GOP Holds Its Own Accountable: Kennedy's Grill Session and Trump's Anger Lead to Noem's DHS Exit

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on March 05, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Earlier, we told you about President Trump announcing the replacement of Noem at DHS. Now, we are learning more information about what happened behind the scenes. Part of the issue was Senator Kennedy's anger at the cost of a DHS advertising campaign. 

When you've lost Senator Kennedy ...

This is the difference between Republicans and Democrats. Republicans will hold their own to account. The White House knew Kennedy planned to press Noem on this issue and allowed it. They could have shut him down. They allowed Kennedy to follow his own conscience. Democrats would have to start with getting a conscience. 

That's just an overall good policy.

That's a shame. Pride comes before the fall.

Sounds exactly like something Senator Kennedy would say. He has the best one-liners out there.

In a healthy political party, it's necessary.

Stay tuned! 

