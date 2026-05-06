Va. Dem Sen. Louise Lucas' Statement After the FBI Raid of Her Office Has a 'Distinct Lack of Denial'

On Wednesday morning the FBI raided the office of Virginia State Sen. L. Louise Lucas in what appeared to be a corruption investigation:

The FBI searched the office of Democratic Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas on Wednesday morning, according to multiple media reports and news footage in front of her Portsmouth office. The FBI confirmed it was “executing a court-authorized federal search warrant in Portsmouth,” but did not explicitly state a target of its probe or what it was investigating. The investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to public safety, the agency said. The Associated Press and Fox News, citing anonymous individuals, both confirmed federal agents carried out the raid and Fox aired footage of federal agents at the office of the lawmaker, who is the state Senate’s president pro tem.

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The Democrats are trying to make the raid all about retribution for Lucas' part in the Virginia redistricting effort, but her statement seems to be missing something about the actual allegations:

What's NOT mentioned is the glaring part of that statement:

I’m noticing a distinct lack of denial of wrongdoing here.



What’s up, Louise? https://t.co/1uyXvmAefw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 7, 2026

Weird, right?

Also the media's trying to help the Democrats push the "this is because Lucas helped lead the recent Virginia redistricting efforts, but they're not going to be quick to point out another piece of information:

as you read this defiant spin, recall that per NYT and MSNow, this investigation started under the Biden administration (D) https://t.co/Ixo2ObPO2m — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 7, 2026

Blames Trump. Investigated under Biden. 🥴 https://t.co/iFUIRmvhrs — Jay Bee (@TheRealJBx) May 6, 2026

We're going to be expected to forget about that detail.

Remember "no one is above the law"? The Democrats sure hope nobody does.

You were proud to rob millions of Virginians of their voices and votes.



You don’t fight for anyone or anything unless it benefits you.



We can only hope the investigation the Biden administration started into you will bring about justice. pic.twitter.com/hakXSsGtXY — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 6, 2026

Are you talking about The Biden Administration? pic.twitter.com/FqDCRsH4QW — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 7, 2026

In your own words, no one is above the law. https://t.co/deEDPMvFrS — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 7, 2026

Lucas has been tripping over a lot of her previous posts lately.

We'll close with a couple of Lucas' previous posts that are aging badly:

Donald Trump just learned no one is above the law! — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) March 30, 2023

OOF.

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