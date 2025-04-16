Dem Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen Calls Trump a ‘Bully’ for Deporting ‘Vulnerable’...
‘News’ Narrative: Even C-SPAN is Falsely Referring to a Deported Illegal Alien as a ‘Maryland Man’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:15 AM on April 16, 2025
Meme screenshot

The legacy media’s fake narrative which purposely mislabels an illegal alien from El Salvador as a ‘Maryland man’ has infiltrated even C-SPAN. The cable network’s chyron of ‘Wife of Maryland Man’ had posters on X cringing and calling out the lie. He’s an El Salvador man, not a Maryland one.

Here’s the clip. (WATCH)

The media’s lies in service to the narratives of the Democrat Party are increasingly exhausting.

One poster supplied new text for C-SPAN’s chyron.

Legacy media and their Dems keep referring to ‘his home’ as America when he is an illegal alien who is a citizen of El Salvador. He’s been returned to his home.

No, you can’t. Besides calling him a ‘Maryland man’ who wants to ‘return home,’ they are now lying that he is a ‘constituent’ of Maryland’s elected officials. He would have to be a citizen to be a constituent. He was just an illegal alien all along - an El Salvador man who is now home in his native country where he belongs.

