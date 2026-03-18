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US Surgeon Says Israel Bombed His Vacation Apartment in Beirut With Weapons Paid for by His Taxes

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on March 18, 2026
Twitter

Sucks to be this guy.

He's a U.S. citizen, a surgeon, and he pays taxes so that the United States can sell bombs to Israel, which they drop on his summer vacation apartment in downtown Beirut. He even shared a video of the building being knocked down.

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Our first question, obviously, is who spends their summer vacations in downtown Beirut?

There's a proposed Community Note with a couple of links to back it up:

Israel struck the building in Beirut's Bachoura neighborhood—a Hezbollah facility—after issuing an evacuation warning to residents one hour prior.

Yeah, but he's still out one apartment. Reuters reports:

Israel stepped up airstrikes on Beirut on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people and destroying a 10-storey building near the city centre in the third week of its war with Iran-backed Hezbollah, Lebanese authorities said.

In a further escalation, ‌Israeli warplanes began striking bridges over the Litani River that link southern Lebanon to the rest of the country, destroying at least two of them, Lebanese state media said. The Israeli military said it would target bridges on the Litani to prevent Hezbollah transferring fighters and weapons, and reiterated a warning for residents to leave the south.

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Is this like The Associated Press sharing a building with Hamas and not knowing it?

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The rug really tied the room together.

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Keep an eye on Reason for a follow-up story:

There are plenty of great summer vacation spots in the United States that are terrorist-free.

***


Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.


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