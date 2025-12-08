Big Talk, Small Frey: Minneapolis Mayor Chooses Criminal Illegal Aliens, Vows Not to...
Mamdani Bravely Abandons His Humble, Rent-Stabilized Hovel for the People's Taxpayer-Funde...
NYT Asks in Puff Piece If Jennifer Welch Is Democrats’ Toughest Critic
HHS Deadnamed Rachel Levine on His Official Portrait; State Sen. Scott Wiener Plots...
Chris Cillizza Says Jasmine Crockett's Bid for the Senate Is 'Beyond Bad for...
Size Matters in the Oval: Trump Roasts Vance, Rubio (and a Mystery Size...
NYT: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's Government Allowed Corruption to Fester
Vermont School Raises the Somali Flag in Protest
Freshman House Dem MIGHT Get Primaried After SINKING His Party's Narratives About Trump's...
Truck Driver Found With 23 Illegals Hidden in His Sleeper Cab
NY's Top Cop? Hochul Blesses Mamdani's 'Stand Up to ICE' Crash Course for...
Dems Say Most Illegals Arrested Have No Criminal Past (Here's What Gov. Pritzker...
VIP
My Generation Dang Near Ended Racism—Then the Outrage Industry Decided That Was Bad...
Ilhan Omar’s FRIEND Just Exposed Her and White Liberal Wench Jennifer Welch Made...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Senate Run Introduced by Rapper: 'Got Two Words for Every Racist Bigot'

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on December 08, 2025
Meme

We've already heard Rep. Jasmine Crockett rap as she campaigned for Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. In case you missed that atrocity, here it is again.

Advertisement

On Monday, Crockett officially announced her bid for Senate, and she was introduced (we think) by an unknown rapper who had a message for all the racist bigots trying to scare Crockett from running.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This will certainly appeal to moderates.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
HHS Deadnamed Rachel Levine on His Official Portrait; State Sen. Scott Wiener Plots Revenge
Brett T.
Chris Cillizza Says Jasmine Crockett's Bid for the Senate Is 'Beyond Bad for Democrats Nationally'
Brett T.
Big Talk, Small Frey: Minneapolis Mayor Chooses Criminal Illegal Aliens, Vows Not to Work With ICE
Warren Squire
NYT Asks in Puff Piece If Jennifer Welch Is Democrats’ Toughest Critic
Brett T.
Freshman House Dem MIGHT Get Primaried After SINKING His Party's Narratives About Trump's Boat Strikes
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement