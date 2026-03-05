Clown Take of the Day: Jemele Hill Says Nebraska Has No Stake in Border Security-Reality Check Incoming

‘I Am Brian McGinnis’: Sen. Tim Sheehy 'Created a Million' Activists by Breaking...
justmindy
justmindy | 4:05 PM on March 05, 2026
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

Listen, no one has ever accused Jemele Hill of being an intelligent person, but this latest interview is one of her dumber takes.

Well, Jemele people in Nebraska and all the other states not exactly on the 'border' care because once those illegals are in the United States, they can travel state to state without any identification or passport. Heck, some of them are getting CDLs and driving massive semi-trucks and driving state to state without speaking a word of English. That's the thing about the 'United States'. They are united in the sense people can travel freely. That's an issue.

Also, someone should tell Jemele that an ICE agent was recently almost killed by an illegal in ... wait for it .... Nebraska.

Just in case Jemele wants to call that a one off, in December, an illegal from El Savador tried to kill four police officers ... in Nebraska.

The world is not fair.

Yes.

She makes lots of money saying really stupid things. She has no idea what regular people deal with. Typical Democrat. 

