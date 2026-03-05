Clown Take of the Day: Jemele Hill Says Nebraska Has No Stake in Border Security-Reality Check Incoming

Listen, no one has ever accused Jemele Hill of being an intelligent person, but this latest interview is one of her dumber takes.

🚨NEW: Jemele Hill *MOCKS* Middle America for caring about border security🤦‍♂️



"You got people living in Iowa talking about border security. Nebraska — you live in NEBRASKA! What are you talking about!? Like WHAT!? Worried about 'an invasion'?"@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/jv95rOQRZi — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 5, 2026

Well, Jemele people in Nebraska and all the other states not exactly on the 'border' care because once those illegals are in the United States, they can travel state to state without any identification or passport. Heck, some of them are getting CDLs and driving massive semi-trucks and driving state to state without speaking a word of English. That's the thing about the 'United States'. They are united in the sense people can travel freely. That's an issue.

BREAKING: Illegal Alien Tren de Aragua gang member, charged with attempted murder after he tried to choke out an ICE Agent in Nebraska.



ICE raids will not stop. Democrats be damned. pic.twitter.com/ubi9qYOeuv — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) June 20, 2025

Also, someone should tell Jemele that an ICE agent was recently almost killed by an illegal in ... wait for it .... Nebraska.

HOLY S***. Watch the moment police in Nebraska engaged in a deadly shootout with a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador.



Juan Melgar-Ayala, the illegal, was killed by police in the shootout, while 4 officers sustained injuries.



These officers are HEROES https://t.co/wRxXvkg6nT pic.twitter.com/QyWb71sh8u — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 5, 2025

Just in case Jemele wants to call that a one off, in December, an illegal from El Savador tried to kill four police officers ... in Nebraska.

Ignorance personified.



She thinks there are no consequences for citizens in Iowa and Nebraska from an open border.



What a clown. https://t.co/omgw3ffXYy pic.twitter.com/SCx95t6wUA — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) March 5, 2026

Yes CNN and MS - keep booking this person by all means… https://t.co/teXazcOyG0 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 5, 2026

This is a good time to tell upcoming college graduates that you don't have to be very smart to have a lot of career success.



You can talk like this and not think at all and still, somehow, make it in this world. https://t.co/ZY0eth3QF5 — Billy Atwell (@BillyAtwell) March 5, 2026

The world is not fair.

Is she stupid https://t.co/b4fFkF4UEX — Dan LaBrutto ✝️ (@LaBrutto) March 5, 2026

Yes.

She doesn’t seem to understand transportation exists. https://t.co/pgCyYdm7V1 — Russell Michaels, Momotaros (@TGBED8v8) March 5, 2026

SHORTER: "If I'm in my bedroom and you break into my kitchen I don't call the cops." https://t.co/uK6aZd3LqW — Mike Lester (@MikeLester) March 5, 2026

“Some of y’all don’t want this country to look a certain way.”



Look what way? Blonde? https://t.co/nBcBD7ANeB — Rachel Ruff 👩🏻‍🍳 (@Rachoooseluh) March 5, 2026

Middle America has sadly been overrun by illegals. She has no idea https://t.co/dR4V7KX24O — All American (@Trophy_Husband5) March 5, 2026

She makes lots of money saying really stupid things. She has no idea what regular people deal with. Typical Democrat.

