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‘Journalistic’ Journey: Jim Acosta ‘Discovers’ Golden Statue of Trump at Florida Golf Course

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:43 AM on May 14, 2026
Meme

Earlier this month, at a Montana Holiday Inn, Democrat activist podcaster Jim Acosta proclaimed to a small gathering that he’s doing ‘the real news’ now. It’s okay, we laughed, too. Apparently, part of doing ‘the real news’ involves Acosta traveling to a sunny Florida golf course to record himself in front of a recently unveiled golden statue of President Donald Trump.

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Here’s Acosta ‘reporting’ from the ‘Don Colossus’ statue. (WATCH)

Golf courses are known for their treacherous terrain. Acosta almost got swallowed by a sand trap.

Commenters say the statue is the nearest Acosta will ever be to Trump again.

One wonders what Acosta’s new schtick will be once Trump leaves office.

Posters say Acosta’s self-worship could lead him to erect a statue of himself.

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Marshmallow? Well, we do roast him every day.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

You know he can’t. Acosta’s TDS will never allow it. The cringe will continue.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CNN DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS FLORIDA JIM ACOSTA

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