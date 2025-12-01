Al Gore Is Inconsolable: 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends With No Landfall In the United States



One of the most arrogant beliefs humanity has ever held is that we could control the weather if we just listened to a whiny teenager from Scandinavia and demolished the fuels that power the economies of the West.

Of course, most people understand that the 'climate crisis' movement never had anything to do with the climate at all. At best, it was always a grift. At worst, it was an effort by Marxists to destroy Western civilization.

But one thing we do know for sure is that Mother Nature does not care how many windmills we build. She is going to do what she is going to do, regardless of how loudly Al Gore shouts at her.

Still, the climate scam unraveled just a bit further last night when the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season ended. And, for the first time in a decade, it ended with not a single storm making landfall in the United States.

Hurricane season ended today 🌀



First time since 2015 that no hurricane made landfall on the continental U.S. pic.twitter.com/HiJuW3EoiG — Latest in space (@latestinspace) December 1, 2025

Of course, this does not mean there were no hurricanes at all. This year saw 13 named storms in the Atlantic Ocean, and Jamaica was just hit very badly by the strongest one, Hurricane Melissa.

But when the climate cultists keep screaming at us that every year is going to be worse than the last with the number and severity of hurricanes (which they have been doing for decades), this news -- which is great news for normal, sane people -- had to hit them pretty hard.

Environmentalists have been lying to you for years about this... https://t.co/ZET2Jo7KBu — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) December 1, 2025

Longer than that. They have been lying for this writer's entire lifetime.

On the other hand, maybe we should give that whiny teenager some credit.

@GretaThunberg solved climate change — Goat Fieri (@FieriGoat) December 1, 2025

HA!

All of her scolding scared the hurricanes away.

That must be why she's changed her entire persona from 'climate change weather potato' to 'antisemitic Hamas supporter.'

Others had another theory for the quiet storm season, a theory that will enrage the left.

Thank you president trump for ending hurricanes https://t.co/pQNTA8jJyA — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 1, 2025

LOL.

All we needed was a new President.

Thank you @POTUS for stopping them this year! — THANKFUL DAVE 🍔 (@thankfuldave29) December 1, 2025

If this doesn't get Trump the Nobel Peace Prize, nothing will.

Usaid is gone so no more hurracaines — 305 (@Reb3L33) December 1, 2025

We don't know if we can give the credit to DOGE for stripping USAID of all its funding, but we thank Elon Musk's team anyway. At the very least, the lack of USAID funds meant they weren't able to screech as us quite as loudly as they have done in recent years.

And there are still people who deny the power of tariffs. https://t.co/PgrYgQugBc — Political Sock (@politicalsock) December 1, 2025

LOL. That's some four-dimensional tariff chess right there.

Don't worry. The hucksters will find another scam. That's the beauty of 'climate change.' None of the predictions have to come true; they just make up new ones.

Maybe they'll try to scare us with 'the next Ice Age is coming,' as they did in the 1970s.

Every year, including this one, was forecast to be one of the worst in history 😏🐺🇺🇸 https://t.co/HPUtgKOH8x — James Seaton (@Athena2Alastor) December 1, 2025

And they will make the same panicky forecast next year.

But even Bill Gates is abandoning the false climate apocalypse narrative, so nobody really takes the Chicken Littles in the climate movement seriously anymore.

There goes the grift.



Heh.



They will move and redefine the goalposts. Nonsensically. But with arrogant righteous indignation.



Yawn. https://t.co/Flrwe7N8UI — brownOUT (@JHWalz32) December 1, 2025

It's a daisy, indeed. And we're grateful for the respite, particularly in the southern states.

Can't wait for the articles written by leftists trying to explain why this is actually a bad thing and is caused by climate change. — Allah Peño (@AllahPeno) December 1, 2025

LOL. Of course, they will. And one of the first to write one will probably be Bill Weir, CNN's 'chief climate correspondent.'

After all, if we recognize the truth -- that the Earth's climate is ALWAYS changing and that we can't control it, -- then he's out of a job.

The quiet Atlantic hurricane season might hit John Kerry the hardest, though. He's got five mansions and a private jet that he has to maintain.

Poor guy.





