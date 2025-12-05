They Have ONE Goal: Scott Jennings and Ted Cruz Explain Why Dems Continue to Have the WORST Heroes



'Maryland Man' Kilmar Abrego-Garcia.

Men pretending to be women to invade women's and children's spaces.

Somali criminals defrauding taxpayers.

Venezuelan narcoterrorists.

Advertisement

These are all just a few of the heroes that the left in America has lifted up on their collective shoulders this year and paraded around the field like Rudy Ruettiger.

The rest of America looks on with jaws agape as Democrats continue to embrace the absolute worst people in the world, and we are left to ask just one question: Why?

Luckily, to answer that question, we have CNN and Salem Media's Scott Jennings. And we have Senator Ted Cruz. And both of them know EXACTLY why Democrats are celebrating scum. Watch:

When you understand what Dems are actually trying to do, INSANE behavior like defending narco terrorists and telling the military to defy the commander-in-chief suddenly makes sense.



They only have one goal 🎯 pic.twitter.com/73bokS556L — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 4, 2025

And there it is. Democrats don't care about any of these people. They don't care that they hurt Americans by shutting down the government. And they don't care if they threaten US servicemembers with prosecution if they don't disobey Trump's lawful orders.

All they want to do is throw sand in the gears. That's their ONLY objective.

And Jennings is right. It does make kind of a twisted, Machiavellian sense when you look at it from that perspective. It doesn't make it right. But it makes it make sense.

And we know Jennings is over the target because of how furious leftists got at his explanation.

Stop lying, you @ScottJenningsKY child r****t loving Republican piece of s***!!! 😀🤣 https://t.co/ZVma11wXd1 — MIL (@RLDCJMS) December 5, 2025

See what we mean? That person might seem like he or she didn't take their Thorazine (and maybe he or she didn't), but it's really the truth that is hurting him or her the most.

When you understand that a liar,

like Ted Cruz, gaslights everything

without ever telling anyone the truth.



Ted Cruz is defending extrajudicial killing,

which criminal courts call: MURDER ONE.

He want to law school, he knows that. https://t.co/3UPg7oUsZF — Joey Tranchina (@JoeyFotoFr) December 5, 2025

Someone hasn't read the Constitution. Like, ever.

Nobody is defending narco terrorist. Pure gas lighting of you. https://t.co/s47rqNv5rI — Sauvignon (@Charles35093463) December 4, 2025

HAHAHA.

Denial ain't just a river in Egypt.

Literally none of that is true



1. Venezuela doesn't produce fentanyl

2. We get most of our cocaine from Colombia, Bolivia, and Peru



Also, if you care about stopping the cartels, you would board the boats, seize the drugs, and QUESTION the sailors (not kill them) https://t.co/xAyFJocd0B — Joshua B. Hoe (@JoshuaBHoe) December 5, 2025

LOL.

Yes, because drug smugglers are so honest and forthright that they would NEVER try to transport drugs from a country other than the one in which they are made.

It's the narcoterrorist honor code.

Fortunately, many other sane people understood Jennings' point.

Advertisement

It's glaringly obvious by now that they hate Trump FAR more than they love, or even like, America.

They believe a man can be a woman. Once u cross that line anything is possible. They live in fantasy land. — C~ (@OnHole91794) December 4, 2025

Two plus two equals five.

It's not just that they believe it, which is bizarre. It's that they want to force US to believe it.

To usurp power, that is all the Democrats care about. Power — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) December 4, 2025

This is also their motivation. That's a good point.

But they can't regain power if Trump is successful, so they will throw a wrench into the works at every turn. Even if that wrench comes in the form of supporting terrorism and fraud.

It’s worse than that, they are intentionally destabilizing the country for the globalists. Pure evil. — Gern Blanston (@GernBla29090939) December 4, 2025

Every issue brought forth by the left is simply a ploy to implement socialism. I can prove it. — Jim Heath (@JimRevHorton) December 5, 2025

The problem they have is that socialists traditionally need to control information to achieve that objective.

And the left does not control information. Not anymore. That's another reason they're always so angry.

COLOR REVOLUTION!!! That’s the goal…..🥅 — Jazmine (@My3Jazmine) December 4, 2025

That's a term that is getting thrown around often these days, but the difference between recent color revolutions and what Democrats are trying to do is that many of the color revolutions of the early 2000s, such as in Serbia and Georgia, were in favor of Western-style democracy. The left in America is not.

Advertisement

Oh, and they actually DID believe in non-violent protest. What the left has shown us for the past couple of years is that they will embrace the most violent people in the world to throw sand in the gears of the man they hate.

And they get very violent and angry when people like Scott Jennings and Ted Cruz show them a mirror.





============================================

Related:

Hall of Shame: James Woods Lists His Top Five Worst Democrats and We Can't Argue With ANY of It

We Stand With Franklin: As the Left Fumes Over Pete Hegseth, X Responds With Hilarious Memes

Al Gore Is Inconsolable: 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends With No Landfall In the United States

WOMP, WOMP: Poor Harry Sisson Thinks the 'Tide Is Turning' on Trump; There's Just One Problem

Jasmine Crockett Disgraces Sarah Beckstrom's Memory, Demands Trump Deport 'White Supremacists'

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.