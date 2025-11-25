Sen. Elissa Slotkin Cites 'A Few Good Men' as Example of Following Illegal Orders

VIP
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on November 25, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Seditious Six have been all over the media, trying to raise their profiles and perhaps even kick-start runs for president in 2028. Surprisingly, the mainstream media has been pushing back on these former military and intelligence officers, asking them to give examples of illegal orders that have come down from the Trump administration. "We were very clear in the video that what we are talking about is unlawful orders," Rep. Jason Crow told CBS News. Asked to name one specifically, he couldn't, but he did put forward sending troops into polling stations and killing terrorists' families as examples.

On ABC News, Sen. Elissa Slotkin reached back to Nuremberg as an example of "just following orders."

When asked for examples of illegal orders, Slotkin went back to the Vietnam War, and then offered the movie "A Few Good Men" as an example from pop culture.

But what about now, in real life? Does Slotkin believe President Trump has issued any illegal orders? "To my knowledge, I am not aware of things that are illegal," she told ABC News, angering MS NOW's Joe Scarborough, who barked, "Wrong answer!" before rattling off a list of hypotheticals.

ALARMING Posts From Army JAG Officer Show Just How DANGEROUS the Seditious Six's Video Really Is
Sam J.
A movie from 1992 is the closest she could come to an example of an illegal order from the Trump administration.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

