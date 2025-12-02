Hall of Shame: James Woods Lists His Top Five Worst Democrats and We...
Scott Jennings Shares What Keeps Him Up at Night and Why Republicans Can’t...
Dem Mark Kelly Derides Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for Wanting a Lethal...
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Says His Party’s Payback Plans Involve Political Prosecutions of Trump...
Building Up Walz: The Real Reason the Legacy Media ‘Missed’ the Massive Fraud...
In Germany, Many Young People Have Embraced Religious and Right-Wing Extremism
FINAL HOURS: Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
VIP
How Will the Media Critique Melania Trump's White House Christmas Decor This Year?
Lawyer (Finally) Notices the Trend of Labeling People With Different Political Views
Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Explains How the Democrats Blew It In Gaza
The Bulwark’s Tim Miller Will See Kristi Noem in Court in 2029
Alexander Vindman Thinks NOW Is the Time to Curtail Presidents’ Pardon Powers
Harvard Hires Graduate Who Faced Criminal Charges for Assaulting Israeli Classmate
Time to Play 'Which President Looks Old?' in Two Photos From This Weekend

We Stand With Franklin: As the Left Fumes Over Pete Hegseth, X Responds With Hilarious Memes

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on December 02, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite


Hoo-boy! We haven't seen the leftists this mad since President Trump put a sombrero on top of the heads of Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer. 

And just like that time a little over a month ago, the madder they get, the harder we laugh. 

Advertisement

As Twitchy readers know, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth showed Democrats this weekend just how much he cared about their screeching 'WAR CRIMES! RREEEEE!' at him over the US elimination of Venezuelan narco-terrorists with a hilarious new children's book for Christmas. 

And, boy howdy, have the left lost their minds over that one! 

Everyone from Chuck Schumer to Yevgeny Vindman (along with the usual media apparatchiks) just about had a conniption over Hegseth trolling them. 

But the left never learns. The madder they get, the more conservatives will mock them. 

It started by turning the book cover into an animated video with the help of some AI tools: 

But it didn't end there. Not by a long shot. 

What followed was a flood of memes from the account of Maverick Alexander celebrating Franklin the Turtle, the greatest green conservative hero since Pepe the Frog.

Sit back and enjoy the hilarity with some of our favorites:

You have to click on each of the photos in that post to see the full book covers, but trust us. They're worth the click. 

Especially the Fauci one.

HAHAHAHA. We're laughing right along with you, Frankin and Pete. 

Recommended

Hall of Shame: James Woods Lists His Top Five Worst Democrats and We Can't Argue With ANY of It
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We are ALL Franklin.

Go get 'em, Franklin!

That one was in response to Schumer's feigned outrage. We're with Franklin there, too. Nobody likes Schumer's hamburgers.

While Maverick Alexander was clearly the champion of Franklin covers, others got in on the action as well. 

Noooooo! Get out of there, Franklin! 

That looks better than about 99 percent of the movies Hollywood puts out. 

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance. Even Franklin knows that. 

LOL. 

All three of those people sure could use some. Even more than the Scarecrow in Oz. 

Of course, being the humorless, Canadian scolds that they are, the creators of the original Franklin the Turtle tried to ruin everyone's fun. 

Advertisement

Someone really needs to tell them that all this statement is going to do is launch 1,000 more memes. 

Yep. Just like that. 

Since Maverick Alexander gave us so many of the best ones, we'll let him close it out with another hilarious book cover. 

We're with our terrapin friend all the way on that one.

Long live Franklin the Turtle, 2.0. The original might be a fine children's book character, but Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has now turned him into a meme legend.

============================================

Related:

Al Gore Is Inconsolable: 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends With No Landfall In the United States

WOMP, WOMP: Poor Harry Sisson Thinks the 'Tide Is Turning' on Trump; There's Just One Problem

Jasmine Crockett Disgraces Sarah Beckstrom's Memory, Demands  Trump Deport 'White Supremacists'

Yeah, Good Luck With That: Eric Feigl-Ding Threatens Pete Hegseth With Hague Trials by the ICC

'One Hundred Percent Responsible': Minnesota DHS Employees NUKE Tim Walz Over Somali Fraud

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth ... and some hilarious memes!

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CARTELS DEMOCRAT PARTY PETE HEGSETH VENEZUELA DEPARTMENT OF WAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hall of Shame: James Woods Lists His Top Five Worst Democrats and We Can't Argue With ANY of It
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Shares What Keeps Him Up at Night and Why Republicans Can’t Afford to Sleep on the Job
Warren Squire
Dem Mark Kelly Derides Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for Wanting a Lethal Military Made Up of Warriors
Warren Squire
Building Up Walz: The Real Reason the Legacy Media ‘Missed’ the Massive Fraud Scandal in Minnesota
Warren Squire
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Says His Party’s Payback Plans Involve Political Prosecutions of Trump Admin Players
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hall of Shame: James Woods Lists His Top Five Worst Democrats and We Can't Argue With ANY of It Grateful Calvin
Advertisement