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Newsom Press Office Crotch-Kicks Themselves Attempting to Own Critics of the Latest Calif. Boondoggle

Doug P. | 10:15 PM on March 18, 2026
Sarah D.

The "train to nowhere" that will probably never be finished in Gov. Gavin Newsom's California apparently wasn't enough of a waste of money, so this week a spotlight hit a project called a wildlife bridge, which is north of Los Angeles. 

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This seems, um, interesting: 

A ton of money spent on a project in Newsom's California that might end up never being finished? That sure sounds familiar!

Ready for a self-own? You knew it was coming.

The Newsom Press Office account, which at times almost seems as if it's run by opponents of the governor, responded this way: 

We told you earlier that Christopher Rufo exposed this particular boondoggle

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More wasted money. We're shocked!

But the Newsom Press Office account's attempt to distract from their ridiculousness by pointing to examples from Florida and Texas is another fail:

Team Gavin should be embarrassed, if they were capable of that emotion.

OOF!

If Gavin runs for president in 2028 the Newsom Press Office account's posts would make great ad fodder for his opponents. 

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Newsom's peeps would like everybody to believe that's totally comparable. 

Lying is just what they do. 

They seem really dedicated to sucking, that's how!

Are we actually sure the Newsom Press Office account isn't really just a GOP operative trying to make the possible Democrat 2028 nominee look as clownish as possible? 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies (looking at you, Gov. Newsom). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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