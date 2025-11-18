What’s Going On? Dem Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate and Jasmine Crockett Unleash Cringe Music Video

Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist has enlisted fellow Democrat Jasmine Crockett in his quest to become his state's next governor. Crockett continues to be a walking embarrassment, but now she’s added lip-syncing to her ridiculous stride. Gilchrist and Crockett just dropped a music video featuring a rap on top of the 1990s hit 'What's Up?' by 4 Non Blondes. Most refer to the song by its catchy chorus, ‘What’s Going On?’
That’s exactly what you’ll say when you watch this utter cringe. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)
Jasmine Crockett campaigning with Michigan Governor candidate…— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2025
I saw it so now you have to pic.twitter.com/9rBY8fagDA
Can you imagine our founders watching this…— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 18, 2025
‘Dear King George III, we’ve seen the future. We’re so sorry about that whole Revolutionary War thing.’
Some posters are taking extreme measures to unsee what they’ve just seen.
Shaving my eyeballs, twice.— Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) November 18, 2025
Im trying to wash my eyes out with soap after that.— Francis (@FrancisG1334) November 18, 2025
November 18, 2025
I keep my feed on mute so only 1 of my senses got offended 😂 pic.twitter.com/2eQSCmy9MI— daisy 🐈☕️🎃 (@cookinw_cathair) November 18, 2025
Great. Now my eyes are burning and I can never unsee that.— attitudegirl🇺🇸 (@Julesro42) November 18, 2025
It’s soooooo cringe
I think I would dig mine out with a spoon!— Buckeye Ace18 (@Buckeye_Ace18) November 18, 2025
We’re also tempted to spoon out our eyes but then shove them in our ears.
Commenters say the voters Gilchrist and Crockett are trying to appeal to are cracking up at them.
Do they honestly think they are connecting with Gen Z? By doing these little TikTok bits— K de Courci (@KDeCourci) November 18, 2025
I’m pretty sure Gen Z are belly laughing at their cringe. At least the ones in my world are. So embarrassing. I think of my great, great, great grandfather and what he would think. 🤦🏼♀️
They never thought of doing an ad with something about his policies maybe? Wtf does this have to do with being a governor— M_G (@MG555MG555) November 18, 2025
This should be the end of both of their political careers.— Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) November 18, 2025
We're electing government officials not failed rap artists 🙄 pic.twitter.com/GY0QMBBpMI
If common sense ruled that would be true.— ReadTheConstitution (@Redbird_NJ) November 18, 2025
Common sense is dead in the Democrat Party.
Here are some of the funniest reactions to the torturous video.
Give me back my 25 seconds. I want them back— Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) November 18, 2025
Do you ever look at something and wonder how it got there? pic.twitter.com/yqK3dV3ea7— Sandfort (@Sandfort_) November 18, 2025
November 18, 2025
Someone said Jasmine Crockett has the body shape of a ninja turtle and I can’t unsee it.— Lotus (@lotuscheckmate) November 18, 2025
Well.... they got the "Non-blonds" part right...— 🌲TheFertilePeasant🌲 (@Pellegrinoadict) November 18, 2025
These dems have no inner voices to say "Nah, that will be cringe" do they?— Hankmann (@HRPTreasures) November 18, 2025
You know they don’t.
