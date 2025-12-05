Joe Biden Emerges From Dems' Forced Retirement to Remind Us We Are the United States of... WHAT!?

Former President Joe Biden might have been shown to the door by his own party in the latter half of 2024, but he's still getting out on occasion to remind everybody that the "sharp as a tack" narrative might not have been totally on the up-and-up.

Advertisement

On Friday, Biden spoke to an LGBTQIA+++1234==#@56& event, and it got a glowing review from TIME, which called the autopen administration the most inclusive in history:

After presiding over the most inclusive Administration in U.S. history, Joe Biden returned to Washington on Friday and urged a room of LGBTQ donors, activists, and candidates to step up the fight against Donald Trump’s efforts to erase or warp his legacy. “Folks, Donald Trump and his Republicans are trying to derail and distort our fight for equality. They’re trying to turn it into something scary, something sinister,” Biden said as he accepted a lifetime achievement award from the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute, a group that trains and funds candidates. “There is nothing more American than the notion of equality. Nothing, nothing, nothing.”

"Efforts to erase or warp his legacy." HAHAHA! Biden's "legacy" comes pre-warped and there's no effort required on the part of the Trump administration to make that happen.

In any case, here's Biden talking about the United States of... whatever. Watch, listen and remember what the previous four years were like:

NEW NAME ALERT:



Biden renames the USA to the “United States of Ameragottit."



💀



pic.twitter.com/VcPaSGDPpa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 5, 2025

He's STILL got it! Or at least AmeraGOTtit.

Joe Biden attempts to pronounce the name of our country:



"We're the United States of Ameragottit." pic.twitter.com/4YsjgUOLAM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2025

Maybe we shouldn't highlight these videos too much because they could end up being labeled "cheap fakes."

After dragging him around the WH for four years, you’d think they’d let the guy retire. pic.twitter.com/aXUXp6ABOJ — Citizen of Earth 🌎 (@EricViaEarth) December 6, 2025

If only. Even the autopen could have pronounced "America" correctly.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!