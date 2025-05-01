Oh NO They Di'int! Community Notes Drops the MOTHER of All Corrections on Jasmine Crockett (Screenshot)

Full disclosure, we know there are some people out there who think we shouldn't laugh at this Community Note on a post from Jasmine Crockett.

But you know, we did. We couldn't help it ...

Advertisement

And we know you guys will likely laugh as well.

C'mon, we all know she's nothing but a troll and has this coming.

Take a look:

Savage. 🔥🔥🔥



Holy shlit...community notes for the win. Not me happily making my way over to rate it. pic.twitter.com/ED8W7utCH0 — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) May 1, 2025

HAAAAAAA

Fine. It's true. We're like immature 13-year-olds sometimes. We own it. We've always said if you want writers who always act like grownups you can stop by Townhall where they make far fewer fart jokes.

But if you want to laugh at an embarrassing Democrat? That's us.

Or rather, that's this Community Note on Crockett's post.

I'm never deleting this app.



Yes, community notes need to be fixed, but we might as well enjoy the humor while we are here. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) May 1, 2025

We've been covering the app for a long time, and we agree. Might as well enjoy the humor while we are here.

This might be the funniest thing I’ve ever read on X! — Sovey (@SovereignX1776) May 1, 2025

It's definitely up there.

I think there was double the fluoride in her water supply — GenXAF (@BradF625663) May 1, 2025

We see what they did there.

Why would Jazmine Crocket be against RFK? I don’t understand her logic. Is she trying to get voted out of congress? — Dumpling (@MONKP1776) May 1, 2025

Because she's a moron and any friend of her enemy is an enemy.

That’s the best community note I’ve ever seen 🤣 — Carson Krow (@carsonkrow) May 1, 2025

Truly. Thank goodness for the screenshot because it's officially gone at this point.

But it lives on in our hearts.

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

He's Had ENOUGH! Jesse Watters FINALLY Just Goes Off on Jessica Tarlov and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)0

'Ok, TEMU OBAMA!' Hakeem Jeffries Comes UNGLUED After Dig from Ted Cruz and It's PAINFULLY Hilarious

OUCH! Even a CNN Reporter Can't Stop LAUGHING at Claim that People Are 'Clamoring for Kamala’s Voice'

ME-OOOOOW! James Carville Goes OFF on David Hogg TO HIS FACE and LOL We Are Here FOR IT (WATCH)

WOW: Michael Shellenberger Drops BOMBSHELL About USAID and CIA Involvement In Trump Impeachments (SCHIFF)

============================================================