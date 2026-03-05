‘I Am Brian McGinnis’: Sen. Tim Sheehy 'Created a Million' Activists by Breaking...
Ilhan Omar Expresses Concern About What Trump's Iran Operation Is Costing Taxpayers and HELLO BACKFIRE

Doug P. | 4:15 PM on March 05, 2026
Sarah D.

It's become clear that a memo has been circulated among the Democrats asking them to take an approach like this from Sen. Elizabeth "Dances With Identity Theft" Warren regarding what the operation in Iran is costing: 

Did Warren say any such thing when some $175 billion was being sent to Ukraine during Biden's years in the White House? 

Ilhan Omar also received the talking points, but she knew what would happen and as a result the replies have been turned off. Thank goodness for quote tweets though, and we'll get to some in a second: 

NOW she's concerned about where taxpayer dollars end up? 

Now we know why Omar turns the replies off (not unlike Hillary Clinton). 

Guess not!

*****

