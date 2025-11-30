Yeah, Good Luck With That: Eric Feigl-Ding Threatens Pete Hegseth With Hague Trials by the ICC



If you want to know how good a job Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is doing, all you need to do is look at how much the left hates him.

Leftists have always hated Hegseth, almost as much as they hate Donald Trump (and for the very same reasons). They made up stories about him during his confirmation process, and they ran with those false narratives in a desperate attempt to prevent him from doing exactly what he is doing now: making the American military great again and protecting the United States against foreign enemies.

Advertisement

The new narrative -- based exclusively on anonymous sources, of course -- about Hegseth's 'illegal orders' in the elimination of Venezuelan narcoterrorists is just the most recent in these attempts. And everyone on the left is in on the Hail Mary, from the legacy media to the Seditious Six.

It won't work, just like none of the other desperation ploys have worked, but it's fun to watch them try.

One of the latest to join the chorus of spewing nonsense about Hegseth is fake COVID-19 'expert' Eric Feigl-Ding, who has seemingly turned in his virology 'credentials' to now become an expert in international law. Yesterday, Feigl-Ding hilariously claimed that Hegseth is in big trouble no matter what happens because he can't escape the Hague and the ICC.

Fun fact — Trump can’t pardon Hegseth later for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Because the Hague / ICC is beyond the reach of a Trump pardon. https://t.co/axlcXyenf3 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 29, 2025

LOL. 'War crimes and crimes against humanity.'

For stopping drug runners from importing poison into the United States. The left has gone completely off the rails.

If anyone should face criminal charges, it is Feigl-Ding for his COVID fearmongering designed to spin America into a panic and destroy children (while he conveniently sent his own child to an in-person school in Europe).

Leaving that aside, though, who exactly does Feigl-Ding think is going to bring Hegseth in front of the ICC?

Even more fun fact -The Hague / ICC have no jurisdiction in the United States. https://t.co/SCcMWN3Tta — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 29, 2025

This reminds me of the scene in Arrested Development when Michael says he practiced “maritime law” because he played a pretend lawyer in a school play called “the trial of Captain Hook.“



The ICC has about as much seriousness and legitimacy. https://t.co/Hg6AgNMxeA — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 30, 2025

Less than that, actually.

This is the same organization that is calling for the arrest of Bibi Netanyahu for defending Israel against Islamic terrorists, so no. We're not going to give them any credibility.

Funner fact: Trump is beyond the reach of the ICC. And you are an imbecile. https://t.co/fZ0Z3265QB pic.twitter.com/16s0mxMVn4 — Emperor Seal (@politicsof1357) November 30, 2025

We fact-checked that post. It's true. Feigl-Ding is a confirmed imbecile.

Hilariously, Feigl-Din proved it in one of many replies he posted to his tweet, showing that, not only is he ignorant about COVID and international law, but also about history.

2) spare me that “ the US does not recognize the ICC”… first the US can again someday, and secondly, can it be retroactive? Well, ask yourself how did the Nuremberg trials convict Nazi war criminals if the international tribunal for their conviction wasn’t established until… — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 29, 2025

Advertisement

... wasn't established until 1945?

Uhh, the Allied nations signed the Nuremberg charter in August of 1945. The trials started in November of that year and continued into 1946.

But nice try, history professor.

Hey Ding-Dong, not only does the US not recognize the ICC, the ICC has exactly zero authority to enforce any stupid rulings they make lol. https://t.co/IRreN8800a — Pre-order Amaranth Angels on FundMyComic! (@YakovMerkin) November 30, 2025

Zero authority. Also unlike the Nuremberg tribunal.

Maybe people engaged in political advocacy should actually understand the politics of their commentary targets. The USA is not a party to the Rome Statute. https://t.co/M9pYsBkgGx — Jacob Alber ️ (@Lokitoth) November 30, 2025

We're pretty sure that Feigl-Ding has no idea what the Rome Statute is.

He just shouts 'war crimes!' and 'The Hague!' because it makes him feel good about himself.

Omg, I totally forgot about you, Eric-wrong-about-everything. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) November 30, 2025

We kind of had forgotten him as well, ever since COVID showed him to be a completely ignorant hypocrite.

But we should have known that he'd find some other issue to be a completely ignorant hypocrite about.

Dude. You are way out over your skis — The Doctor (@TennantRob) November 30, 2025

He's not just over his skis; he actually face-planted right into a tree.

Advertisement

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHA.

Yes, Eric Feigl-Ding is an extremely stupid person.

And we think we're going to get a lot of mileage out of that Trump video clip as Democrats continue to try to throw anything they can find against the wall to damage his administration.





============================================

Related:

'One Hundred Percent Responsible': Minnesota DHS Employees NUKE Tim Walz Over Somali Fraud

LOL: In Wake of DC Shooting, Li'l Adam Kinzinger Is STILL Trying to Blame Afghanistan on Trump

Zohran Mamdani Sheds Crocodile Tears Over National Guard Killing, But His Words Reveal EVERYTHING

We're Thankful We're Not YOU: Ellen Barkin Can't Find Anything to Be Thankful for on Thanksgiving

Ayanna Pressley Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Demanding That Trump Not Deport Illegal Haitians

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.