President Trump Has Replaced DHS Secretary Kristi Noem; New Chief Announced

Doug P. | 2:02 PM on March 05, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It was reported earlier today that President Trump was preparing to fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

At that point we were in "wait and see" mode since often these reports don't pan out.

However, it's now being reported that, yes, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was replacing Noem and moving her to a different position: 

Mullin will officially take over as DHS Secretary at the end of this month: 

We were hoping a little that Tom Homan might have gotten the job but maybe Trump considers the country better served right where he is. 

