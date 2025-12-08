Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Senate Run Introduced by Rapper: 'Got Two Words for Every Racist Bigot'

We've already heard Rep. Jasmine Crockett rap as she campaigned for Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. In case you missed that atrocity, here it is again.

Jasmine Crockett campaigning with Michigan Governor candidate…



I saw it so now you have to pic.twitter.com/9rBY8fagDA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2025

On Monday, Crockett officially announced her bid for Senate, and she was introduced (we think) by an unknown rapper who had a message for all the racist bigots trying to scare Crockett from running.

We now go live to Jasmine Crockett's Senate announcement where a rapper just performed a song about her. pic.twitter.com/gcArf3U4mb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 8, 2025

Holy hell… — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 8, 2025

Damn, he sounds as racist as her racist dumb ass!



And how lame is a rapper that has to literally read their lyrics off a sheet of paper because they don't know them? — BigD4USA (@BigD4UT) December 8, 2025

A rapper performing at her Senate launch is perfect. When you don't have accomplishments, you commission a theme song and hope the beat distracts people from her empty résumé 😅 — TheSilentMajority (@XS1lentMaj0rity) December 8, 2025

This is a winning campaign strategy for sure — Master Chief (@BasedSierra117) December 9, 2025

Does he know Jasmine Crockett went to a $30K a year private high school? Lol — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) December 8, 2025

Is that real? Holy shit is she running for 9th grade class President — NotSameOlKentucky (@ol_not) December 8, 2025

Wait. This can’t be real. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) December 8, 2025

Please tell me this is a joke. I know it's real, but just tell me anyway. — melvis 🇺🇸 (@wxmel) December 8, 2025

Oh hell yeah https://t.co/QkG7gszHdF — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 8, 2025

This will certainly appeal to moderates.

Beyond parody.



FLASHBACK: Jasmine Crockett: “I’m a very serious lawmaker.”

pic.twitter.com/9xxkWDaCcW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 8, 2025

***

