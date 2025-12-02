We Stand With Franklin: As the Left Fumes Over Pete Hegseth, X Responds With Hilarious Memes



Hoo-boy! We haven't seen the leftists this mad since President Trump put a sombrero on top of the heads of Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer.

And just like that time a little over a month ago, the madder they get, the harder we laugh.

Advertisement

As Twitchy readers know, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth showed Democrats this weekend just how much he cared about their screeching 'WAR CRIMES! RREEEEE!' at him over the US elimination of Venezuelan narco-terrorists with a hilarious new children's book for Christmas.

For your Christmas wish list… pic.twitter.com/pLXzg20SaL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

And, boy howdy, have the left lost their minds over that one!

Everyone from Chuck Schumer to Yevgeny Vindman (along with the usual media apparatchiks) just about had a conniption over Hegseth trolling them.

But the left never learns. The madder they get, the more conservatives will mock them.

It started by turning the book cover into an animated video with the help of some AI tools:

But it didn't end there. Not by a long shot.

What followed was a flood of memes from the account of Maverick Alexander celebrating Franklin the Turtle, the greatest green conservative hero since Pepe the Frog.

Sit back and enjoy the hilarity with some of our favorites:

Might I also recommend: pic.twitter.com/S2lODlduuk — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) December 1, 2025

You have to click on each of the photos in that post to see the full book covers, but trust us. They're worth the click.

Especially the Fauci one.

New Franklin book just dropped pic.twitter.com/f5y3fjtXgI — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) December 2, 2025

HAHAHAHA. We're laughing right along with you, Frankin and Pete.

Franklin is exhausted pic.twitter.com/Bt5wXVdsme — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) December 1, 2025

We are ALL Franklin.

Thanks for helping my Franklin series take off 🎷 pic.twitter.com/hqDjU3WBvE — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) December 1, 2025

Go get 'em, Franklin!

That one was in response to Schumer's feigned outrage. We're with Franklin there, too. Nobody likes Schumer's hamburgers.

While Maverick Alexander was clearly the champion of Franklin covers, others got in on the action as well.

Oh no Franklin is fent bent 😱 pic.twitter.com/3tTG2tL8Zg — ThatOneGuy55 (@Tesla7771) December 1, 2025

Noooooo! Get out of there, Franklin!

Just updated the dex banner with a new nice banner$Franklin pic.twitter.com/LjaUWobcca — Levan (@LevanInSolana) December 1, 2025

That looks better than about 99 percent of the movies Hollywood puts out.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance. Even Franklin knows that.

It's good to see Franklin the Turtle giving back this Holiday season. pic.twitter.com/JR3YPgsBAQ — haccident (@haccident12) December 2, 2025

LOL.

All three of those people sure could use some. Even more than the Scarecrow in Oz.

Of course, being the humorless, Canadian scolds that they are, the creators of the original Franklin the Turtle tried to ruin everyone's fun.

Advertisement

Someone really needs to tell them that all this statement is going to do is launch 1,000 more memes.

Yep. Just like that.

Since Maverick Alexander gave us so many of the best ones, we'll let him close it out with another hilarious book cover.

We're with our terrapin friend all the way on that one.

Long live Franklin the Turtle, 2.0. The original might be a fine children's book character, but Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has now turned him into a meme legend.





============================================

Related:

Al Gore Is Inconsolable: 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends With No Landfall In the United States

WOMP, WOMP: Poor Harry Sisson Thinks the 'Tide Is Turning' on Trump; There's Just One Problem

Jasmine Crockett Disgraces Sarah Beckstrom's Memory, Demands Trump Deport 'White Supremacists'

Yeah, Good Luck With That: Eric Feigl-Ding Threatens Pete Hegseth With Hague Trials by the ICC

'One Hundred Percent Responsible': Minnesota DHS Employees NUKE Tim Walz Over Somali Fraud

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth ... and some hilarious memes!

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.