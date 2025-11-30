'One Hundred Percent Responsible': Minnesota DHS Employees NUKE Tim Walz Over Somali Fraud
Hugh Hewitt Shares 'Long Post' Regarding 'Decision to Order Strikes on Drug Boats'
DINGUS Dem Rep Dan Goldman Claims ICE 'Instigated' Chinatown Riot by... Parking in...
VIP
FDA Claims COVID Shot Killed 'No Fewer Than 10 of 96 Children' and...
BRUTAL Post Explaining WHY It's Ultimately the Democrats' Fault Millions Will Be Deported...
LA Residents Demand Answers From Karen Bass Since 'They Pay Taxes' and LOL,...
TN State Senator Heidi Campbell Declares Naturalized Americans Aren’t Real Citizens in Att...
DC Shadow Senator Demands Troops Leave So No One Has to Guard the...
Vindman 2.0: Same Family, Same Threat—Now He Wants Troops in Prison for Doing...
Delusional Jim Acosta Is Pushing a Legacy Media White House Walkout to Force...
It’s Not Fair! Scott Jennings Shoots Down Abby Phillip’s Pro-Illegal Alien Pity Party...
VIP
Report: Many Somalis Getting Fed Up With the West and Considering Returning Home
CBS News: Young Mother Deported Without Her Eight-Month-Old
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Demands Answers on the Effect of Foreign Aid Cuts

Yeah, Good Luck With That: Eric Feigl-Ding Threatens Pete Hegseth With Hague Trials by the ICC

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on November 30, 2025
ImgFlip


If you want to know how good a job Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is doing, all you need to do is look at how much the left hates him. 

Leftists have always hated Hegseth, almost as much as they hate Donald Trump (and for the very same reasons). They made up stories about him during his confirmation process, and they ran with those false narratives in a desperate attempt to prevent him from doing exactly what he is doing now: making the American military great again and protecting the United States against foreign enemies.

Advertisement

The new narrative -- based exclusively on anonymous sources, of course -- about Hegseth's 'illegal orders' in the elimination of Venezuelan narcoterrorists is just the most recent in these attempts. And everyone on the left is in on the Hail Mary, from the legacy media to the Seditious Six. 

It won't work, just like none of the other desperation ploys have worked, but it's fun to watch them try. 

One of the latest to join the chorus of spewing nonsense about Hegseth is fake COVID-19 'expert' Eric Feigl-Ding, who has seemingly turned in his virology 'credentials' to now become an expert in international law. Yesterday, Feigl-Ding hilariously claimed that Hegseth is in big trouble no matter what happens because he can't escape the Hague and the ICC. 

LOL. 'War crimes and crimes against humanity.' 

For stopping drug runners from importing poison into the United States. The left has gone completely off the rails. 

If anyone should face criminal charges, it is Feigl-Ding for his COVID fearmongering designed to spin America into a panic and destroy children (while he conveniently sent his own child to an in-person school in Europe).

Leaving that aside, though, who exactly does Feigl-Ding think is going to bring Hegseth in front of the ICC? 

Recommended

'One Hundred Percent Responsible': Minnesota DHS Employees NUKE Tim Walz Over Somali Fraud
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Less than that, actually. 

This is the same organization that is calling for the arrest of Bibi Netanyahu for defending Israel against Islamic terrorists, so no. We're not going to give them any credibility. 

We fact-checked that post. It's true. Feigl-Ding is a confirmed imbecile. 

Hilariously, Feigl-Din proved it in one of many replies he posted to his tweet, showing that, not only is he ignorant about COVID and international law, but also about history.

Advertisement

... wasn't established until 1945?

Uhh, the Allied nations signed the Nuremberg charter in August of 1945. The trials started in November of that year and continued into 1946.

But nice try, history professor. 

Zero authority. Also unlike the Nuremberg tribunal. 

We're pretty sure that Feigl-Ding has no idea what the Rome Statute is. 

He just shouts 'war crimes!' and 'The Hague!' because it makes him feel good about himself. 

We kind of had forgotten him as well, ever since COVID showed him to be a completely ignorant hypocrite. 

But we should have known that he'd find some other issue to be a completely ignorant hypocrite about. 

He's not just over his skis; he actually face-planted right into a tree. 

Advertisement

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHA. 

Yes, Eric Feigl-Ding is an extremely stupid person. 

And we think we're going to get a lot of mileage out of that Trump video clip as Democrats continue to try to throw anything they can find against the wall to damage his administration. 

============================================

Related:

'One Hundred Percent Responsible': Minnesota DHS Employees NUKE Tim Walz Over Somali Fraud

LOL: In Wake of DC Shooting, Li'l Adam Kinzinger Is STILL Trying to Blame Afghanistan on Trump

Zohran Mamdani Sheds Crocodile Tears Over National Guard Killing, But His Words Reveal EVERYTHING

We're Thankful We're Not YOU: Ellen Barkin Can't Find Anything to Be Thankful for on Thanksgiving

Ayanna Pressley Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Demanding That Trump Not Deport Illegal Haitians

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

MSNBC PETE HEGSETH VENEZUELA DEPARTMENT OF WAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'One Hundred Percent Responsible': Minnesota DHS Employees NUKE Tim Walz Over Somali Fraud
Grateful Calvin
BRUTAL Post Explaining WHY It's Ultimately the Democrats' Fault Millions Will Be Deported Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Hugh Hewitt Shares 'Long Post' Regarding 'Decision to Order Strikes on Drug Boats'
Jacob B.
LA Residents Demand Answers From Karen Bass Since 'They Pay Taxes' and LOL, WATCH How She Responds (Vid)
Sam J.
DINGUS Dem Rep Dan Goldman Claims ICE 'Instigated' Chinatown Riot by... Parking in a Parking Garage
Sam J.
It’s Not Fair! Scott Jennings Shoots Down Abby Phillip’s Pro-Illegal Alien Pity Party with One Zinger
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'One Hundred Percent Responsible': Minnesota DHS Employees NUKE Tim Walz Over Somali Fraud Grateful Calvin
Advertisement