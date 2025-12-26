Bidens Celebrate 'Hope' with New Great-Grandson, Continue Shunning Hunter's Child Navy

Joe Biden (or the person who posts for him, actually), took to social media to share a Christmas message. In it, he and Jill shared a picture of their great-grandson. That's nice considering they have never publicly posed with Hunter's daughter, Navy.

With our hearts full of light and love, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Getting to know our great-grandson Willie in his first year has been a blessing and a reminder of the hope we will always have for the future. Our wish for you and for our country is that we continue to… pic.twitter.com/Nv3fXMzdQm — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2025

Wearing a suit to meet your great-grandchild is a choice.

While he’s enjoying Christmas with a new grandson with his last name, Joe Biden has still not meet Navy Roberts, hunters love child. And she didn’t get to spend Christmas with her grandpa. https://t.co/9T9kdhbzFR pic.twitter.com/L3tQ3KXWbF — David Mauch (@WheelsGunsShoes) December 26, 2025

The corporate media pretends she doesn't exist.

Cult mentality and tribe mentality is objectively the ONLY way someone can see this man and not see a wonderful human being, one of the absolute best men to ever be President of the United States of America. https://t.co/2B0j3Jt2Iw pic.twitter.com/VLGYwmFBC2 — Sane Constitutionalist RGV (@ConservativeRGV) December 26, 2025

Nope! Sorry, it isn't 'cult mentality' to think poorly of a man who has no relationship with his grandchild just because his drug addict son conceived her in embarrassing circumstances.

No baby was sniffed while taking this picture. https://t.co/O5nINN8UDf pic.twitter.com/JWyx4WqVgs — B. Wilkins lll 🇺🇸 (@ScummyMummy511) December 25, 2025

Fingers crossed.

even biden is saying merry christmas .....

how quickly they forget https://t.co/ZJOAK2QDw8 pic.twitter.com/6D7WkFywXK — Town Crier (@a_town_crier) December 26, 2025

They are pretending not to be heathens who hate Christians ahead of the next mid-term elections. Don't buy it.

You have an entire grandchild you refuse to embrace the blessing of “getting to know.”

Your entire family is a farce, and you should be ashamed of the way you looked down your nose at average law abiding Americans who DO care about their WHOLE family.

Please stop. https://t.co/MuBaYqe4VQ — GenXGirl (@Tiffkearney) December 25, 2025

It's all for show.

You're no longer a politician. You're not running for office anymore, Joe.



You're a great-grandfather.



You can drop the suit & tie. You can wear something confortable & look genuine, instead of looking like a political robot. https://t.co/JVDqEAHvD4 — Habitual Line Stepper (@HabitualLineS) December 26, 2025

All the Bidens care about is public appearance and keeping up a facade. It has nothing to do with actually caring about family.

In case anyone was wondering what a normal person might post on Christmas. https://t.co/F1uKGuDBOD — Betsy (@betsyr13) December 25, 2025

Nope. A 'normal' person acknowledges ALL their grandchildren. Period.

It’s fine using the grandkids for political props. But then recognized the poor girl who is Hunter’s daughter that you won’t acknowledge exists. https://t.co/0ExxE6HfiU — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) December 26, 2025

Joe and Jill are ashamed of that grandchild because she tells the story of their failures of their loser addict kid (well, at least one of them).

How much love did you show your granddaughter? You know, the one Hunter kept denying was his. Your family is a menagerie of grifters, liars, and creeps. I feel sorry for that child. https://t.co/FkCeg7xSHW — By the numbers 🔴📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealFixNow) December 26, 2025

Feel sorry for Navy, the grandchild who they pretend doesn't exist.

