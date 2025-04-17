YIKES! Nutball Leftist PhD Student Learns a HARD Lesson After Openly Pushing to...
VIP
Bernie Sanders One-Upped AOC's First-Class Flying During Their Ironic 'Fighting Oligarchy'...
We Didn't Say It. We LAUGHED, but Still ... Jeremy London ZINGS 'Girl...
Letitia James SPIRALING Out of Control As She Faces Potential Criminal Charges Is...
Greg Gutfeld Rattles Off Insane List of Dem/Media Priorities (and They AREN'T Law-Abiding...
Sooo, ABOUT That Illegal 'Maryland Dad' Democrats LOVE, Here's NEW Info About Him...
'Constituent' Clowns: One Week After Begging for Credibility, Axios Shows Why They Deserve...
Micro? It’s Time to Go Macro as Tiffany Cross Does an On-Air Pivot...
Dem Threatens to Invade El Salvador with Grandstanding Senators Until They See Deported...
Scott Jennings Says Dems Expending All Their Energy on Illegal Aliens is Playing...
Fox News Has a Copy of the Petition for a Protective Order Filed...
VIP
Faculty Member Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Student for Wearing MAGA Cap
Brit Says Women Cheering UK Supreme Court Decision Aligning With ‘Self-Confessed Sex Offen...
President Trump Reflects on Christ's Sacrifice and Resurrection in Moving Easter Address (...

CRAY-CRAY ALERT: Taylor Lorenz Joins Hannity to Double Down on Her Defense of Political Violence (Watch)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:25 AM on April 17, 2025
Townhall Media

Once Taylor Lorenz left her job at The Washington Post, we kinda hoped she’d vanish into obscurity. 

Instead, like a bad burrito, she keeps coming back with the worst imaginable takes. 

Advertisement

And she’s had some doozy takes, like the time she tried to blame Libs of TikTok for terrorism and even stalked her. 

But Lorenz’s sick fan-girling over UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killer, Luigi Mangione, takes the cake. Lorenz had a good laugh about cold-blooded murder with CNN the other day. 

Now, she went on Hannity to continue her defense of homicide in the name of universal healthcare. 

Watch:

EGADS.

What is wrong with her?!

Don’t answer that, it’ll take too long.

We all know what Taylor believes. She thinks what Mangione did is okay, and called him a ‘moral man.’

Recommended

Letitia James SPIRALING Out of Control As She Faces Potential Criminal Charges Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Vid)
Sam J.
Advertisement

That’s (D)ifferent. Because reasons. 

She’s doing a great job of exposing what the Left really thinks about the rest of us. 

Lorenz didn’t stop there thought. 

See? It’s okay to kill healthcare CEOs because uninsured people die. 

By the way: didn’t Obamacare fix this?

Guess not. 

Mangione is going to have to take out a restraining order on Lorenz.

And one more:

She’s insane. 

Meanwhile, CNN tells us they just can’t find examples of Left-wing violence. 

We should send them a recording of this Lorenz interview.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: CNN HEALTH INSURANCE SEAN HANNITY VIOLENCE VIOLENT RHETORIC TAYLOR LORENZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Letitia James SPIRALING Out of Control As She Faces Potential Criminal Charges Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Vid)
Sam J.
We Didn't Say It. We LAUGHED, but Still ... Jeremy London ZINGS 'Girl Power' Astronauts and LOL-HOOBOY
Sam J.
Greg Gutfeld Rattles Off Insane List of Dem/Media Priorities (and They AREN'T Law-Abiding Citizens)
Doug P.
'Constituent' Clowns: One Week After Begging for Credibility, Axios Shows Why They Deserve NONE
Grateful Calvin
Sooo, ABOUT That Illegal 'Maryland Dad' Democrats LOVE, Here's NEW Info About Him and WOW, It Ain't GOOD
Sam J.
Rowling Roundup: Here Are Some of J.K.'s Best Reactions to U.K. Supreme Court Protecting Women's Rights
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Letitia James SPIRALING Out of Control As She Faces Potential Criminal Charges Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Vid) Sam J.
Advertisement