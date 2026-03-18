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NYC's 'First Lady' Used N-Word, Praised Terrorist Hijacker, and Cheered Intifada in Dormant Accounts

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on March 18, 2026
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

It's well documented the 'First Lady of New York City' is not a big fan of Israel or the Jewish people, but now there are allegations of her praise of Palestinian terrorists and (yikes) saying the N-word. Sounds like she doesn't like anyone.

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New York City's first lady, Rama Duwaji, glorified terrorist violence in a wide range of posts made on social media when she was a teenager and in her early 20s, celebrating members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terror group and the First Intifada, a Washington Free Beacon review of her old X and Tumblr accounts found.

Duwaji, 28, posted a photo to her Tumblr account in September 2017, when she would have been 20 years old, of the infamous Palestinian terrorist Leila Khaled. Under the username "diimashq," she echoed one of Khaled's most famous statements. 

Khaled, a longtime member of the PFLP, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, participated in plane hijackings in 1969 and 1970. Between the two hijackings, she underwent several cosmetic surgery procedures to disguise her identity. In the 1970 hijacking, Khaled threatened to detonate a grenade unless the pilots let her into the cockpit. Today, she is revered by terrorists and their allies as the first woman to hijack a plane.

Duwaji was in her late teens and early 20s when she made the majority of the posts, and the accounts with which she made them appear to be inactive now. They came at a time when she was living in the Middle East. While she is of Syrian descent, Duwaji spent her early childhood in New Jersey. Her family moved to Dubai in 2006, and Duwaji eventually transferred from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar to the school's Richmond campus.

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She's a real peach.

And that's not hyperbole.

The press will never believe any negative information about Democrats and specifically radical Islamists.

What's more shameful is most of YOUR party agrees with her.

Apparently not.

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Neither of them should have ever been close to any lever of power.

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ISLAMIC TERRORISM NEW YORK PALESTINIANS TERRORISM

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