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Independent Journalist Jim Acosta Is Back at the Reflecting Pool, Reporting No Signs of Damage

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on July 14, 2026
Jim Acosta Show

Even a pro journalist like Jim Acosta has slow news days. Acosta is back again at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which has been drained, looking for signs of vandalism. He doesn't see any signs of vandalism, just a "bad paint job." As a reminder, this clown was CNN's White House correspondent and was even given his own show by the network.

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We like the use of the exclamation point at the end of "Update from the reflecting pool!"

Acosta has blocked replies to his brilliant piece of investigative journalism.

Ouch.

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It is over. It's been over.

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There are actual news stories out there for any real investigative journalist to track down.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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