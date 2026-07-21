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Former Sanders Outreach Chief: Bernie Has Endorsed the Most Antisemitic Candidates in a Generation

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on July 21, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

When Bernie Sanders' former Jewish liaison for his campaign says he is promoting anti-Semitism, there is a problem.

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Bernie thinks because he's Jewish and lived in a kibbutz at one time, he'll be excused from the allegations. The fact is he has surrounded himself with people who hate everything about him. 

Bernie Sanders has to be the most self-loathing politician alive.

Not taking him seriously back in 2020 emboldened him to behave like this now.

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Not surprisingly, the Hamas wing of the Democrat Party got their panties in a twist over Rubin's assertion.

They don't understand the only stance these people will accept is the destruction of Israel. 

It took them long enough.

It's very odd. 

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And his supporters would have cheered it on.

That's the legacy he deserves. It's exactly what he's earned. 

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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