MS NOW Producer Notes That Markwayne Mullin Is the Only Senator Without a Bachelor's Degree

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald Trump has reassigned Kristi Noem and nominated Sen. Markwayne Mullin to replace her as Secretary of Homeland Security. Plenty of liberals are posting a photo of Mullin crouching behind a row of chairs during the January 6 riot at the Capitol; in response, conservatives are posting photos of TDS-afflicted Rep. Jason Crow crouching behind a row of chairs on January 6.

Advertisement

But what else do we know about Mullin, besides the fact that he represents Oklahoma in the Senate? Kyle Griffin, an executive producer at MS NOW, notes that Mullin is the only currently serving senator without at least a bachelor's degree.

Markwayne Mullin looks to be the only currently serving senator without at least a bachelor's degree. https://t.co/V5huZVOILj — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 5, 2026

You say that like it’s a bad thing — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) March 5, 2026

And yet, he's much more accomplished than you are. — Antonio (@djtechchicago) March 5, 2026

Yes, Markwayne Mullin is the only Senator without a Bachelor's Degree because at age 20, he took over his father's plumbing company when he became ill and built it into a multi-million dollar business.



Having a college degree doesn't automatically make you a smart or successful… https://t.co/KlNc73mRyN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 5, 2026

"… person."

Nobody cares. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 5, 2026

No one cares. You have one yet he’s the U.S. Senator.



What does that say? — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) March 5, 2026

Education didn't help you. Thanks for proving it daily. — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) March 5, 2026

Now that's a selling point. — Chuck (@ItsChuck66) March 5, 2026

Best endorsement ever — Patti Jones (@realpattijones) March 5, 2026

I’m already sold. You don’t have to sweeten it. — NWK+ (@25GoDawgs) March 5, 2026

He obviously didn't need one. — James (@liberty_james1) March 5, 2026

And was an extremely successful businessman without one... which puts their necessity firmly into question. — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) March 5, 2026

If education is an indicator of how well someone will do as HS Sec, what’s the excuse for Mayorkas and his shiny Loyola U. Juris Doctorate? pic.twitter.com/IVMU3pdWdY — LillyJane916 (@LillyJane916) March 5, 2026

I’m so not sorry this is happening to you. — Matrix Forest (@MatrixForest) March 5, 2026

Thank God. Maybe we can get some common sense going. — SonofLiberty357 (@SonofLiberty357) March 5, 2026

He's also worth $30+ million dollars from businesses he built himself. What have you done? — Matt Schuck (@MattSchuckDC) March 5, 2026

Advertisement

Maybe there’s something to that, considering universities have pushed woke and DEI agenda for the last couple decades.



Mullin was not programmed by American universities. — American Girl 🇺🇸 (@livingfreeUSA22) March 5, 2026

Indescribably red-pilled and based. — DET (@goodboisweeneys) March 5, 2026

So... he's smart, successful, strong AND unindoctrinated by the Marxist professors in our universities.



Okay then. I like him even more now. Thanks for letting us know. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) March 5, 2026

File this under "useless trivia."

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.