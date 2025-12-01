That Sound You Hear Is Karoline Leavitt Flushing the Latest Dem BS About...
Nobody Is More Butthurt Over Pete Hegseth's Fake Children's Book Cartel ZINGER Than Eugene Vindman

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:45 PM on December 01, 2025
Twitchy

Bless his little Ukrainian heart ...

While plenty of people on the Left were big mad at Pete Hegseth for mocking their outrage over America bombing drug boats, Rep. Eugene Vindman appears to have been the most butthurt of them all.

As a reminder, here is the post Secretary Hegseth shared; it's actually pretty cute and makes Franklin look like a total bada*s.

Again, plenty of people lost it, but nobody sounds more like a weeping old woman than Eugene Vindman. 

WOOF.

And we thought his brother was a whiner. 

The Vindmans really are just horrible people.

We thought they were kidding ... did Yevgeny steal food from others?

Hey, that's our line.

============================================================

============================================================

