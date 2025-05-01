Oh NO They Di'int! Community Notes Drops the MOTHER of All Corrections on...
He's Had ENOUGH! Jesse Watters FINALLY Just Goes Off on Jessica Tarlov and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on May 01, 2025
Meme

Like many of us on the Right, it looks like Jesse Watters has finally had enough of Jessica Tarlov.

Honestly, we have to give the guy props for dealing with that much BS day in and day out. She annoys us and we only write about her here and there, we don't have to listen to her every day.

We hardly blame him for finally just going off:

She's wrong about everything, and he does not believe a thing she says.

That works.

Fair and balanced? Maybe? Hey, don't look at us, we just work here.

It was absolutely satisfying.

MEEP.

Oh, man.

HA HA HA HA HA

Nauseating is putting it nicely.



