Oh NO They Di'int! Community Notes Drops the MOTHER of All Corrections on Jasmine Crockett (Screenshot)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on May 01, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Full disclosure, we know there are some people out there who think we shouldn't laugh at this Community Note on a post from Jasmine Crockett.

But you know, we did. We couldn't help it ... 

And we know you guys will likely laugh as well.

C'mon, we all know she's nothing but a troll and has this coming.

Take a look:

HAAAAAAA

Fine. It's true. We're like immature 13-year-olds sometimes. We own it. We've always said if you want writers who always act like grownups you can stop by Townhall where they make far fewer fart jokes.

But if you want to laugh at an embarrassing Democrat? That's us.

Or rather, that's this Community Note on Crockett's post.

We've been covering the app for a long time, and we agree. Might as well enjoy the humor while we are here.

It's definitely up there.

We see what they did there.

'Somebody Got to Her': Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Father Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL (Watch)
Sam J.
Because she's a moron and any friend of her enemy is an enemy.

Truly. Thank goodness for the screenshot because it's officially gone at this point.

But it lives on in our hearts.

Heh.

============================================================

Tags: COMMUNITY NOTES JASMINE CROCKETT

