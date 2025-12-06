AYFKM? Founder and President of AfghanEvac Organization Labels ICE the 'American Taliban'

Gavin Newsom Press Office Makes an Even Cringier 'Flex' After Mockery of Gov's...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:30 PM on December 06, 2025
Twitchy


Of all the people who should sit down and shut up about deportations, perhaps none deserve to have their lips glued shut more than those who aided in the relocation of hundreds of thousands of unvetted Afghans into the United States after Joe Biden's dumpster fire of a withdrawal. 

And yet, other than Mark Kelly, these are the same people who are shamelessly screeching the loudest. 

Shawn VanDiver is the founder and President of AfghanEvac, an NGO that, by its own public statements, has helped to bring nearly 200,000 Afghan nationals into the United States over the past four years. Not only that, but the organization boasts formal agreements with Biden's State Department to help place those individuals in the United States PERMANENTLY. 

In other words, no one fumbled the ball on vetting these transplants more than AfghanEvac. 

VanDiver is a Navy veteran, but he never served in Afghanistan or overseas at all. He is a political activist. That makes sense because no warfighter who was in Afghanistan would ever utter the disgraceful words that VanDiver did this week about US federal agents in ICE who are enforcing immigration law. 

The Taliban? Really? 

That's almost as repugnant as Kelly and the rest of the Seditious Six calling on military members to break their oaths. 

ICE also doesn't conduct mass executions of civilians and violent, systemic persecution of women. 

But VanDiver doesn't care about smearing law enforcement officers. His words excuse any violence against them, including the killing of Sarah Beckstrom by one of those Afghan 'allies' he failed to vet. 

A good rule of thumb would be to do the exact opposite of what AfghanEvan and VanDiver are advocating. 

Which is exactly what the Trump administration is doing. 

We will be shocked if VanDiver doesn't try to run for office in California with this type of hateful rhetoric he is spewing.

It's also the face of the guilty. 

Every accusation from the left is a confession. 

HA. 

We love Franklin. We hope his memes never go away. 

Always follow the money. It provides so many answers to people's motivations. 

If only he also remembered the oath he took in the Navy. 

It's true. He didn't. The only mention on VanDiver's Twitter account of Beckstrom or her fellow National Guardsman, Andrew Wolfe (who is still fighting for his life in a hospital), was in reference to a New York Times article discussing the 'fallout' of that attack for other Afghans.

If you want to know who VanDiver really is, look no further than his biggest 'hero' in the military. 

In his own words, it's the traitor and chow thief, Alex Vindman

Yikes. 

But that makes all the sense in the world. Those two are birds of a seditious feather. 

VanDiver should count himself lucky that ICE agents are not the 'Taliban' he claims that they are. Otherwise, he might finally get to see Afghanistan with his own eyes, up close and personal. 

============================================

