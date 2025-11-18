What’s Going On? Dem Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate and Jasmine Crockett Unleash Cringe Music Video

Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist has enlisted fellow Democrat Jasmine Crockett in his quest to become his state's next governor. Crockett continues to be a walking embarrassment, but now she’s added lip-syncing to her ridiculous stride. Gilchrist and Crockett just dropped a music video featuring a rap on top of the 1990s hit 'What's Up?' by 4 Non Blondes. Most refer to the song by its catchy chorus, ‘What’s Going On?’

Advertisement

That’s exactly what you’ll say when you watch this utter cringe. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Jasmine Crockett campaigning with Michigan Governor candidate…



I saw it so now you have to pic.twitter.com/9rBY8fagDA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2025

Can you imagine our founders watching this… — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 18, 2025

‘Dear King George III, we’ve seen the future. We’re so sorry about that whole Revolutionary War thing.’

Some posters are taking extreme measures to unsee what they’ve just seen.

Shaving my eyeballs, twice. — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) November 18, 2025

Im trying to wash my eyes out with soap after that. — Francis (@FrancisG1334) November 18, 2025

I keep my feed on mute so only 1 of my senses got offended 😂 pic.twitter.com/2eQSCmy9MI — daisy 🐈☕️🎃 (@cookinw_cathair) November 18, 2025

Great. Now my eyes are burning and I can never unsee that.



It’s soooooo cringe — attitudegirl🇺🇸 (@Julesro42) November 18, 2025

I think I would dig mine out with a spoon! — Buckeye Ace18 (@Buckeye_Ace18) November 18, 2025

We’re also tempted to spoon out our eyes but then shove them in our ears.

Commenters say the voters Gilchrist and Crockett are trying to appeal to are cracking up at them.

Do they honestly think they are connecting with Gen Z? By doing these little TikTok bits



I’m pretty sure Gen Z are belly laughing at their cringe. At least the ones in my world are. So embarrassing. I think of my great, great, great grandfather and what he would think. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — K de Courci (@KDeCourci) November 18, 2025

They never thought of doing an ad with something about his policies maybe? Wtf does this have to do with being a governor — M_G (@MG555MG555) November 18, 2025

This should be the end of both of their political careers.



We're electing government officials not failed rap artists 🙄 pic.twitter.com/GY0QMBBpMI — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) November 18, 2025

If common sense ruled that would be true. — ReadTheConstitution (@Redbird_NJ) November 18, 2025

Common sense is dead in the Democrat Party.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to the torturous video.

Give me back my 25 seconds. I want them back — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) November 18, 2025

Advertisement

Do you ever look at something and wonder how it got there? pic.twitter.com/yqK3dV3ea7 — Sandfort (@Sandfort_) November 18, 2025

Someone said Jasmine Crockett has the body shape of a ninja turtle and I can’t unsee it. — Lotus (@lotuscheckmate) November 18, 2025

Well.... they got the "Non-blonds" part right... — 🌲TheFertilePeasant🌲 (@Pellegrinoadict) November 18, 2025

These dems have no inner voices to say "Nah, that will be cringe" do they? — Hankmann (@HRPTreasures) November 18, 2025

You know they don’t.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!