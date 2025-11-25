Sen. Elissa Slotkin Cites 'A Few Good Men' as Example of Following Illegal Orders

The Seditious Six have been all over the media, trying to raise their profiles and perhaps even kick-start runs for president in 2028. Surprisingly, the mainstream media has been pushing back on these former military and intelligence officers, asking them to give examples of illegal orders that have come down from the Trump administration. "We were very clear in the video that what we are talking about is unlawful orders," Rep. Jason Crow told CBS News. Asked to name one specifically, he couldn't, but he did put forward sending troops into polling stations and killing terrorists' families as examples.

On ABC News, Sen. Elissa Slotkin reached back to Nuremberg as an example of "just following orders."

Slotkin invokes Nuremberg in her defense of Democrat 'illegal orders’ video:



“'Well, they told me to do it' is not an excuse…People were prosecuted."



Democrats are threatening legal retaliation as an intimidation tactic. Same thing they’ve been doing to ICE agents. https://t.co/Ms0Oj5Wmwo pic.twitter.com/IMo58nR4IS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2025

When asked for examples of illegal orders, Slotkin went back to the Vietnam War, and then offered the movie "A Few Good Men" as an example from pop culture.

After admitting President Trump hasn't issued any illegal orders, Elissa Slotkin bizarrely brings up the Nuremberg trials and "A Few Good Men" to try and justify Democrats' insurrectionist video. pic.twitter.com/1i2OrOY6FK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 23, 2025

Silly Democratic propaganda — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) November 23, 2025

There’s some colossal backtracking going on here. — Paul Knight 🇺🇸 (@Gaga_In_Fla) November 23, 2025

But what about now, in real life? Does Slotkin believe President Trump has issued any illegal orders? "To my knowledge, I am not aware of things that are illegal," she told ABC News, angering MS NOW's Joe Scarborough, who barked, "Wrong answer!" before rattling off a list of hypotheticals.

Stop digging. — Deborah Putnam (@DebPutnam9) November 24, 2025

She is a CIA analyst that knew how to dismantle a country from the inside. She has been exposed. Former CIA told exactly what she did and she did this on purpose. — SamanthaJBryant (@SamanthaJBryan1) November 23, 2025

It is a psyop and it was meant to be disruptive. We all know there will be people in the military and, especially, in the intel community who will take their advice. — Gold Smith (@GoldSmith625773) November 23, 2025

That's the clumsiest clumsy backpedaling I've seen in a bit 😆 — 🇺🇸CaptainObvious🇺🇸 (@realStevenMcK) November 23, 2025

Oh a movie justifies sedition @SenatorSlotkin ?? — Maximus Anonymous (@Max17Anon) November 24, 2025

A movie from 1992 is the closest she could come to an example of an illegal order from the Trump administration.

