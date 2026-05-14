‘Journalistic’ Journey: Jim Acosta ‘Discovers’ Golden Statue of Trump at Florida Golf Course

Earlier this month, at a Montana Holiday Inn, Democrat activist podcaster Jim Acosta proclaimed to a small gathering that he’s doing ‘the real news’ now. It’s okay, we laughed, too. Apparently, part of doing ‘the real news’ involves Acosta traveling to a sunny Florida golf course to record himself in front of a recently unveiled golden statue of President Donald Trump.

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Here’s Acosta ‘reporting’ from the ‘Don Colossus’ statue. (WATCH)

We found it. The 22 foot golden statue of Donald Trump at his Doral Golf Course in Florida. It’s very shiny. Not exactly life-like. But very North Korea feeling for sure. pic.twitter.com/qDjVaW55cH — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 13, 2026

Who let Acosta in? He should be outside where he belongs. pic.twitter.com/nz4D0UzJAI — ConservativePatriot76 🇺🇸 (@GinaE1971) May 13, 2026

Stunning and brave — C. Irwin (@Bookwormdearlor) May 14, 2026

Golf courses are known for their treacherous terrain. Acosta almost got swallowed by a sand trap.

Commenters say the statue is the nearest Acosta will ever be to Trump again.

For a man who hates Donald Trump, Acosta sure finds excuses to get close to him. — Global Nomad (@KRAE_USA) May 14, 2026

You’re obsessed with Donald Trump. It’s bizarre. You are a weirdo. — Patty Free (@pattymaese8) May 13, 2026

Acosta has dedicated his life in pursuit of the Golden Trump. 🤣 — Professor Pissybich (@pissybich) May 13, 2026

Acosta has one of the most severe cases of TDS that I've ever seen. Trump lives inside his head 24/7. Jim can't shake Trump out of his consciousness. Lost his job because of it. His life revolves around Trump. Jim needs help but he won't get it. Needs a fix. Pray for his soul. — zjxn06 (@zjxn06) May 13, 2026

One wonders what Acosta’s new schtick will be once Trump leaves office.

Posters say Acosta’s self-worship could lead him to erect a statue of himself.

We all know that if Jim had the money, he’d erect a statue of himself in a heartbeat and title it “Defender of Journalism,” or something equally vainglorious. pic.twitter.com/z3x9RwA98J — Ruffian (@black3or5) May 13, 2026

He's such a total marshmallow.😆Investigative journalist in his own mind. 🤣 — 🇺🇸 PAZ Phillips 🌲🏔️😎 (@PPhillipsAZ) May 14, 2026

Marshmallow? Well, we do roast him every day.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Jim Acosta reminding everyone why he runs a podcast out of his basement these days. — 🇺🇸 Fore Right 🇺🇸 (@slicebrigade) May 13, 2026

Following in Keith Olberman’s footsteps. — slicchicfl (@slicchicfl) May 14, 2026

Now that we’re shining the light on these phony “journalists”, do you notice how decrepit they look? 😁 — Stojulcinj 🇺🇸 (@stojulcinj) May 13, 2026

He'll write off the trip to Florida from his income tax. — Johnny Appleseed (@TheOxyCon) May 14, 2026

Good Lord Acosta, give it up already. — Missy Powell (@MissyPowel21975) May 13, 2026

You know he can’t. Acosta’s TDS will never allow it. The cringe will continue.

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