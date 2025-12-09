No Lies From Trump Detected: Jasmine Crockett's Opening Senate Campaign Ad Is a Low-IQ DOOZIE

McDonald's Polarizing AI Christmas Commercial Roasted as Creepy and Joyless
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on December 09, 2025
If her opening salvos are any indication, the Senate run from Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett is going to be chock full of unintentional comedy. 

Last night, Crockett began her campaign with a cringy rapper who couldn't even remember the horrible lyrics to the song he was reciting, even though they were written down for him. 

That kind of makes sense, seeing as how Crockett is barely literate herself.  

Oh, but wait. There's more. 

She also came out with her first campaign ad. And -- whoo, boy! -- it was a doozie. Watch: 

Umm, wut? 

Crockett also posted the ad on her X account last night. 

We think we get what she was trying to do here. Instead of being outraged at Trump (accurately) describing her intelligence level, she thought that steering into the skid was the way to go. 

That works for memes. That doesn't work when your entire ad is just the President repeatedly calling you an idiot. 

And, of course, there is the 'staring off camera into the future' trope, straight out of the Obama playbook. But Obama had a knack for speaking inspirationally (even if it was all a lie). Crockett's only known for her 'Jazzy From The Block' code-switching type of rhetoric.  

As Jason Bateman said in Dodgeball, 'It's a bold strategy. Let's see if it pays off for her.' 

HAHA. 

Yep, pretty much. 

If her objective with the ad was to announce to all Texas voters that Trump owns her, then mission accomplished. 

We need more honesty in political advertising. 

We hope Tim Walz follows this same path when he launches his re-election campaign. 

LOL. 

We're not sure if the Republican nominee will be incumbent John Cornyn, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Wesley Hunt, or someone else. But whoever ends up winning the Republican primary has to be the luckiest candidate on Earth, given the opposition. 

She's playing 4-D checkers. 

Ahem ... or something.

We're guessing it was her idea all along, from start to finish. 

She's just that dumb. 

We looked through HUNDREDS of replies and quote tweets of the ad. 

We couldn't find ANY that weren't laughing at Crockett.

Trump himself hasn't commented on the ad, but if he does, his response will probably look a lot like that. 

Kind of tells voters all they need to know, doesn't it? 

As we said, we are certain there is much more of this cringe to come from her over the next year. 

We've already bought a truckload of popcorn. 

