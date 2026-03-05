GOP Holds Its Own Accountable: Kennedy's Grill Session and Trump's Anger Lead to Noem's DHS Exit

Earlier, we told you about President Trump announcing the replacement of Noem at DHS. Now, we are learning more information about what happened behind the scenes. Part of the issue was Senator Kennedy's anger at the cost of a DHS advertising campaign.

NEW: Sen. Kennedy (R-LA), who had contentious back and forth w/ Noem at hearing this week, says Trump was “mad as a murder hornet” that Noem claimed he approved $200 million ads contract.



Kennedy says he was offended by the contract amount, he called the WH and told them he… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 5, 2026

When you've lost Senator Kennedy ...

It's hard to imagine this playing out on the other side: a Democratic lawmaker taking issue with a Democratic Cabinet member and getting permission from a Democratic White House to publicly air the disagreement. https://t.co/a2ClPFyU5u — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) March 5, 2026

This is the difference between Republicans and Democrats. Republicans will hold their own to account. The White House knew Kennedy planned to press Noem on this issue and allowed it. They could have shut him down. They allowed Kennedy to follow his own conscience. Democrats would have to start with getting a conscience.

Aha.



Little more clear now. https://t.co/pmJRYKZjSR — The Rogue Courant (@RogueCourant) March 5, 2026

Never lie. Integrity and trust is permanently damaged https://t.co/RncN1cJq77 — MaciesMom (@PattisPosts) March 5, 2026

That's just an overall good policy.

Ms. Kristi from the commercials got caught up in the glamorous approach and was let go. https://t.co/yEK6AgsKSR — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) March 5, 2026

That's a shame. Pride comes before the fall.

Would explain the constant YouTube ads I see of Kristi Noem lol.



Looks like she was trying to build her personal brand up. https://t.co/yAPWUsJu1n — Andrew Ruiz (@then_there_was) March 5, 2026

As soon as I saw that part, I knew it wasn’t going to end well for her. https://t.co/I4hWlkaQ2H — Nick D (@TNFLManDad) March 5, 2026

Hey @HTWardish we were both surprised about that questioning. Now we know it was sanctioned by the WH. https://t.co/lAHhNvfmZu — MizDonna (@MizDonna69) March 5, 2026

“Mad as a murder hornet”



Yep, that’s Senator John Kennedy alright https://t.co/G78XSSkq9D — Episcopal Frog ⚓️ (@EpiscopalFrog) March 5, 2026

Sounds exactly like something Senator Kennedy would say. He has the best one-liners out there.

This is why I like the GOP. They can disagree. They can argue. The left is in lockstep with each other. https://t.co/DPj5kZ51ic — UtahSanders (@UtahSandersTwo) March 5, 2026

In a healthy political party, it's necessary.

The one time congressional oversight actually works as intended https://t.co/02isuTN7Kw — jimmy (@tobaccojuulpod) March 5, 2026

Yeah I could see that. A shame IMO that they couldn’t get past it if that was the only issue. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 5, 2026

So we're down ANOTHER senator? How are we gonna pass anything now? — I find dotards! (@monkeybutte62) March 5, 2026

Murdoch, Give Kristi a show already. — Shaqueeta (@turkeyloin) March 5, 2026

Stay tuned!

