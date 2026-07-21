Former Sanders Outreach Chief: Bernie Has Endorsed the Most Antisemitic Candidates in a Generation

When Bernie Sanders' former Jewish liaison for his campaign says he is promoting anti-Semitism, there is a problem.

SCOOP @jewishinsider via @marcrod97: "Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Jewish liaison says his old boss promoting antisemitism"



"Joel Rubin: Sanders has endorsed ‘the most categorically anti-Israel, antisemitic candidates that we've seen in a generation, if ever’"https://t.co/sw45DDw20a — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) July 21, 2026

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Bernie thinks because he's Jewish and lived in a kibbutz at one time, he'll be excused from the allegations. The fact is he has surrounded himself with people who hate everything about him.

This is a BIG deal. @JoelMartinRubin served a high level in the prior @BernieSanders campaign. I consider Bernie to be the instigator and leader of this vile and toxic antisemitic and anti Israel movement on the left.



Thank you Joel for calling this out and for speaking out. https://t.co/nek7yWEYfX — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) July 21, 2026

Bernie Sanders has to be the most self-loathing politician alive.

Sorry but I can’t take this seriously when Bernie was doing the same thing back in 2020 and people like this defended and supported him.



If only there were some signs: https://t.co/2wYQjjYJ5v https://t.co/xyFAJew4Vn — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 21, 2026

Not taking him seriously back in 2020 emboldened him to behave like this now.

No one on Bernie 2020 remembers who Joel Rubin was or anything he did for the campaign but good to see he’s milking that to juice his next career move https://t.co/tm0cM4D3QM — Hamid Bendaas 🇩🇿🇵🇸 (@HBendaas) July 21, 2026

Not surprisingly, the Hamas wing of the Democrat Party got their panties in a twist over Rubin's assertion.

Progressives like Weiner & Lander are “desperately afraid of saying anything somewhat rational about Jews & Israel for fear of being attacked but are facing attacks anyway, discovering its impossible to satisfy far-left voices while they are pushed to take more extreme positions” https://t.co/XsPCYZCbkE — Brooklyn Bridgebuilders (@BklynBridgeNYC) July 21, 2026

They don't understand the only stance these people will accept is the destruction of Israel.

I’m glad more ppl are waking up and seeing reality https://t.co/2C5JPDLBOV — (((Matt Boxer)))#СлаваУкраїні! 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@MattBoxer94) July 21, 2026

It took them long enough.

Bernie Sanders would have loved to have been a Soviet commissar in charge of purging Jews from society



Cavorting with antisemites is a pathological fixation for him https://t.co/JoKeW13lsK — Jonathan Eric Lewis (@LewisJonathanE) July 21, 2026

It's very odd.

Sanders was always this guy. Glad some are waking up but it’s not some sort of new revelation. https://t.co/yTliRUpi1t — Boris Zilberman (@rolltidebmz) July 21, 2026

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😱(shocked face). @SenSanders is an antisemite of the worst sort. He is a kapo who works against his people. I be @SenSanders would have led his people to the you-know-what during WWII to appease the Nazis. https://t.co/Ct5bHKxNOn — Ms.Channing (@channingms1) July 21, 2026

And his supporters would have cheered it on.

Blood Libel Bernie is a disgrace. This is his legacy, not health care for all, but a slate of Nazi candidates he promoted. 🤮 https://t.co/Lekq0YLH7Y — Shayna Maidel (@1ShaynaMaidel) July 21, 2026

That's the legacy he deserves. It's exactly what he's earned.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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