Bidens Celebrate 'Hope' with New Great-Grandson, Continue Shunning Hunter's Child Navy

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on December 26, 2025
Yahoo

Joe Biden (or the person who posts for him, actually), took to social media to share a Christmas message. In it, he and Jill shared a picture of their great-grandson. That's nice considering they have never publicly posed with Hunter's daughter, Navy.

Wearing a suit to meet your great-grandchild is a choice.

The corporate media pretends she doesn't exist. 

Nope! Sorry, it isn't 'cult mentality' to think poorly of a man who has no relationship with his grandchild just because his drug addict son conceived her in embarrassing circumstances. 

Fingers crossed.

They are pretending not to be heathens who hate Christians ahead of the next mid-term elections. Don't buy it.

It's all for show.

All the Bidens care about is public appearance and keeping up a facade. It has nothing to do with actually caring about family. 

Nope. A 'normal' person acknowledges ALL their grandchildren. Period.

Joe and Jill are ashamed of that grandchild because she tells the story of their failures of their loser addict kid (well, at least one of them). 

Feel sorry for Navy, the grandchild who they pretend doesn't exist.

