as a reporter? — Rob (@RobDGoblin) July 21, 2026

Narcissism is what makes ‘journalists’ who they are. They’re always the hero in every story.

Let’s momentarily return to 2018 and see what Acosta had to endure while working for CNN. (WATCH)

CNN's Jim Acosta gets heckled at Trump rally: "CNN Sucks!"pic.twitter.com/2LDNtARVQA — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) July 31, 2018

It’s a miracle he’s still alive.



Someone called him a traitor? And he’s still able to talk about it?



Not all heroes wear capes. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 21, 2026

Man whose entire life is words to the public gets scared when the public has words for him! — Docjiles - Nuclear MAGA Technologist (@docjiles) July 21, 2026

Words are violence to ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats.

Here’s Acosta’s riveting story of survival versus a very verbal grandmother at a Trump rally. The emotional scars! (WATCH BOTH)

WATCH: Jim Acosta whining about #civility because a little old lady yelled at him at a Trump rally is EXTRA SPECIAL.



I'm sure he views that grandmother as the greatest threat to the first amendment... pic.twitter.com/kgkpU2vbVy — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 26, 2018

Crowd at Trump Rally in South Carolina chanting "Go home Jim" at CNN's Jim Acosta. #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/JYTHry4aRO — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 25, 2018

This was just like being on the frontlines of a battlefield. Acosta is such a warrior for democracy!

Posters say Acosta sees a ‘hero’ every time he looks in a mirror.

Well, small men need a hero 😊 — Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) July 21, 2026

I'd say the title that best describes Jim Acosta is "drama queen".



Jim thinks he's had it tough but can he imagine being called a Nazi or shot at? — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) July 21, 2026

No mention of what the media has been calling Trump for 10 years or, you know, the actual attempts on his life at a rally — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 21, 2026

Of course not... 🤨 — Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) July 21, 2026

Trump and his supporters have been called much worse than Acosta.

Even after being rejected by CNN, Acosta still hasn’t let go of his unhealthy Trump obsession.

At this point, his entire life is defined by his obsession with Donald Trump. Everything he says, everything he does is about Trump. And Trump doesn’t even spend a sec thinking about Acosta. What a sad existence — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) July 21, 2026

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Jim had to leave CNN because they pushed his ass to midnight shift because he was worthless. Now he does a worthless podcast, just another failed "journalist" who thought he was the story. — Jeff (@jeffchef111) July 21, 2026

Someone should tell Acosta, we already started draining the poison. That’s why he is unemployed. — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) July 21, 2026

Acosta is slow and doesn’t realize he and his ilk are the poison of which he speaks. Every ‘journalism’ layoff brings us that much closer to finally being poison-free. Now be careful out there, Jim. There are grandmas around every corner.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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