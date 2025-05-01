He's Had ENOUGH! Jesse Watters FINALLY Just Goes Off on Jessica Tarlov and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)

Like many of us on the Right, it looks like Jesse Watters has finally had enough of Jessica Tarlov.

Honestly, we have to give the guy props for dealing with that much BS day in and day out. She annoys us and we only write about her here and there, we don't have to listen to her every day.

Advertisement

We hardly blame him for finally just going off:

Jesse Watters has reached his absolute limit on Jessica Tarlov’s bullshit.

You’re wrong about everything and I do not believe a thing you say. pic.twitter.com/Y1Nh7CMDt4 — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 30, 2025

She's wrong about everything, and he does not believe a thing she says.

That works.

She’s unwatchable. Not sure how she’s lasted so long on the network. — Kelly Girl 🇨🇦🇺🇸🍻😎🍎 (@kelly_cascadden) May 1, 2025

Fair and balanced? Maybe? Hey, don't look at us, we just work here.

I absolutely loved this moment! It was long overdue Jessica get called out on her lies. — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) May 1, 2025

It was absolutely satisfying.

Every single word of this! Jessica Tarlov is unbearable AND wrong about everything🤣 — Non-fat Latte Girl (@nflattegirl) May 1, 2025

I don’t know what’s funnier:



Jesse going off.

Jessica’s mouth hanging open.

Greg dying of laughter.



Also cringe on Jessica saying “don’t finger me” 😬 — Tao (@Umad80) May 1, 2025

MEEP.

“Don’t finger me” yells Jessica to

Jessie. I’m impressed he let that one go. — David Barnes (@David7892653) May 1, 2025

Oh, man.

HA HA HA HA HA

I was so happy to see Jesse call Jessica out on her lies she's nauseating — Nora Jones (@MsJonsie2you) May 1, 2025

Nauseating is putting it nicely.

============================================================

Related:

'Ok, TEMU OBAMA!' Hakeem Jeffries Comes UNGLUED After Dig from Ted Cruz and It's PAINFULLY Hilarious

BREAKING: National Security Advisor Mike Waltz Is OUT As Is His Deputy Alex Wong

OUCH! Even a CNN Reporter Can't Stop LAUGHING at Claim that People Are 'Clamoring for Kamala’s Voice'

ME-OOOOOW! James Carville Goes OFF on David Hogg TO HIS FACE and LOL We Are Here FOR IT (WATCH)

WOW: Michael Shellenberger Drops BOMBSHELL About USAID and CIA Involvement In Trump Impeachments (SCHIFF)

============================================================