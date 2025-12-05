EPIC History Lesson ENDS Democrats' Attempts to Rewrite Immigration History to Favor ......
They Have ONE Goal: Scott Jennings and Ted Cruz Explain Why Dems Continue to Have the WORST Heroes

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:35 AM on December 05, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis


'Maryland Man' Kilmar Abrego-Garcia. 

Men pretending to be women to invade women's and children's spaces. 

Somali criminals defrauding taxpayers.

Venezuelan narcoterrorists. 

These are all just a few of the heroes that the left in America has lifted up on their collective shoulders this year and paraded around the field like Rudy Ruettiger. 

The rest of America looks on with jaws agape as Democrats continue to embrace the absolute worst people in the world, and we are left to ask just one question: Why?

Luckily, to answer that question, we have CNN and Salem Media's Scott Jennings. And we have Senator Ted Cruz. And both of them know EXACTLY why Democrats are celebrating scum. Watch: 

And there it is. Democrats don't care about any of these people. They don't care that they hurt Americans by shutting down the government. And they don't care if they threaten US servicemembers with prosecution if they don't disobey Trump's lawful orders. 

All they want to do is throw sand in the gears. That's their ONLY objective. 

And Jennings is right. It does make kind of a twisted, Machiavellian sense when you look at it from that perspective. It doesn't make it right. But it makes it make sense. 

And we know Jennings is over the target because of how furious leftists got at his explanation. 

See what we mean? That person might seem like he or she didn't take their Thorazine (and maybe he or she didn't), but it's really the truth that is hurting him or her the most. 

Someone hasn't read the Constitution. Like, ever. 

HAHAHA. 

Denial ain't just a river in Egypt. 

LOL. 

Yes, because drug smugglers are so honest and forthright that they would NEVER try to transport drugs from a country other than the one in which they are made. 

It's the narcoterrorist honor code. 

Fortunately, many other sane people understood Jennings' point. 

It's glaringly obvious by now that they hate Trump FAR more than they love, or even like, America. 

Two plus two equals five. 

It's not just that they believe it, which is bizarre. It's that they want to force US to believe it. 

This is also their motivation. That's a good point. 

But they can't regain power if Trump is successful, so they will throw a wrench into the works at every turn. Even if that wrench comes in the form of supporting terrorism and fraud.

The problem they have is that socialists traditionally need to control information to achieve that objective. 

And the left does not control information. Not anymore. That's another reason they're always so angry. 

That's a term that is getting thrown around often these days, but the difference between recent color revolutions and what Democrats are trying to do is that many of the color revolutions of the early 2000s, such as in Serbia and Georgia, were in favor of Western-style democracy. The left in America is not. 

Oh, and they actually DID believe in non-violent protest. What the left has shown us for the past couple of years is that they will embrace the most violent people in the world to throw sand in the gears of the man they hate. 

And they get very violent and angry when people like Scott Jennings and Ted Cruz show them a mirror. 

============================================

