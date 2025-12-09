No Lies From Trump Detected: Jasmine Crockett's Opening Senate Campaign Ad Is a Low-IQ DOOZIE



If her opening salvos are any indication, the Senate run from Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett is going to be chock full of unintentional comedy.

Last night, Crockett began her campaign with a cringy rapper who couldn't even remember the horrible lyrics to the song he was reciting, even though they were written down for him.

That kind of makes sense, seeing as how Crockett is barely literate herself.

Oh, but wait. There's more.

She also came out with her first campaign ad. And -- whoo, boy! -- it was a doozie. Watch:

Jasmine Crockett's launch video for Senate was unlisted on YouTube and it's just President Trump calling her a "low IQ person" over and over again haha. pic.twitter.com/40WBvRBM0P — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 8, 2025

Umm, wut?

Crockett also posted the ad on her X account last night.

We think we get what she was trying to do here. Instead of being outraged at Trump (accurately) describing her intelligence level, she thought that steering into the skid was the way to go.

That works for memes. That doesn't work when your entire ad is just the President repeatedly calling you an idiot.

And, of course, there is the 'staring off camera into the future' trope, straight out of the Obama playbook. But Obama had a knack for speaking inspirationally (even if it was all a lie). Crockett's only known for her 'Jazzy From The Block' code-switching type of rhetoric.

As Jason Bateman said in Dodgeball, 'It's a bold strategy. Let's see if it pays off for her.'

Jasmine Crockett’s Senate announcement video is basically just this: https://t.co/lDmOYCaJq3 pic.twitter.com/By5EXOXXiu — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 9, 2025

HAHA.

Yep, pretty much.

If her objective with the ad was to announce to all Texas voters that Trump owns her, then mission accomplished.

I never thought I’d say this but I agree with every word of this Jasmine Crockett ad https://t.co/bdhOkjqgDZ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 9, 2025

We need more honesty in political advertising.

We hope Tim Walz follows this same path when he launches his re-election campaign.

“The commercial is going to be Donald Trump’s voice playing in the background calling you low IQ while you stare off into space.”



“What are our opponents running?”



“Probably the same thing.” https://t.co/AU5lsPAzvj — The Lufkin Lawyer (@TheLufkinLawyer) December 9, 2025

LOL.

We're not sure if the Republican nominee will be incumbent John Cornyn, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Wesley Hunt, or someone else. But whoever ends up winning the Republican primary has to be the luckiest candidate on Earth, given the opposition.

President Trump won Texas with 56.1% of the vote in 2024.



His margin of victory in Texas is largest for a president in 20 years.



So you thought it was a good idea to use Trump calling you an idiot as your campaign video?

🤣 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) December 9, 2025

She's playing 4-D checkers.

Ahem ... or something.

I don't know what's worse: that someone came up with this idea for a campaign ad, or that you approved it.



You actually validated the President's words. — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) December 9, 2025

We're guessing it was her idea all along, from start to finish.

She's just that dumb.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 8, 2025

We looked through HUNDREDS of replies and quote tweets of the ad.

We couldn't find ANY that weren't laughing at Crockett.

Trump himself hasn't commented on the ad, but if he does, his response will probably look a lot like that.

Jasmine Crockett’s campaign video is great.



She made it very easy for voters — just listen to the audio of President Trump. Anyone who votes for this idiot is an idiot themselves. She’s so low-IQ, she actually posted this and thought it was a banger. 😂pic.twitter.com/AMPq6jLMrj — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) December 8, 2025

Kind of tells voters all they need to know, doesn't it?

As we said, we are certain there is much more of this cringe to come from her over the next year.

We've already bought a truckload of popcorn.





