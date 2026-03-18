US Surgeon Says Israel Bombed His Vacation Apartment in Beirut With Weapons Paid for by His Taxes

Sucks to be this guy.

He's a U.S. citizen, a surgeon, and he pays taxes so that the United States can sell bombs to Israel, which they drop on his summer vacation apartment in downtown Beirut. He even shared a video of the building being knocked down.

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I am a US citizen & Surgeon who took care of the Boston Maraton Bombing victims in 2013. I paid for 7 years to own a small apartment in downtown #Beirut for my 3 kids to enjoy summers there. Today, #Israel reduced my dream home to rubble, with american weapons, paid by my taxes. pic.twitter.com/E6Ab1T769w — Haytham Kaafarani (@hayfarani) March 18, 2026

Our first question, obviously, is who spends their summer vacations in downtown Beirut?

There's a proposed Community Note with a couple of links to back it up:

Israel struck the building in Beirut's Bachoura neighborhood—a Hezbollah facility—after issuing an evacuation warning to residents one hour prior.

Yeah, but he's still out one apartment. Reuters reports:

Israel stepped up airstrikes on Beirut on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people and destroying a 10-storey building near the city centre in the third week of its war with Iran-backed Hezbollah, Lebanese authorities said. In a further escalation, ‌Israeli warplanes began striking bridges over the Litani River that link southern Lebanon to the rest of the country, destroying at least two of them, Lebanese state media said. The Israeli military said it would target bridges on the Litani to prevent Hezbollah transferring fighters and weapons, and reiterated a warning for residents to leave the south.

Is this like The Associated Press sharing a building with Hamas and not knowing it?

Maybe don’t rent an apartment building Hezbollah uses for cover? — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 18, 2026

I had an apartment there too. It was a perfect place to take the family for vacation. Gonna miss it. — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 18, 2026

"Summers in Beirut" might not be the flex with American audiences that you think it is. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) March 18, 2026

Wait until you find out what happened to my office building… pic.twitter.com/Le15lVh5qi — ThinkingJack (@ThinkingJack67) March 18, 2026

Wow, one of your neighbors is here on X too. pic.twitter.com/lXw3gVCHjI — Not Gladys or Phyllis (@ThoughtMiss) March 18, 2026

Very strange how your post reads verbatim to at least two other posts written with the same verbiage and with the same claims. — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) March 18, 2026

You're a person with all the rights and privileges of a US citizen and your "dream home" is a small apartment in a Hezbollah stronghold? — Darren Margolis, PA (@DarrenMargolis_) March 18, 2026

You think we're going to feel bad about someone who vacations in.....Beirut? — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) March 18, 2026

Your children weren't there. They have a home somewhere else. Our children spend hours of their days sheltering from missiles from Lebanon in the only home they have.

Yours sounds like a rich man's problem — Margie (@MargieInTelAviv) March 18, 2026

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You left Hezbollah out of your tweet. Be honest about Lebanon giving up its sovereignty to an Iranian run proxy and then I’ll listen to you. Until then your victimhood card doesn’t hit home. — Uri Pilichowski (@RationalSettler) March 18, 2026

Can you explain, in your own words, why Hezbollah is still firing rockets at the State of Israel from your vacation neighborhood in Beirut, the same place you claim to mourn?

I’m genuinely asking: what exactly do you propose? — Ran Goldman (@Goldmanagent) March 18, 2026

Damn bro, guess you should’ve scouted the building first to see if Hezbollah was using it. Caveat emptor, man — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 18, 2026

The rug really tied the room together.

As a surgeon, I was hopeful that you might have voiced a smidgen of concern over the female nurses who were sexually tortured & beaten by Iranian authorities for rendering aid to an injured citizen. But if you had done that, your Hezbollah neighbors might have come after you. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 18, 2026

Maybe — just maybe — the government of Lebanon should not have allowed a terror state to grow within its borders and fire tens of thousands of rockets at Israeli population centers, kill American troops by the score, and sow destruction around the world for decades.



Maybe. — Ashley Rindsberg (@AshleyRindsberg) March 18, 2026

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You must be mighty pissed at whoever advised you to buy property in a place that State Department consistently puts on the travel warning list. — NY Session Surfer (@NYsesh_operator) March 18, 2026

Maybe a Hezbollah-free neighborhood would have been a better choice. As they say in real estate, location, location, location! — ג׳ניפר (@jk006d) March 18, 2026

Keep an eye on Reason for a follow-up story:

Dr. Kaafarani, I am very sorry to hear about your loss. What a tragedy. If you are interested in sharing your story, I am an editor at Reason Magazine and happy to talk. — Matthew Petti (@matthew_petti) March 18, 2026

There are plenty of great summer vacation spots in the United States that are terrorist-free.

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