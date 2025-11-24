DHS Asst. Sec. Tricia McLaughlin Fact-NUKES Journo Pushing LIE About Illegal 'Headlocked'...
WATCH Eric Swalwell SQUIRM As Tish Hyman Pushes Him About Protecting Women's Private...
'Just SHUT UP!' Data Republican Ratios TF Out of Jason Crow for TRYING...
VIP
Face the Nation's Spin on ICE's 'Record High' Would Be Way Different (If...
Glenn Beck Explains in DAMNING Detail Why 6 Dems Telling Troops to Disobey...
Eric Adams Shades Rival Jumaane Williams Mid-Globetrotting Trip: 'Find Peace' After NYC Ch...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dem House Candidate Aftyn Behn Refuses to Answer Whether She Still Supports Defunding...
Lumbering Fools: Anti-ICE Protesters Clog Home Depot by Buying and Returning Putty Knives...
Democrats Can’t Point to Any Unlawful Military Orders by Trump After Releasing Video...
Charles C. W. Cooke Holds a Hilarious Mirror Up to Grifter Conspiracists' Idiocy
VIP
Political Punchline: ‘Fascist’ Is So Overused As an Insult, It Has Lost All...
VIP
Almost Half of Young Men Have Never Asked a Girl Out in Person...
Radicals and Radials: MS NOW Panelist Giddy Over Pro-Illegal Alien ICE Vehicle Tire-Slashe...

Joe Scarborough's Unhappy With Sen. Slotkin's 'Illegal Orders' Admission (Narrative Status: COLLAPSED)

Doug P. | 10:59 AM on November 24, 2025

The Democrats and others who made a video recently that encouraged servicemembers to disobey "illegal orders" continue to play the victim after President Trump pointed out what they were trying to do (Slotkin laughably claimed Trump was trying to "put words in my mouth" but we all heard what she said). What's the Democrat definition of "illegal orders"? Well, since they seem to think that everything Trump does is or should be illegal, the motive behind this isn't hard to figure out. 

Advertisement

Slotkin's latest admission makes it clear this whole thing has basically been a seditious stunt:

So some congressional Dems and ex intel officials are telling members of the military to fight back against something that isn't happening? We all know what the goal was here. 

Over on MS NOW (formerly MSNBC but still with the same lunacy), Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough isn't happy with Slotkin for the above admission. Watch, via @WesternLensman: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Well, since these same people have considered hypothetical scenarios or flat-out fabricated stories to be the same as real life we're not surprised the people on that cable net can't see the difference. 

Shorter Scarborough:

We don't doubt Trump's imaginary "illegal orders" will be an impeachment charge if the Dems take back the House in the midterms. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WATCH Eric Swalwell SQUIRM As Tish Hyman Pushes Him About Protecting Women's Private Spaces From MEN
Sam J.
Glenn Beck Explains in DAMNING Detail Why 6 Dems Telling Troops to Disobey 'Illegal Orders' Is a BIG Deal
Sam J.
'Just SHUT UP!' Data Republican Ratios TF Out of Jason Crow for TRYING to Spin His Seditious Comments
Sam J.
DHS Asst. Sec. Tricia McLaughlin Fact-NUKES Journo Pushing LIE About Illegal 'Headlocked' in Restaurant
Sam J.
Lumbering Fools: Anti-ICE Protesters Clog Home Depot by Buying and Returning Putty Knives Over and Over
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement