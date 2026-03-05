Democrats Blame His Fox News Republican Brother—But Fetterman’s Just Listening to Pennsylvania Voters

Senator John Fetterman, the one and only sane Democrat, is on the outs with his fellow Democrats, it seems. One of them told the media Fetterman only listens to his Fox News watching brother now. So, that's who we have to thank for Fetterman's renaissance of common sense. Thank you, Brother Fetterman. You are a national treasure.

"I think part of it is the only person who truly has his ear these days is his Fox News watching Republican brother" https://t.co/erPCseC2IL — Trip Gabriel (@tripgabriel) March 4, 2026

Said strategist should spend time in Western Pennsylvania where you interviewed him in Westmoreland County and talk to voters. Fetterman spends a lot of time here listening to voters--I see him all the time just casually spending time with them. Pennsylvania is a very different… — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) March 5, 2026

The brilliant Salena Zito who is also an expert on Pennsylvania added some background as to why Fetterman is taking these very righteous stands.

Maybe more Democrats should listen to their actual voters and not the lunatics on Bluesky.

I think maybe your strategist friend just sees being a Democrat as being some sort of warrior when in reality they should be working with Republicans to find a low government interventionalist compromise that works for those not in either party's extremity — BartonBella (@BartonBella1) March 5, 2026

Those were the days.

Or, he just has the same perspective as the average liberal from 2015. — JWPTX (@jwpatx1485) March 5, 2026

That, and he doesn't hate Jewish people.

"The only reason anyone would dare to disagree with any aspect of Democrat party orthodoxy is 1) a massive cerebral event, or 2) undue influence exerted on them by a fascist." — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) March 5, 2026

Democrats can't imagine many people think they've lost the plot.

Or you know he has standard liberal positions that were completely normal 15 years ago — Deepdownsouth (@TimMont81408968) March 5, 2026

It couldn't possibly be all of the terrible things Democrats do and say, huh? — Gary in DFW (@LakerGMC_) March 5, 2026

Never that!

He's the only D on the stage that is not certifiably insane. The rest are simply heinous, anti-America, assholes who act like they need to be confined to a padded cell. — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) March 5, 2026

Being a swing senator is a very powerful position, and having a senator from each party in the senate is incredibly powerful for PA. If only as a tool to have his voice matter, if they want to pass or oppose something, they have to get him to vote their way. Mccain and… — Ali Carine, DO (@Dr_Ali_Carine) March 5, 2026

If the seat couldn't be held by a Republican, he's the least worst choice.

That’s another way of saying that most of the dems have turned into subhuman feral animals.



The only man with brain damage, as not. That how subhuman most dems are — WorldGoneMad (@qu3stionevrthg) March 5, 2026

Alternate theory: he's simply not a Jew hating communist which was a normal Democrat position before Obama — Infidel🇺🇲 (@Oreallynow1) March 5, 2026

In other words, a normal human being.

