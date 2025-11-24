Joe Scarborough's Unhappy With Sen. Slotkin's 'Illegal Orders' Admission (Narrative Status: COLLAPSED)

The Democrats and others who made a video recently that encouraged servicemembers to disobey "illegal orders" continue to play the victim after President Trump pointed out what they were trying to do (Slotkin laughably claimed Trump was trying to "put words in my mouth" but we all heard what she said). What's the Democrat definition of "illegal orders"? Well, since they seem to think that everything Trump does is or should be illegal, the motive behind this isn't hard to figure out.

Slotkin's latest admission makes it clear this whole thing has basically been a seditious stunt:

Elissa Slotkin ADMITS Democrats lied about President Trump issuing illegal orders to the military:



ABC: "Do you believe President Trump has issued any illegal orders?"



SLOTKIN: "To my knowledge I am not aware of things that are illegal." pic.twitter.com/63F8AHkK7E — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 23, 2025

So some congressional Dems and ex intel officials are telling members of the military to fight back against something that isn't happening? We all know what the goal was here.

Over on MS NOW (formerly MSNBC but still with the same lunacy), Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough isn't happy with Slotkin for the above admission. Watch, via @WesternLensman:

Joe Scarborough is very mad at Senator Slotkin for saying Trump hasn’t issued any illegal orders.



"Wrong answer!"



Joe then goes on to cite a hypothetical scenario of what Trump might do as evidence of illegal orders. https://t.co/viCkHoAxMJ pic.twitter.com/NNyUdgizPw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 24, 2025

Well, since these same people have considered hypothetical scenarios or flat-out fabricated stories to be the same as real life we're not surprised the people on that cable net can't see the difference.

Shorter Scarborough:

Trump should be impeached for the imaginary orders he has given in the heads of Leftist Congress Critters and Media — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) November 24, 2025

We don't doubt Trump's imaginary "illegal orders" will be an impeachment charge if the Dems take back the House in the midterms.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

