CRAY-CRAY ALERT: Taylor Lorenz Joins Hannity to Double Down on Her Defense of Political Violence (Watch)

Once Taylor Lorenz left her job at The Washington Post, we kinda hoped she’d vanish into obscurity.

Instead, like a bad burrito, she keeps coming back with the worst imaginable takes.

And she’s had some doozy takes, like the time she tried to blame Libs of TikTok for terrorism and even stalked her.

But Lorenz’s sick fan-girling over UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killer, Luigi Mangione, takes the cake. Lorenz had a good laugh about cold-blooded murder with CNN the other day.

Now, she went on Hannity to continue her defense of homicide in the name of universal healthcare.

Watch:

HANNITY: "Do you condemn people that call for assassination?" LORENZ: "Gosh, you're gonna ask me if I condemn Hamas next, this is crazy!" — Daily Caller (@Daily Caller) Apr 16, 2025

EGADS.

What is wrong with her?!

Don’t answer that, it’ll take too long.

You can't talk someone up relentlessly for murdering someone they didn't even know in cold blood and then pretend you're not in favor of assassination. It wouldn't mean anything if she said she was against it because obviously, she's pro-assassination of non-liberals. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) Apr 16, 2025

We all know what Taylor believes. She thinks what Mangione did is okay, and called him a ‘moral man.’

Obama is culpable for the health insurance mess, so if Taylor's logic was consistent Luigi would have been justified in targeting him too — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD (@DocKilmer) Apr 16, 2025

That’s (D)ifferent. Because reasons.

She should be given wall to wall coverage. Just let her speak. — MacktheKnife (@KnifeMackthe) Apr 16, 2025

She’s doing a great job of exposing what the Left really thinks about the rest of us.

Lorenz didn’t stop there thought.

Lorenz: We have uninsured Americans with a 40% higher risk of death compared to insured— Hannity: That’s not the topic. — Acyn (@Acyn) Apr 16, 2025

See? It’s okay to kill healthcare CEOs because uninsured people die.

By the way: didn’t Obamacare fix this?

Guess not.

It’s not. The topic is her giving Luigi a virtual tongue-bath. — Hollaria Briden, Esq (@HollyBriden) Apr 16, 2025

Mangione is going to have to take out a restraining order on Lorenz.

And one more:

Lorenz: If you're going to talk about death and violence, it's crucial to talk about the death and violence of our health care system. — Acyn (@Acyn) Apr 16, 2025

She’s insane.

Meanwhile, CNN tells us they just can’t find examples of Left-wing violence.

We should send them a recording of this Lorenz interview.

