‘News’ Narrative: Even C-SPAN is Falsely Referring to a Deported Illegal Alien as a ‘Maryland Man’

The legacy media’s fake narrative which purposely mislabels an illegal alien from El Salvador as a ‘Maryland man’ has infiltrated even C-SPAN. The cable network’s chyron of ‘Wife of Maryland Man’ had posters on X cringing and calling out the lie. He’s an El Salvador man, not a Maryland one.

Here’s the clip. (WATCH)

If I hear Maryland man one more time, I’m going to throw my computer out the freaking window. — @Leavethe99 (@Leavethe991) April 15, 2025

This is one hoax I've already had enough of. Yet it's just getting started... pic.twitter.com/6iogHbEVcT — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 15, 2025

The media’s lies in service to the narratives of the Democrat Party are increasingly exhausting.

One poster supplied new text for C-SPAN’s chyron.

“Wife of Criminal Alien, alleged violent criminal gang member”.



I fixed it. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 15, 2025

They left that part out for some reason. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 15, 2025

Don’t think the producer considered this for the chyron for some reason 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 15, 2025

Legacy media and their Dems keep referring to ‘his home’ as America when he is an illegal alien who is a citizen of El Salvador. He’s been returned to his home.

Okay Then 😬 pic.twitter.com/ggFNQyds22 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) April 15, 2025

They know there is no world in which this man returns to the US to live out his life with his family in Maryland, and frankly they don’t give a sh*t.



They’ve made a political calculation that this story is useful (I think an incredibly stupid one), and that’s it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 15, 2025

It’s a lazy replay of “the very fine people” hoax. While it serves as a rallying point for the blue haired pronoun people, they have completely missed that the majority voted for this. pic.twitter.com/HR3ScKPxnv — Sam Davis’ Shoe of Doom (@JustinOpinion10) April 15, 2025

This is actually a 90%/10% issue. Americans want criminal illegals removed. — I Voted For This 🇺🇸 (@FlutterBye45) April 15, 2025

You cannot hate the media enough. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 15, 2025

No, you can’t. Besides calling him a ‘Maryland man’ who wants to ‘return home,’ they are now lying that he is a ‘constituent’ of Maryland’s elected officials. He would have to be a citizen to be a constituent. He was just an illegal alien all along - an El Salvador man who is now home in his native country where he belongs.