Nobody Is More Butthurt Over Pete Hegseth's Fake Children's Book Cartel ZINGER Than Eugene Vindman

Bless his little Ukrainian heart ...

While plenty of people on the Left were big mad at Pete Hegseth for mocking their outrage over America bombing drug boats, Rep. Eugene Vindman appears to have been the most butthurt of them all.

As a reminder, here is the post Secretary Hegseth shared; it's actually pretty cute and makes Franklin look like a total bada*s.

For your Christmas wish list… pic.twitter.com/pLXzg20SaL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

Again, plenty of people lost it, but nobody sounds more like a weeping old woman than Eugene Vindman.

Is this all just a joke to you @SecWar? https://t.co/hvyzN9z4wS — Congressman Eugene Vindman (@RepVindman) December 1, 2025

WOOF.

And we thought his brother was a whiner.

The real joke is you bragging about your military service when you spent so much of that service trying to kick out members concerned about taking an experimental vaccine. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) December 1, 2025

The Vindmans really are just horrible people.

No, killing narco-terrorists and ending the regime of crime and death is not a joke. Next question. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) December 1, 2025

The tears of an enemy are only sweet water. — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) December 1, 2025

Is everything just food to you? pic.twitter.com/VYXmlrhCYC — 🇺🇸 (@BosunPipe) December 1, 2025

Not as funny as the chow thief in your family… — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) December 1, 2025

We thought they were kidding ... did Yevgeny steal food from others?

You look sad glow worm, perhaps you should go launder more money in Ukraine. — John Martinlives (@JohnMar05239136) December 1, 2025

Have you seen you? — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) December 1, 2025

Hey, that's our line.

