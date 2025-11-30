Jasmine Crockett Disgraces Sarah Beckstrom's Memory, Demands Trump Deport 'White Supremacists'

Gravy Train in Panic Mode: Afghan Evacuation Lobby Melts Down as Terror Incidents...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on November 30, 2025
Imgflip


If anyone is ever feeling a little inferior intellectually, all that person has to do is listen to 30 seconds of Jasmine Crockett speaking, and soon they'll be breathing a sigh of relief. 

'Whew! At least I am not as stupid as she is.'

[Note: This tactic does not work for anyone named Ocasio-Cortez or Swalwell.]

This morning, Jazzy from the Block was at it again, just spouting utter and complete nonsense on MS NOW. Oh, and she added a little disrespect for a slain National Guard member while she was at it. Watch: 

Before we get into the lies about ILLEGAL immigrants and crime, shame on Crockett for disgracing the memory of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom. No, she never said those words. What happened was that our ghoulish legacy media turned over a rock to find an ex-boyfriend of hers who CLAIMED that she said that. 

Crockett, of course, just repeats that unsubstantiated hearsay from an unreliable source.

In truth, Beckstrom's only reservations were because of how restricted the National Guard is in its mission in DC, and she quite enjoyed her deployment there, according to family and friends. 

Then, of course, Crockett goes on to repeat other leftist lies about illegal immigrants, crime, and her favorite boogeymen, 'white supremacists.' 

None of it is true. 

It's what she does best. Like when she claimed that Lee Zeldin had taken donations from 'Jeffrey Epstein,' an embarrassing lie that she still has not apologized for. 

But Crockett said she can prove her words here about crime. 

So, go ahead. We're waiting. 

She won't. Because she can't. Anyone with half a brain knows it's a false narrative. 

But since Crockett doesn't possess half a brain, she might actually believe it. 

We love how her co-panelist, Eugene Daniels, gleefully jumps in by citing Joe Biden's uber-politicized FBI as justification for the claim. 

As though that means anything. 

... they live in America with fellow citizens who share a culture. It’s our political right to make the cultural displacement, the public charges, and the overcrowding stop. 

It’s not un-American to exert political power to change a policy. It’s the most American thing we can do.

That's a coherent and very well-reasoned argument. 

In other words, it's completely alien to Crockett. 

There's a reason Scott Jennings (sarcastically) calls her 'the smartest person in the Democrat Party.'

Yikes! 

Maybe that's one of the 'white supremacist' criminals Crockett was referring to. 

We really do hope she runs for Senate in Texas. The state has far too many blue pockets who are dumb enough to believe her (like the district she represents), but in a statewide election? 

It will be an epic drubbing. 

It actually hurts our brains to think about how dumb she is. 

Funny how that never happens, isn't it? 

She's like the opposite of a garbage disposal. Flip her switch, and the swill just starts spewing out of her mouth. 

We noticed that on the MS NOW chyron as well. We have no idea what a 'shadow hearing' is either. 

Sounds suspiciously like a circle je ... ahem. We won't finish that word. You get the idea. 

HA. 

'Shut up' sounds like some outstanding advice. 

Unfortunately, Crockett will never follow it. 

But if she's going to yap her idiocy, the one thing she needs to do is keep Sarah Beckstrom's name out of her lying mouth. 

