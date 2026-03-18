NYC's 'First Lady' Used N-Word, Praised Terrorist Hijacker, and Cheered Intifada in Dormant Accounts

It's well documented the 'First Lady of New York City' is not a big fan of Israel or the Jewish people, but now there are allegations of her praise of Palestinian terrorists and (yikes) saying the N-word. Sounds like she doesn't like anyone.

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Rama Duwaji — the wife of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani— shared several posts glorifying Palestinian terrorism on old social media accounts that remain active.



Duwaji also used the N-word.https://t.co/NR0IWCZW9W — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 18, 2026

New York City's first lady, Rama Duwaji, glorified terrorist violence in a wide range of posts made on social media when she was a teenager and in her early 20s, celebrating members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terror group and the First Intifada, a Washington Free Beacon review of her old X and Tumblr accounts found. Duwaji, 28, posted a photo to her Tumblr account in September 2017, when she would have been 20 years old, of the infamous Palestinian terrorist Leila Khaled. Under the username "diimashq," she echoed one of Khaled's most famous statements. Khaled, a longtime member of the PFLP, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, participated in plane hijackings in 1969 and 1970. Between the two hijackings, she underwent several cosmetic surgery procedures to disguise her identity. In the 1970 hijacking, Khaled threatened to detonate a grenade unless the pilots let her into the cockpit. Today, she is revered by terrorists and their allies as the first woman to hijack a plane. Duwaji was in her late teens and early 20s when she made the majority of the posts, and the accounts with which she made them appear to be inactive now. They came at a time when she was living in the Middle East. While she is of Syrian descent, Duwaji spent her early childhood in New Jersey. Her family moved to Dubai in 2006, and Duwaji eventually transferred from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar to the school's Richmond campus.

She's a real peach.

She’s a full blown terrorism apologist. https://t.co/0XuTwBwwY7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 18, 2026

And that's not hyperbole.

Probably the craziest thing I’ve lived through



Was calling Zohran Mamdani a lying Islamist



And providing at least 5 pieces of evidence supporting this



Then getting eviscerated by the press



When it was obviously true, but they were unwilling to look into it https://t.co/s8yVfcMwbL — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) March 18, 2026

The press will never believe any negative information about Democrats and specifically radical Islamists.

Jacquelyn Kennedy she is not… https://t.co/9qINLykvMv — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 18, 2026

It’s shameful to me that this woman has a position of so much power in my party. https://t.co/tAmVPxARYT — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) March 18, 2026

What's more shameful is most of YOUR party agrees with her.

Of course Mamdani's wife uses the N word, did anyone think her racism would stop with targeting the Jewish people??? https://t.co/xcZhr2JbMX — Rabbi Poupko (@RabbiPoupko) March 18, 2026

Apparently not.

I hope these disgusting cheerleaders for terrorism are removed from Gracie Mansion with dispatch. Utterly revolting. https://t.co/Q0DyQI2jFA — Ben Badejo (@BenjaminBadejo) March 18, 2026

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Oh dear. Rama might be a racist. https://t.co/qVoAbFuwFd — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) March 18, 2026

NYC mayor wife is a public figure who deserves to be judged and shamed for her hate, bigotry using the N-word.



He deserves to be judged and shamed for the company he keeps. https://t.co/z0bAI3LV9d — Josh Wolfe (@wolfejosh) March 18, 2026

Neither of them should have ever been close to any lever of power.

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