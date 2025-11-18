CNN ‘Journos’ Tie Themselves in Knots Over Epstein Emails in Hilarious Effort to...
Text Vex: Hakeem Jeffries Ignores Reporter’s Question About the D.C. Democrat Linked to...
VIP
Your Tax Dollars Are Funding the Education of Illegal Aliens While American Children...
Starry-Eyed NYT ‘Journalist’ Likens Marjorie Taylor Greene to ‘Great Unifier’ Joe Biden
VIP
Dearborn Mayor Disavows the Use of the Term 'Melting Pot'
Dem Cory Booker Says It’s Time for Chuck Schumer to Step Down From...
Charlotte Observer Advises Readers What to Do If Border Control Comes to Their...
Sunny Hostin Seems to Have Come Around on Releasing the Epstein Files
Olivia Julianna Is About to Ruin a GOP Staffer's Day Really, Really Bad
60 Minutes Visits Bedrooms of Children Killed in School Shootings
AOC Reminds Us to Celebrate Transgender Awareness Week
Police Turn Off Canadian National Anthem as Palestinian Flag Is Raised Over Toronto...
ABC News’ John Karl: Trump Is Trying to Prevent the Biggest Political Defeat...
Congressman: QAnon Was Right About a Sex Trafficking Ring, But It Was Being...

What’s Going On? Dem Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate and Jasmine Crockett Unleash Cringe Music Video

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:40 AM on November 18, 2025
ImgFlip

Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist has enlisted fellow Democrat Jasmine Crockett in his quest to become his state's next governor. Crockett continues to be a walking embarrassment, but now she’s added lip-syncing to her ridiculous stride. Gilchrist and Crockett just dropped a music video featuring a rap on top of the 1990s hit 'What's Up?' by 4 Non Blondes. Most refer to the song by its catchy chorus, ‘What’s Going On?’

Advertisement

That’s exactly what you’ll say when you watch this utter cringe. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

‘Dear King George III, we’ve seen the future. We’re so sorry about that whole Revolutionary War thing.’

Some posters are taking extreme measures to unsee what they’ve just seen.

Recommended

CNN ‘Journos’ Tie Themselves in Knots Over Epstein Emails in Hilarious Effort to Avoid Trump Lawsuit
Warren Squire
Advertisement

We’re also tempted to spoon out our eyes but then shove them in our ears.

Commenters say the voters Gilchrist and Crockett are trying to appeal to are cracking up at them.

Common sense is dead in the Democrat Party.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to the torturous video.

Advertisement

You know they don’t.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ENTERTAINMENT JASMINE CROCKETT MICHIGAN MUSIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN ‘Journos’ Tie Themselves in Knots Over Epstein Emails in Hilarious Effort to Avoid Trump Lawsuit
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want You to See and DAMN
Sam J.
Congressman: QAnon Was Right About a Sex Trafficking Ring, But It Was Being Run Out of Mar-a-Lago
Brett T.
Charlotte Observer Advises Readers What to Do If Border Control Comes to Their Workplace
Brett T.
Sunny Hostin Seems to Have Come Around on Releasing the Epstein Files
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN ‘Journos’ Tie Themselves in Knots Over Epstein Emails in Hilarious Effort to Avoid Trump Lawsuit Warren Squire
Advertisement