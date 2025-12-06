AYFKM? Founder and President of AfghanEvac Organization Labels ICE the 'American Taliban'



Of all the people who should sit down and shut up about deportations, perhaps none deserve to have their lips glued shut more than those who aided in the relocation of hundreds of thousands of unvetted Afghans into the United States after Joe Biden's dumpster fire of a withdrawal.

And yet, other than Mark Kelly, these are the same people who are shamelessly screeching the loudest.

Shawn VanDiver is the founder and President of AfghanEvac, an NGO that, by its own public statements, has helped to bring nearly 200,000 Afghan nationals into the United States over the past four years. Not only that, but the organization boasts formal agreements with Biden's State Department to help place those individuals in the United States PERMANENTLY.

In other words, no one fumbled the ball on vetting these transplants more than AfghanEvac.

VanDiver is a Navy veteran, but he never served in Afghanistan or overseas at all. He is a political activist. That makes sense because no warfighter who was in Afghanistan would ever utter the disgraceful words that VanDiver did this week about US federal agents in ICE who are enforcing immigration law.

ICE are the American Taliban: armed, masked, unidentified agents of the state hunting our Afghan allies down in the streets, torturing their families by separating them.



Forcing people into poverty and crisis. — Shawn VanDiver (@shawnjvandiver) December 4, 2025

The Taliban? Really?

That's almost as repugnant as Kelly and the rest of the Seditious Six calling on military members to break their oaths.

Well, I’ve never had ICE shoot at me. Can’t say the same about the Taliban.



Not sure how enforcing our nation’s sovereignty and duly elected laws makes ICE like the Taliban, either.



0/10 - unable to see the comparison.



Anyway… they’ve all got to go. https://t.co/QV9cS10jwN — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) December 5, 2025

ICE also doesn't conduct mass executions of civilians and violent, systemic persecution of women.

But VanDiver doesn't care about smearing law enforcement officers. His words excuse any violence against them, including the killing of Sarah Beckstrom by one of those Afghan 'allies' he failed to vet.

No more Afghans. If this guy is pushing them, it’s gotta be a disaster. https://t.co/6jbNIJQMsu — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 6, 2025

A good rule of thumb would be to do the exact opposite of what AfghanEvan and VanDiver are advocating.

Which is exactly what the Trump administration is doing.

The same guy insisting that we take in thousands and thousands of radicalized Afghans doesn’t like ICE.



Adds up. Blue Falcon. https://t.co/ZdnfysA0t8 — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller) December 4, 2025

We will be shocked if VanDiver doesn't try to run for office in California with this type of hateful rhetoric he is spewing.

It's also the face of the guilty.

You are despicable. Your Afghan allies seem to have a penchant for killing Americans. Your response is to put a target on ICE officers’ backs? That says far more about you than it does about the patriotic men and women trying to enforce our duly enacted laws. — Immigration Accountability Project (@I_A_Project) December 4, 2025

Every accusation from the left is a confession.

HA.

We love Franklin. We hope his memes never go away.

So your grift is ending.. no wonder youre pissed.. how are you going to make ends meet without all that sweet NGO money — Cthulu 2028 (@Illuminatas) December 5, 2025

Always follow the money. It provides so many answers to people's motivations.

If only Shawn fought for ICE agents even half as hard as he fights for his sacred jihadist resettlement pipeline…. You know, the one that flew in a terrorist who just drove 3,000 miles to shoot two National Guardsmen outside the White House. https://t.co/61Gql7zA1o — National Immigration Center for Enforcement (@NICEnforcement) December 4, 2025

If only he also remembered the oath he took in the Navy.

One of Shawn's allies recently hunted down Sarah Beckstrom in the street and tortured her family by separating them.



To the surprise of no one, Shawn didn't give a s***. https://t.co/vXKfEHBffJ — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) December 5, 2025

It's true. He didn't. The only mention on VanDiver's Twitter account of Beckstrom or her fellow National Guardsman, Andrew Wolfe (who is still fighting for his life in a hospital), was in reference to a New York Times article discussing the 'fallout' of that attack for other Afghans.

If you actually thought they were terrorists, you’d be busy trying to smuggle them into American cities. https://t.co/jQYqknPsYa — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 4, 2025

If you want to know who VanDiver really is, look no further than his biggest 'hero' in the military.

In his own words, it's the traitor and chow thief, Alex Vindman.

Yikes.

But that makes all the sense in the world. Those two are birds of a seditious feather.

VanDiver should count himself lucky that ICE agents are not the 'Taliban' he claims that they are. Otherwise, he might finally get to see Afghanistan with his own eyes, up close and personal.





============================================

