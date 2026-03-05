President Trump Has Replaced DHS Secretary Kristi Noem; New Chief Announced

It was reported earlier today that President Trump was preparing to fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Breaking: President Trump is preparing to fire Kristi Noem, advisers say https://t.co/WqHyvDxYcX — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 5, 2026

At that point we were in "wait and see" mode since often these reports don't pan out.

However, it's now being reported that, yes, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was replacing Noem and moving her to a different position:

President Trump fires Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, says he will nominate Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) to replace her. pic.twitter.com/kEKgnykdXW — CSPAN (@cspan) March 5, 2026

Mullin will officially take over as DHS Secretary at the end of this month:

🚨BREAKING: Trump announces that Senator Markwayne Mullin will be the next Secretary of Homeland Security.



The change will be official at the end of the month. pic.twitter.com/KDDEzkBd9v — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2026

We were hoping a little that Tom Homan might have gotten the job but maybe Trump considers the country better served right where he is.

