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Jim Accosted?: Ex-CNN ‘Journo’ Recounts Terrifying Trump Rallies Where Grandmas Shouted at Him

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:30 PM on July 21, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Ex-CNN ‘journalist’ and now full-time Democrat activist podcaster Jim Acosta recently recalled his harrowing times behind enemy lines at rallies for President Donald Trump. Were people shooting at him or throwing dangerous objects at brave Acosta? No, they were hurling… words. But they were very mean words. It was just like being smack dab in the middle of a literal war zone! Acosta somehow survived to tell the tale.

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Here's Acosta acting like his life was at risk. What a fraud! (WATCH)

Narcissism is what makes ‘journalists’ who they are. They’re always the hero in every story.

Let’s momentarily return to 2018 and see what Acosta had to endure while working for CNN. (WATCH)

Words are violence to ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats.

Here’s Acosta’s riveting story of survival versus a very verbal grandmother at a Trump rally. The emotional scars! (WATCH BOTH)

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This was just like being on the frontlines of a battlefield. Acosta is such a warrior for democracy!

Posters say Acosta sees a ‘hero’ every time he looks in a mirror.

Trump and his supporters have been called much worse than Acosta.

Even after being rejected by CNN, Acosta still hasn’t let go of his unhealthy Trump obsession.

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Acosta is slow and doesn’t realize he and his ilk are the poison of which he speaks. Every ‘journalism’ layoff brings us that much closer to finally being poison-free. Now be careful out there, Jim. There are grandmas around every corner.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CNN DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS FIRST AMENDMENT JIM ACOSTA

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