Ilhan Omar Expresses Concern About What Trump's Iran Operation Is Costing Taxpayers and...
Clown Take of the Day: Jemele Hill Says Nebraska Has No Stake in...
GOP Holds Its Own Accountable: Kennedy's Grill Session and Trump's Anger Lead to...
Democrats Blame His Fox News Republican Brother—But Fetterman’s Just Listening to Pennsylv...
Katie Couric Asks Gavin Newsom If He Has a 'Zoolander Problem' (Being 'Ridiculously...
Beto's Back... to Boost Another Loser! Hails Talarico as TX Savior – Critics...
From Pearl-Clutcher to Nazi Apologist: Tim Miller Wonders What Graham Platner's Nazi Tatto...
CNN Sparks Democrat Panic As Trump Support Surges Among Republicans
President Trump Has Replaced DHS Secretary Kristi Noem; New Chief Announced
'They Want Trump BROKEN!' Bill O'Reilly Nukes US Media Whose TDS Has Them...
Current Iranian Regime Allows CNN to Report From Tehran (and People Have Questions)
Texas Dem James Talarico Says Republicans 'Are Gonna Call Me a Radical Leftist'...
VIP
Barack Obama Claims Free and Fair Elections Are at Risk Because of GOP...
CNN Seems Upset All This Lefty Screeching Hasn't Halted Final Approval for Trump's...

‘I Am Brian McGinnis’: Sen. Tim Sheehy 'Created a Million' Activists by Breaking That Marine’s Arm

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on March 05, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As Twitchy posted yesterday, former Navy SEAL Sen. Tim Sheehy assisted the Capitol Police in removing an unhinged protester from a U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing. "A sitting U.S. senator just broke the hand of a Marine," another activist could be heard whining in the background. The thing is, Brian McGinnis, who is running for the North Carolina Senate for the Green Party, had latched onto a door frame as multiple police officers literally picked him up and tried to drag him out. He could have let go of the door at any time. It reminds this editor of the Simpsons episode where Homer gets his hand stuck in a vending machine. "Are you just holding onto the can?" ask the rescuers who arrive to extricate him. 

Advertisement

In case you missed the post, here's the video:

This editor didn't think much would come of the incident: Kristi Noem was testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison were being questioned about billions of dollars of fraud in Minnesota by the House Oversight Committee. There were much bigger things going on. However, McGinnis has found his supporters on X, who claim that not his hand but rather his arm was broken by Sheehy for exercising his First Amendment rights.

"Team McGinnis" posted to X on Thursday morning:

The post continues:

… him to focus fully on his recovery in private. While he looks forward to engaging with you all again very soon, his health and his family remain the current priorities.

Thank you for your continued patience and for being such an incredible community. Please keep Brian and his family in your prayers.

— Team McGinnis

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Expresses Concern About What Trump's Iran Operation Is Costing Taxpayers and HELLO BACKFIRE
Doug P.
Advertisement

McGinnis himself posted later, apparently not taking a necessary step back from the public eye:

It appears that McGinnis is enjoying an "I am Spartacus!" moment online:

Advertisement

Even the insufferable John Pavlovitz had to get his two cents in on this one:

For what it's worth, McGinnis' wife is a Palestinian he met while deployed, and the two are anti-Israel activists:

The post continues:

… straight-up pro-Hamas mouthpiece and an Islam-obsessed activist who couldn’t care less about the people of North Carolina.

He also became a top seller of Palestinian apparel, including hats embroidered with the shape of Palestine, Palestinian flag pins, T-shirts, and of course keffiyehs.

Advertisement

Huh.

This editor never served, but he knows you don't protest against your own country in uniform.

For his part, Sheehy, who did not break McGinnis' arm, said, "This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence."

McGinnis faces three counts of assaulting a police officer and three counts of resisting arrest, as well as unlawful demonstration.

Everyone, meet the Left's new hero.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

FIRST AMENDMENT NORTH CAROLINA TIM SHEEHY VETERANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Expresses Concern About What Trump's Iran Operation Is Costing Taxpayers and HELLO BACKFIRE
Doug P.
Clown Take of the Day: Jemele Hill Says Nebraska Has No Stake in Border Security-Reality Check Incoming
justmindy
GOP Holds Its Own Accountable: Kennedy's Grill Session and Trump's Anger Lead to Noem's DHS Exit
justmindy
Democrats Blame His Fox News Republican Brother—But Fetterman’s Just Listening to Pennsylvania Voters
justmindy
Current Iranian Regime Allows CNN to Report From Tehran (and People Have Questions)
Doug P.
Beto's Back... to Boost Another Loser! Hails Talarico as TX Savior – Critics Say It's the Kiss of Death
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ilhan Omar Expresses Concern About What Trump's Iran Operation Is Costing Taxpayers and HELLO BACKFIRE Doug P.
Advertisement