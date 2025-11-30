Jasmine Crockett Disgraces Sarah Beckstrom's Memory, Demands Trump Deport 'White Supremacists'



If anyone is ever feeling a little inferior intellectually, all that person has to do is listen to 30 seconds of Jasmine Crockett speaking, and soon they'll be breathing a sigh of relief.

'Whew! At least I am not as stupid as she is.'

[Note: This tactic does not work for anyone named Ocasio-Cortez or Swalwell.]

This morning, Jazzy from the Block was at it again, just spouting utter and complete nonsense on MS NOW. Oh, and she added a little disrespect for a slain National Guard member while she was at it. Watch:

Jasmine Crockett: Trump should be kicking “white supremacists” out of the country instead of immigrants:



"I guarantee you I can track down more crimes that they've committed because overall, immigrants have a lower crime committal rate than white supremacists."



Beyond. Parody. pic.twitter.com/HbZ1TKhRhw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2025

Before we get into the lies about ILLEGAL immigrants and crime, shame on Crockett for disgracing the memory of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom. No, she never said those words. What happened was that our ghoulish legacy media turned over a rock to find an ex-boyfriend of hers who CLAIMED that she said that.

Crockett, of course, just repeats that unsubstantiated hearsay from an unreliable source.

In truth, Beckstrom's only reservations were because of how restricted the National Guard is in its mission in DC, and she quite enjoyed her deployment there, according to family and friends.

Then, of course, Crockett goes on to repeat other leftist lies about illegal immigrants, crime, and her favorite boogeymen, 'white supremacists.'

None of it is true.

You really can’t make this stuff up! Oh wait she just did! 🤦‍♀️ — Ava Grace (@AvaGrace9211) November 30, 2025

It's what she does best. Like when she claimed that Lee Zeldin had taken donations from 'Jeffrey Epstein,' an embarrassing lie that she still has not apologized for.

But Crockett said she can prove her words here about crime.

So, go ahead. We're waiting.

I would like to see your facts on this @JasmineForUS please show your receipts on your statement. https://t.co/3Ghq6w2F3v — katiebb (@katiebb) November 30, 2025

She won't. Because she can't. Anyone with half a brain knows it's a false narrative.

But since Crockett doesn't possess half a brain, she might actually believe it.

Bring the details and the facts to back up your BS. Never gonna happen and she knows it. Democrats from the seditious 6 to this idiot always throw out lies with no facts https://t.co/ybFdVPAYmx — Anne skorski (@AnneSkorsk77998) November 30, 2025

We love how her co-panelist, Eugene Daniels, gleefully jumps in by citing Joe Biden's uber-politicized FBI as justification for the claim.

As though that means anything.

They want you to believe every white person is a domestic extremist and that every immigrant is law-abiding. The only problem is actual statistics, per capita crime rates, common sense, and what we can see with our own two eyes.



Americans of all backgrounds miss feeling like… https://t.co/e3JQ3XbvaB — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 30, 2025

... they live in America with fellow citizens who share a culture. It’s our political right to make the cultural displacement, the public charges, and the overcrowding stop.



It’s not un-American to exert political power to change a policy. It’s the most American thing we can do.

That's a coherent and very well-reasoned argument.

In other words, it's completely alien to Crockett.

Crockett is as dumb as a post. https://t.co/QSt70a0Rpj — Mike Offerdahl (@norseofcourse) November 30, 2025

There's a reason Scott Jennings (sarcastically) calls her 'the smartest person in the Democrat Party.'

When these are classified as “White” the statistics will be higher pic.twitter.com/p7tkYk2eQc — BirdHunter03🇺🇸 (@midwesthunter03) November 30, 2025

Yikes!

Maybe that's one of the 'white supremacist' criminals Crockett was referring to.

This is how dumb @RepJasmine thinks her followers are. This is all BS. They'll believe this lunatic though!! https://t.co/1kFITOKGdq — 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈#NeverAgainDemocrat (@AmericanMex1) November 30, 2025

We really do hope she runs for Senate in Texas. The state has far too many blue pockets who are dumb enough to believe her (like the district she represents), but in a statewide election?

It will be an epic drubbing.

She has to be one of the dumbest people on the planet https://t.co/E2OEtRgPkw — ThankYouUC (@towboater81) November 30, 2025

It actually hurts our brains to think about how dumb she is.

If large numbers of white supremacists were running around robbing and murdering people, it would be national news, every night. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/qnNqB54Hyb — geekenvogue (@geekenvogue) November 30, 2025

Funny how that never happens, isn't it?

If Jasmine Crockett knows so many white supremacists how about she starts naming them. She won’t because she gets more political juice from the wild inflammatory accusations. Just political garbage. https://t.co/DzonKpDMbE — Ken Morgan (@KenMorg073154) November 30, 2025

She's like the opposite of a garbage disposal. Flip her switch, and the swill just starts spewing out of her mouth.

What is a shadow hearing? It’s a democratic town hall. Period. Not a part of the US government! https://t.co/R0lWlj2sKQ — Steve Heinecke (@SteveHeinecke77) November 30, 2025

We noticed that on the MS NOW chyron as well. We have no idea what a 'shadow hearing' is either.

Sounds suspiciously like a circle je ... ahem. We won't finish that word. You get the idea.

HA.

🤣 Ratchet @RepJasmine is at it again!! She couldn't even get the correct Jeffrey Epstein so we know she can't come up with one modern day white supremacy crime! What a 🤡 and a disgrace to blacks and our country! Go get yo hair did again n shut up. https://t.co/RvzU4bW2Ov — LAURA NASIATKA (@SmknTail67) November 30, 2025

'Shut up' sounds like some outstanding advice.

Unfortunately, Crockett will never follow it.

But if she's going to yap her idiocy, the one thing she needs to do is keep Sarah Beckstrom's name out of her lying mouth.





============================================

