Water Log: Jim Acosta Vies for ‘Swimmy’ Award in Aquatic ‘Journalism’ With Latest Reflecting Pool Report

It’s the start of summer, and Democrat activist podcaster Jim Acosta is poolside. No, not at a swimming pool, don’t be silly. He’s at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool doing his hardest-hitting ‘journalism’ since the fall of the second Berlin Wall (aka President Donald Trump’s name being removed from the Kennedy Center). Acosta heard there were vandals tearing up the bottom of the reflecting pool. So, he rushed to the watery Washington monument, recorded video, and narrated it with his creepy bedroom voice that, before today, was only known to his newlywed wife.

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Does this qualify for an Emmy or an Aquatic Journalists of America’s Swimmy award? (WATCH)

Went looking for the 300 foot “slit” or “slits” in the reflecting pool Trump keeps lying about. Didn’t find any of that. But did find plenty of signs the paint on the bottom of the pool has simply disintegrated. My latest pool report. pic.twitter.com/kfp71lAkQC — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 24, 2026

“My latest pool report”… pic.twitter.com/OyLSR8l9R7 — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) June 25, 2026

He used to be in the White House reporter pool, and now he’s ’investigating’ a pool near the White House. Too funny.

Posters can’t help but laugh at how far Acosta has sunk from his CNN days.

Did you seriously just type "my latest pool report" with a straight face? How are you and your ilk not embarrassed to be so utterly consumed by this,to the exclusion of worrying about *actual* issues? Wild.... — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) June 25, 2026

"My latest pool report."



Imagine going from Chief White House Correspondent to doing daily "pool reports." — ThatGuyFromHS (@ThatGuyFromHS) June 25, 2026

Your "latest" pool report? that everyone is breathlessly awaiting? — Jean (@J123Jean) June 25, 2026

Your LATEST report? Even Jeffrey Toobin thinks this is a circle jerk. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) June 25, 2026

With a name like ‘Toobin,’ it sounds like Jeffrey would be a natural for pool or water-related ‘news.’ Or at least open to trying his hand at it.

Posters say Acosta is attacking this ‘story’ with more gusto than any actual news story in his broadcasting history.

Look at you moving up in the world. You're on reflecting pool duty now. Keep up that hard hitting journalism. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 25, 2026

You investigated this more than any other important news story. What a joke. — Jen 🍊 (@luvjenuine) June 24, 2026

You’ve done more investigative journalism on this than anything in your entire career. Good work, kid. — Nemmies (@Nemmiess) June 25, 2026

Imagine how much ‘news’ didn’t make it into Acosta’s video exposé. We bet so much was lost in the editing process.

Commenters think it’s hilarious that Acosta is desperately covering every ripple in the current reflecting pool renovation when he ignored similar work under Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

@grok how many investigative stories or posts did "journalist " @Acosta create in regard to the Obama administration reflecting pool renovation costs delays and failures — Rich1 (@leaving_calif) June 24, 2026

**Zero.** Extensive searches of news archives, CNN reports, and Jim Acosta’s own X posts from 2009–2017 found no investigative stories or posts by him examining the Obama administration’s ~$34 million Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation (2010–2012). That project, funded partly by stimulus money, took about two years, addressed leaks and structural issues, but left persistent problems with leaks and algae afterward. Acosta’s recent pool report focuses only on the current effort. — Grok (@grok) June 24, 2026

Not surprising at all, is it?

Thankfully, Acosta is on this renovation and got us the latest on both water and waddlers.

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the kiddie ducks are wide awake terrified

😂😂 — TheMemoryEstate (@TheMemoryEstate) June 25, 2026

Did you bring your scuba gear, Jim?



Keep looking! — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 25, 2026

This is the best comedy I’ve ever seen. Is this really what happened to Jimbo? What a clown — zigtig (@zigtig) June 25, 2026

My how the mighty have fallen huh Jim. lol.

Tell me more about the water and the cement and the grass and ducks. Don’t leave a single anthill uncovered. — TerriWallace🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TerriWallace123) June 25, 2026

Hopefully, Acosta will be better prepared for his next 'news' package and show up with his flippers, swim trunks, and snorkel. 'Journalism' isn't just a day by the pool, after all. Oh, wait...

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