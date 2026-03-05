‘I Am Brian McGinnis’: Sen. Tim Sheehy 'Created a Million' Activists by Breaking That Marine’s Arm

As Twitchy posted yesterday, former Navy SEAL Sen. Tim Sheehy assisted the Capitol Police in removing an unhinged protester from a U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing. "A sitting U.S. senator just broke the hand of a Marine," another activist could be heard whining in the background. The thing is, Brian McGinnis, who is running for the North Carolina Senate for the Green Party, had latched onto a door frame as multiple police officers literally picked him up and tried to drag him out. He could have let go of the door at any time. It reminds this editor of the Simpsons episode where Homer gets his hand stuck in a vending machine. "Are you just holding onto the can?" ask the rescuers who arrive to extricate him.

In case you missed the post, here's the video:

Senator Sheehy joined Capitol Police in lifting up and ejecting anti war protestor Brian McGinnis from a SASC subcommittee hearing. McGinnis is a Green Party candidate running for Senate in N.C. An antiwar activist filmed the video below: pic.twitter.com/0dVA0ORWXQ — Alan He (@alanhe) March 4, 2026

This editor didn't think much would come of the incident: Kristi Noem was testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison were being questioned about billions of dollars of fraud in Minnesota by the House Oversight Committee. There were much bigger things going on. However, McGinnis has found his supporters on X, who claim that not his hand but rather his arm was broken by Sheehy for exercising his First Amendment rights.

"Team McGinnis" posted to X on Thursday morning:

On behalf of Brian’s family, we want to express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of support, messages, and contributions over the last 24 hours.



At this time, our priority is Brian’s wellbeing. We are taking a necessary step back from the public eye to allow… — Brian McGinnis (@BrianMcGinnisNC) March 5, 2026

The post continues:

… him to focus fully on his recovery in private. While he looks forward to engaging with you all again very soon, his health and his family remain the current priorities. Thank you for your continued patience and for being such an incredible community. Please keep Brian and his family in your prayers. — Team McGinnis

McGinnis himself posted later, apparently not taking a necessary step back from the public eye:

And for the record, I’ve been running long before this, and yes even after breaking my arm standing up for what I believe in. It’s only made me more determined. Anger is real, and so is resolve. Take care. — Brian McGinnis (@BrianMcGinnisNC) March 5, 2026

It appears that McGinnis is enjoying an "I am Spartacus!" moment online:

You just created 1 million Sgt Brian McGinnis. I am Brian McGinnis. — Jon (@jonsaysx) March 4, 2026

Y'all fucked up active and discharged Marines are gonna see that video of breaking that Veterans arm.

Big fucking mistake. — WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) March 5, 2026

THEY BROKE THE ARM OF A VETERAN FOR PROTESTING THIS IDIOTIC WAR.



THEY DO NOT GIVE A SHIT ABOUT VETERANS. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) March 5, 2026

They love saying “respect the troops,” right up until a Marine stands up and says, “No one wants to die for Israel.”



Then suddenly the same people screaming about “patriotism,” are the ones putting him in the hospital with a broken arm. 🤡 — Books Behind Borders (@MHTruthUltra) March 5, 2026

A sitting US senator just broke a Combat veteran’s hand for being anti war.



If that doesn’t say the current state of America, i don’t know what does. — PNWGUERRILLA (@pnwguerrilla) March 5, 2026

A US senator has no right to put their hands on someone. At all. They don't get to "help" the cops. This is a straight up assault by Senator Sheehy on an American Marine veteran who was exercising his right of free speech and got his arm broken protesting Israel's war. — 𝕵𝖆𝖝 𝕻𝖆𝖌𝖊 🇵🇸🇲🇽 (@jakki_jax) March 5, 2026

Any senator who breaks a veteran’s arm for USING HIS 1ST AMENDMENT RIGHT, should be jailed and expelled from government immediately!! — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) March 5, 2026

Even the insufferable John Pavlovitz had to get his two cents in on this one:

When you're breaking a veteran's arm, you're losing, and you're on the wrong f*ckin' side. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 4, 2026

When you support Hamas and the murderous mullahs, you're losing, and you're on the wrong side. — Calvin Dodge (@caldodge) March 5, 2026

For what it's worth, McGinnis' wife is a Palestinian he met while deployed, and the two are anti-Israel activists:

HOLY SHIT!



McGinnis isn’t running as a Green Party candidate for Senate to represent North Carolina, he’s running to represent Palestine and do Hamas’ dirty work.



I just wasted a ridiculous amount of time watching his videos so you don’t have to. Trust me, the guy sounds like a… pic.twitter.com/u8gBbfoVuG — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 5, 2026

The post continues:

… straight-up pro-Hamas mouthpiece and an Islam-obsessed activist who couldn’t care less about the people of North Carolina. He also became a top seller of Palestinian apparel, including hats embroidered with the shape of Palestine, Palestinian flag pins, T-shirts, and of course keffiyehs.

Meet McGinnis’ wife, who shows up at city council meetings telling them how the state should help Gaza.



Neither she nor her husband are standing up for the citizens of North Carolina. Instead, they’ve turned themselves into activists for pro-Hamas, anti-Israel propaganda. https://t.co/Sa8MlYbCB1 pic.twitter.com/iKbDBJ97as — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 5, 2026

Huh.

This editor never served, but he knows you don't protest against your own country in uniform.

When a veteran wears their uniform while protesting the wars they sign up for, you’re on the wrong side. He’s not in the command aspect of this war, so making up the reason why doesn’t work. — TomM7621 (@TomM7621) March 5, 2026

Conduct unbecoming of a U.S. Marine. An absolute disgrace to the Corps. — FreightRaider (@lilliansboutiqu) March 5, 2026

The “veteran” was unlawfully and violently protesting, physically resisted and assaulted police. — John Dough (@Hiddenwallet) March 5, 2026

Or he could not interrupt a hearing. He could also comply when being removed for interruption. https://t.co/TwHGyebboh — Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) March 5, 2026

For his part, Sheehy, who did not break McGinnis' arm, said, "This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence."

McGinnis faces three counts of assaulting a police officer and three counts of resisting arrest, as well as unlawful demonstration.

Everyone, meet the Left's new hero.

