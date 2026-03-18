Newsom Press Office Crotch-Kicks Themselves Attempting to Own Critics of the Latest Calif. Boondoggle

The "train to nowhere" that will probably never be finished in Gov. Gavin Newsom's California apparently wasn't enough of a waste of money, so this week a spotlight hit a project called a wildlife bridge, which is north of Los Angeles.

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This seems, um, interesting:

California Wildlife Crossing Project ‘Bridge to Nowhere’ Surpasses $100M



California’s Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project has exceeded $100 million and fallen way behind schedule, raising concerns about costs and completion timelines. First announced in 2022 by Governor… pic.twitter.com/Ry8w1e0wet — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 18, 2026

A ton of money spent on a project in Newsom's California that might end up never being finished? That sure sounds familiar!

California already spent $114 million on this unfinished wildlife crossing bridge (leading nowhere) pic.twitter.com/sGzJ8fIkMj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 18, 2026

How is California even a real place? pic.twitter.com/gddX28UyMm — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 18, 2026

California built the Golden Gate Bridge in four years. It's taken Gavin Newsom five years to build this ugly wildlife overpass to nowhere—and it's still not finished.



Something has gone deeply wrong in the Golden State. pic.twitter.com/1dz5wbn0Ve — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) March 19, 2026

Ready for a self-own? You knew it was coming.

The Newsom Press Office account, which at times almost seems as if it's run by opponents of the governor, responded this way:

How is Florida a real place?



How is Texas a real place?



See, we can do it too… https://t.co/MRrjXD80U0 pic.twitter.com/JdNd3nGGkW — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 18, 2026

We told you earlier that Christopher Rufo exposed this particular boondoggle:

Florida Governor DeSantis built this bridge in less than three days, immediately following a massive hurricane. You've spent $114 million and five years to build this ridiculous bridge to nowhere. Resign. https://t.co/eObrKCfIdQ pic.twitter.com/FRv6vKqpjC — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) March 18, 2026

More wasted money. We're shocked!

But the Newsom Press Office account's attempt to distract from their ridiculousness by pointing to examples from Florida and Texas is another fail:

This is such a massive own goal.



The bridges in Florida and Texas are decommissioned. Old bridges / causeways that aren’t used.



You just played yourself. https://t.co/66IiooGjn6 — RBe (@RBPundit) March 18, 2026

Team Gavin should be embarrassed, if they were capable of that emotion.

Newsom’s crack press team used a stock image of the Old Seven Mile Bridge in FL, which was decommissioned and replaced.



Probably because the caption said “incomplete bridge in the Florida Keys.” 😂 https://t.co/LlB1z0hmQw pic.twitter.com/NrMAmWKK7A — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2026

OOF!

If Gavin runs for president in 2028 the Newsom Press Office account's posts would make great ad fodder for his opponents.

The picture on the left is the old Seven Mile Bridge in Key West that was built a century ago and has been decommissioned since its replacement was built in 1980.



Newsom's moronic staffers think that's somehow similar to the $100M 'wildlife bridge' they've failed to build. https://t.co/ewu2m5tC8O — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 18, 2026

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Newsom's peeps would like everybody to believe that's totally comparable.

Gavin, your idiot comms team forgot to crop out the new railroad bridge from the image you dishonestly shared.



You can't even lie well. https://t.co/4aGjueCOX6 pic.twitter.com/9DxMdEYTff — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 18, 2026

Lying is just what they do.

Lmao the picture on the left is the old Seven Mile Bridge in Key West that was built a century ago and has been decommissioned since its replacement was built in 1980.



Newsom needs a new social media team badly. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) March 18, 2026

How do you suck at this so badly? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 18, 2026

They seem really dedicated to sucking, that's how!

Florida Governor DeSantis built this bridge in less than three days, immediately following a massive hurricane. You've spent $114 million and five years to build this ridiculous bridge to nowhere. Resign. https://t.co/eObrKCfIdQ pic.twitter.com/FRv6vKqpjC — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) March 18, 2026

Are we actually sure the Newsom Press Office account isn't really just a GOP operative trying to make the possible Democrat 2028 nominee look as clownish as possible?

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies (looking at you, Gov. Newsom).

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