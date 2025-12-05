Rising to the Caucasian: Jake Tapper’s ‘White’ Lie Is Beyond the Pale but...
Harmeet Dhillon Exposes 260K Dead + Thousands of Illegals on Voter Rolls –...
It's ALL Non-Standard! Doctors Admit Performing Horrific 'Non-Standard' Gender Surgeries o...
The MN Welfare Fraud Scheme Just Got REALLY Uncomfortable for Tim Walz and...
Out of the Mouths of Babes: Teen Girls Torch Democrat Governor for Betraying...
VIP
If Anyone Is 'Garbage,' It Is Elected Democrats and Their Manufactured, Selective Outrage
President Trump’s Soccer Take Triggers National Emergency-Level Meltdown
'What Happened Should Worry Everyone': Adam Schiff Mortgage Fraud Case Witness Shares EYE-...
Elissa Slotkin's 'Seditious Six' Narrative Crumbles on 'Morning Joe'
'MASSIVE Fraud Uncovered' --> New Obamacare Data Shares DAMNING Look Into Shady Subsidy...
Chris Murphy Trips Over a Horde of Rabid Dems in Rush to Blame...
VIP
Ya' LOVE to See It: Turns Out Both Eric Swalwell and Katie Porter...
Jon Favreau Quotes Jesus to Shame Tricia McLaughlin for Debunking Thanksgiving Illegal Sob...
VIP
The Dems Have Been Handed Their Pipe Bomb Suspect Narrative (Yeah, About That...)

Joe Biden Emerges From Dems' Forced Retirement to Remind Us We Are the United States of... WHAT!?

Doug P. | 8:04 PM on December 05, 2025
AngieArtist

Former President Joe Biden might have been shown to the door by his own party in the latter half of 2024, but he's still getting out on occasion to remind everybody that the "sharp as a tack" narrative might not have been totally on the up-and-up. 

Advertisement

On Friday, Biden spoke to an LGBTQIA+++1234==#@56& event, and it got a glowing review from TIME, which called the autopen administration the most inclusive in history: 

After presiding over the most inclusive Administration in U.S. history, Joe Biden returned to Washington on Friday and urged a room of LGBTQ donors, activists, and candidates to step up the fight against Donald Trump’s efforts to erase or warp his legacy.

“Folks, Donald Trump and his Republicans are trying to derail and distort our fight for equality. They’re trying to turn it into something scary, something sinister,” Biden said as he accepted a lifetime achievement award from the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute, a group that trains and funds candidates. “There is nothing more American than the notion of equality. Nothing, nothing, nothing.”

"Efforts to erase or warp his legacy." HAHAHA! Biden's "legacy" comes pre-warped and there's no effort required on the part of the Trump administration to make that happen. 

In any case, here's Biden talking about the United States of... whatever. Watch, listen and remember what the previous four years were like: 

Recommended

Rising to the Caucasian: Jake Tapper’s ‘White’ Lie Is Beyond the Pale but Has Online Posters Laughing
Warren Squire
Advertisement

He's STILL got it! Or at least AmeraGOTtit. 

Maybe we shouldn't highlight these videos too much because they could end up being labeled "cheap fakes." 

If only. Even the autopen could have pronounced "America" correctly. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rising to the Caucasian: Jake Tapper’s ‘White’ Lie Is Beyond the Pale but Has Online Posters Laughing
Warren Squire
Harmeet Dhillon Exposes 260K Dead + Thousands of Illegals on Voter Rolls – DOJ Now Cleaning House
justmindy
'What Happened Should Worry Everyone': Adam Schiff Mortgage Fraud Case Witness Shares EYE-OPENING Post
Sam J.
The MN Welfare Fraud Scheme Just Got REALLY Uncomfortable for Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar (Pics of the Day)
Doug P.
It's ALL Non-Standard! Doctors Admit Performing Horrific 'Non-Standard' Gender Surgeries on Minors
Grateful Calvin
'MASSIVE Fraud Uncovered' --> New Obamacare Data Shares DAMNING Look Into Shady Subsidy Applicants
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rising to the Caucasian: Jake Tapper’s ‘White’ Lie Is Beyond the Pale but Has Online Posters Laughing Warren Squire
Advertisement