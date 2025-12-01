WOMP, WOMP: Poor Harry Sisson Thinks the 'Tide Is Turning' on Trump; There's Just One Problem



X's new country of origin feature has been the gift that keeps on giving as we move from Thanksgiving straight into the Christmas season. Countless accounts that claim to be 'America First' have been exposed as originating from some of the worst places in the world ... and all of them very far from the United States.

This feature is going to become even more valuable during election seasons when not just X users but the DOJ might be able to determine who is behind foreign influence in American politics.

Of course, the feature does require that users exercise some judgment and healthy skepticism when they see a post that agrees with their worldview a little too much.

And sound judgment has never been one of Harry Sisson's notable talents.

Last night, Sisson was absolutely giddy when he noticed a MAGA account that was disappointed in Trump's performance during his second term. He promptly dropped his juice box and Hot Pocket to rush to post on X that the walls are FINALLY closing in on Trump as the President's voter base is turning against him.

The tide is turning. Trump voters are abandoning him. https://t.co/fccWtMq9up — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 30, 2025

Wow, that doesn't sound very good for Trump. We're not sure who 'MMCrypto' is, but he must be a huge MAGA influencer who is regretting pulling the lever to give Trump a second term.

Or is he?

Bro he’s not even American



How can he turn on Trump



He can’t even vote lmao



🤣 https://t.co/w3NbHeusoK pic.twitter.com/Is0tVGOZ1y — 0HOUR (@0HOUR1__) November 30, 2025

HAHAHAHAHA.

And cue the sad trombones for poor Harry.

The funniest part is that we didn't even need the new country of origin feature to figure out that 'MMCrypto' is a fraud. The account announces it right in the bio.

And Sisson couldn't even be bothered to look at that.

I’d like to think if I was going to debase myself like Harry does for attention, that I’d at least attempt to be a sophisticated manipulator. It doesn’t even take much additional effort. This is basement tier propaganda https://t.co/NFXYBex533 pic.twitter.com/JnaIi821zl — Dan Cotter (@TheDanCotter) December 1, 2025

What followed, of course, was an avalanche of posts letting Sisson know that he's not exactly the sharpest lump of Play-Doh in the can.

Nice try, Harry. That account is in UAE. pic.twitter.com/sFL1aSSkJm — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) December 1, 2025

Honestly, the word 'crypto' in the account name should have been his first clue that something was off.

Sisson has never heard the expression, 'when something seems too good to be true, it usually is.'

Instead of wishcasting on X, all Sisson needed to do was listen to Scott Jennings or Harry Enton, who accurately point out on CNN nearly every day that Trump still enjoys record-high approval among Republican voters.

But he doesn't like that news, so he went with the fictional narrative that doesn't hurt his feelings.

Derpity, derp, derp, derp.

It's what Sisson does best.

🚨 LMFAO! "The tide is turning. Trump voters are abandoning him."



"Account based in United Arab Emirates"



Our enemies are IDIOTS 🤣



The X country feature is truly the greatest addition made to this platform in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/we6pjjrKCx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 1, 2025

It may be the one thing that ends up saving America.

As evil and horrible as many leftists are, a huge number of them, like Sisson, are also galactically stupid.

And, given some of the disturbing things that the country of origin feature may have revealed about Sisson himself, anyone who follows him is equally stupid.

Then again, that isn't exactly breaking news.





