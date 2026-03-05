GOP Holds Its Own Accountable: Kennedy's Grill Session and Trump's Anger Lead to...
Katie Couric Asks Gavin Newsom If He Has a 'Zoolander Problem' (Being 'Ridiculously...
Beto's Back... to Boost Another Loser! Hails Talarico as TX Savior – Critics...
From Pearl-Clutcher to Nazi Apologist: Tim Miller Wonders What Graham Platner's Nazi Tatto...
CNN Sparks Democrat Panic As Trump Support Surges Among Republicans
President Trump Has Replaced DHS Secretary Kristi Noem; New Chief Announced
'They Want Trump BROKEN!' Bill O'Reilly Nukes US Media Whose TDS Has Them...
Current Iranian Regime Allows CNN to Report From Tehran (and People Have Questions)
Texas Dem James Talarico Says Republicans 'Are Gonna Call Me a Radical Leftist'...
VIP
Barack Obama Claims Free and Fair Elections Are at Risk Because of GOP...
CNN Seems Upset All This Lefty Screeching Hasn't Halted Final Approval for Trump's...
Pod Save Bro Jon Favreau: Ignore the Nazi Tattoo—Platner Wore a Cool Anti-Fascist...
Hasselbeck Is the Upgrade 'The View' Didn't Expect—Drops Truth Bombs on Borders and...
Fetterman Owns Mehdi Hasan's Reporter: 'I Know He's All Broke Up About the...

Democrats Blame His Fox News Republican Brother—But Fetterman’s Just Listening to Pennsylvania Voters

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on March 05, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Senator John Fetterman, the one and only sane Democrat, is on the outs with his fellow Democrats, it seems. One of them told the media Fetterman only listens to his Fox News watching brother now. So, that's who we have to thank for Fetterman's renaissance of common sense. Thank you, Brother Fetterman. You are a national treasure.

Advertisement

The brilliant Salena Zito who is also an expert on Pennsylvania added some background as to why Fetterman is taking these very righteous stands. 

Maybe more Democrats should listen to their actual voters and not the lunatics on Bluesky.

Recommended

GOP Holds Its Own Accountable: Kennedy's Grill Session and Trump's Anger Lead to Noem's DHS Exit
justmindy
Advertisement

Those were the days.

That, and he doesn't hate Jewish people.

Democrats can't imagine many people think they've lost the plot.

Never that!

Advertisement

If the seat couldn't be held by a Republican, he's the least worst choice.

In other words, a normal human being.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

BLUESKY DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS JOHN FETTERMAN PENNSYLVANIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Holds Its Own Accountable: Kennedy's Grill Session and Trump's Anger Lead to Noem's DHS Exit
justmindy
From Pearl-Clutcher to Nazi Apologist: Tim Miller Wonders What Graham Platner's Nazi Tattoo Really Means
justmindy
Katie Couric Asks Gavin Newsom If He Has a 'Zoolander Problem' (Being 'Ridiculously Good Looking')
Doug P.
'They Want Trump BROKEN!' Bill O'Reilly Nukes US Media Whose TDS Has Them 'Rooting for Iran'
Doug P.
Current Iranian Regime Allows CNN to Report From Tehran (and People Have Questions)
Doug P.
President Trump Has Replaced DHS Secretary Kristi Noem; New Chief Announced
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

GOP Holds Its Own Accountable: Kennedy's Grill Session and Trump's Anger Lead to Noem's DHS Exit justmindy
Advertisement