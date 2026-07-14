Independent Journalist Jim Acosta Is Back at the Reflecting Pool, Reporting No Signs of Damage

Even a pro journalist like Jim Acosta has slow news days. Acosta is back again at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which has been drained, looking for signs of vandalism. He doesn't see any signs of vandalism, just a "bad paint job." As a reminder, this clown was CNN's White House correspondent and was even given his own show by the network.

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Update from the reflecting pool! The pool has been drained, and there are no signs of the giant gash that Donald Trump has been lying about. No indications of major vandalism. Just a bad paint job. The only thing that’s been exposed is that Trump has been lying about this. pic.twitter.com/bSdnnwL2zr — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 14, 2026

We like the use of the exclamation point at the end of "Update from the reflecting pool!"

Acosta has blocked replies to his brilliant piece of investigative journalism.

That’s simply not true, Jim. I’m looking right at a giant gash in this picture. https://t.co/gf63XqWxBM — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 14, 2026

Ouch.

Imagine going from primetime television to staking out an empty pool. https://t.co/BehsSO9T4G — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 14, 2026

Youtube shirt, Substack hat. Did this guy not save ANY of his CNN money? https://t.co/mtQvMLZw0g — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 14, 2026

Acosta also live streamed all night trying to see Trump's name removed from the Kennedy Center building.



He compared it to the Berlin Wall coming down.



Guy is absolutely beyond parody.pic.twitter.com/QvF5896nZA https://t.co/xG2SKoINdq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 14, 2026

Imagine being downgraded from a CNN propagandist to pool boy. https://t.co/TFW9El2weQ — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 14, 2026

Imagine this is what your career as a “journalist” gets reduced to. Trump is humiliating them at levels never before thought possible https://t.co/a8Wk69bG26 — Gary (@plzbepatient) July 14, 2026

I can’t wait until this stupid news cycle is over. What a bunch of losers. https://t.co/sHJDAPVbbL — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 14, 2026

It is over. It's been over.

No matter how down you might sometimes feel about where you are in your life, please take heart in the knowledge that you will never -- could never -- be as sorry and pathetic as this failure. https://t.co/QPjhwbnxyU — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 14, 2026

Jesus, you need a hobby. https://t.co/0mrGUIVws1 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 14, 2026

I'm not MAGA. I'm fairly open about my dislike of Trump since I'm an ACTUAL Conservative and all.



And yet, gaping vaginas like Jim Acosta make me root for the guy. It's hard to imagine allowing another man to make me THIS SALTY.😂



Get a fucking grip, James. https://t.co/sblzoXigUZ — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) July 14, 2026

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From the press pool to the reflecting pool. What an amazing fall from grace from the most talentless yet more obnoxious “journo” in the United States. https://t.co/MVCSPYU9fi — Elliott Hamilton (@EHamiltonEsq) July 14, 2026

Les Nessman, reporting live.



With all due apologies to Les Nessman. https://t.co/zXtFjyzYUe — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 14, 2026

This guy used to be on television! He probably made several million dollars per year! He was a big deal! This was just a few years ago! https://t.co/EKVN7aeltg — Dr Dick Gargantuan, DMD (@MikeJazzpenis) July 14, 2026

There are actual news stories out there for any real investigative journalist to track down.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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