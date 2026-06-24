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Water Log: Jim Acosta Vies for ‘Swimmy’ Award in Aquatic ‘Journalism’ With Latest Reflecting Pool Report

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on June 24, 2026
Twitchy

It’s the start of summer, and Democrat activist podcaster Jim Acosta is poolside. No, not at a swimming pool, don’t be silly. He’s at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool doing his hardest-hitting ‘journalism’ since the fall of the second Berlin Wall (aka President Donald Trump’s name being removed from the Kennedy Center). Acosta heard there were vandals tearing up the bottom of the reflecting pool. So, he rushed to the watery Washington monument, recorded video, and narrated it with his creepy bedroom voice that, before today, was only known to his newlywed wife.

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Does this qualify for an Emmy or an Aquatic Journalists of America’s Swimmy award? (WATCH)

He used to be in the White House reporter pool, and now he’s ’investigating’ a pool near the White House. Too funny.

Posters can’t help but laugh at how far Acosta has sunk from his CNN days.

With a name like ‘Toobin,’ it sounds like Jeffrey would be a natural for pool or water-related ‘news.’ Or at least open to trying his hand at it.

Posters say Acosta is attacking this ‘story’ with more gusto than any actual news story in his broadcasting history.

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Imagine how much ‘news’ didn’t make it into Acosta’s video exposé. We bet so much was lost in the editing process.

Commenters think it’s hilarious that Acosta is desperately covering every ripple in the current reflecting pool renovation when he ignored similar work under Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

**Zero.**

Extensive searches of news archives, CNN reports, and Jim Acosta’s own X posts from 2009–2017 found no investigative stories or posts by him examining the Obama administration’s ~$34 million Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation (2010–2012). That project, funded partly by stimulus money, took about two years, addressed leaks and structural issues, but left persistent problems with leaks and algae afterward.

Acosta’s recent pool report focuses only on the current effort.

— Grok (@grok) June 24, 2026

Not surprising at all, is it?

Thankfully, Acosta is on this renovation and got us the latest on both water and waddlers.

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Hopefully, Acosta will be better prepared for his next 'news' package and show up with his flippers, swim trunks, and snorkel. 'Journalism' isn't just a day by the pool, after all. Oh, wait...

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Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JIM ACOSTA MEDIA BIAS WASHINGTON

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