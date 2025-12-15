FBI Announces Arrests In NYE Mass Casualty Plot From a Terror Group With a ... Very Odd Name



Did you know, American Twitchy readers, that you do not live in the United States?

Apparently, we all live in 'Occupied Turtle Island.'

At least that is the claim that is made by a pro-Hamas, anti-government, radical domestic terrorist group known as the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF).

And the group believes in their twisted ideology so fervently that they were planning a huge mass casualty event in Los Angeles for New Year's Eve.

Thanks to Kash Patel and Dan Bongino's FBI, however, Angelenos (and the rest of us Turtle Island occupiers) will hopefully be able to ring in the new year peacefully, while the only thing several of these violent extremists will be occupying is a prison cell.

We can only imagine how relieved Franklin the Turtle is this morning.

Let's start with the basics of the arrests from FBI Director Patel.

Over the weekend, the @FBI disrupted a credible, imminent terrorist threat and arrested FOUR individuals connected to the Los Angeles area.



The subjects self-identified as members of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), an extremist group motivated by… pic.twitter.com/81NfM1Mvwi — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) December 15, 2025

... motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology. They were allegedly planning coordinated IED bombing attacks on New Year's Eve, targeting five separate locations across Los Angeles.



In the days since, @FBINewOrleans arrested an additional FIFTH individual believed to be linked to this radical TILF subgroup - also allegedly planning a separate violent attack.



Outstanding work by our investigators and law enforcement partners @TheJusticeDept. Their work undoubtedly saved countless lives. @FBILosAngeles will hold a press conference later today to share additional details.

The only quibble we have with Patel's announcement is using the word, 'pro-Palestinian.' Because we all know by now that this means 'pro-Hamas.'

Attorney General Pam Bondi noted in her announcement of the arrests that the group was also planning on targeting ICE agents (which makes us wonder if they are being funded by Elissa Slotkin or the DNC).

After an intense investigation, the Department of Justice, working with our @FBI, prevented what would have been a massive and horrific terror plot in the Central District of California (Orange County and Los Angeles).



The Turtle Island Liberation Front—a far-left,… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) December 15, 2025

... a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group—was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve. The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles.



This was an incredible effort by our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the @FBI to ensure Americans can live in peace. We will continue to pursue these terror groups and bring them to justice.

Sounds like a job well done by everyone at the DOJ and FBI.

Now, about that name...

The term "Turtle Island" is not isolated to the "Turtle Island Liberation Front."



Other, well-known far-left groups - like Students for Justice in Palestine - also use this term.



Its an incitement to secession.



We highlighted this 6 months ago👇 https://t.co/8KcBxXtmax pic.twitter.com/lYsLQd4KXU — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) December 15, 2025

One of the adherents of the Turtle Island insanity explained the name further:

🚨 “Mary,” a member of the Los Angeles domestic terror organization Turtle Island Liberation Front, makes it clear that reclaiming American land from colonizers is the goal.



The group was planning a mass casualty event for NYE.



Enjoy prison, you filthy savage. pic.twitter.com/GMAJeK5e84 — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) December 15, 2025

Someone has read way too many Terry Pratchett books and didn't understand a single one of them.

(Apologies for the somewhat obscure literary reference. But if you have nerd friends, they'll get it.)

TILF has a small presence on X, with an account based in Canada -- which is also part of 'Turtle Island' and needs to be liberated. But you can see the extremist nature of their ideology in this video, and in the antisemitic, pro-Hamas symbolism in the account name.

Yup pic.twitter.com/0M0CXHRCxr — Turtle Island Liberation Front 🔻⛏️🪂 (@sinnersoviet3) December 13, 2025

On other social media platforms, the group shows close ties with Antifa -- and the song that Charlie Kirk's assassin etched on his bullets.

On Instagram Turtle Island Liberation Front follows numerous anarchist accounts, as well Antifa International and Union Del Barrio. They also used the “Bella Ciao” song, popular with Antifa groups in a social media post. pic.twitter.com/kVs590prlk — Kyle Shideler (@ShidelerK) December 15, 2025

We hope the FBI will be questioning them about Kirk's assassination, along with the New Year's Eve terror plot.

The ringleader of the Turtle Island gang refused to comment. pic.twitter.com/lkkbdDY9Al — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) December 15, 2025

HEY! That's not nice. (But we did laugh.)

The lunacy -- and funny nature -- of the group's name aside, however, there's little question that they are extremely dangerous.

Thank you. My daughter lives in Long Beach. We have got to get these terrorists out of our country!! — Misty Dawn (@MiztDawnCO) December 15, 2025

Praise should be given where it's due—that's the true meaning of protecting the public. Well done! https://t.co/tEg6qC615i — 🇺🇸 Hayley Lee (@hayleyLee168) December 15, 2025

It is time to expel these people from our country. They pose a very serious threat to our society and the safety and well being of our citizens.



We cannot allow these Domestic Terror groups to roam free on our soil. Arrest them all and put them in prison. https://t.co/fdNicjsbZa — SheepDog Society LLC (@SDSLLC_USA) December 15, 2025

The DOJ and FBI's mission and direction under the Trump administration is definitely a refreshing change from the years under Biden, when Merrick Garland and Chris Wray were labeling parents at school board meetings and people who pray as 'domestic terrorists.'

Great work! 👊🏻👏🇺🇸



However, that means there are probably more attacks planned. As good as any agency is, it just takes one to slip through.



Especially when you are trying to catch up on five years of absolute chaos with an unknown number of terrorist in the country due to open… — Kimberly 2.0 (@TheRealGAPeach3) December 15, 2025

We don't know if anyone arrested was a Biden border import, but as Patel noted above, the FBI Los Angeles office will have more details soon.

For now, we'll let Deputy Director Bongino have the last word ... because he has such a way with words.

PROTECT THE HOMELAND and CRUSH VIOLENT CRIME.

These words are not slogans, they’re the investigative pillars of this FBI.



As stated by Director Patel, “Over the weekend, the FBI disrupted a credible, imminent terrorist threat and arrested 4 individuals connected to the Los… pic.twitter.com/W5fsbEwpk2 — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) December 15, 2025

Protect America (not 'Turtle Island').

Crush violent crime.

Yep.

It's great to see the FBI remembering what its mission is again.

As for the Turtle Island Liberation Front, they might not want to share that name with the other prisoners when they get to Cell Block D.

Something tells us that it won't go very well for them.





