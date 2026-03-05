Ilhan Omar Expresses Concern About What Trump's Iran Operation Is Costing Taxpayers and HELLO BACKFIRE

It's become clear that a memo has been circulated among the Democrats asking them to take an approach like this from Sen. Elizabeth "Dances With Identity Theft" Warren regarding what the operation in Iran is costing:

Remember this when Donald Trump tells you we can’t afford health care. https://t.co/jJwdcqPVRP — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 5, 2026

Did Warren say any such thing when some $175 billion was being sent to Ukraine during Biden's years in the White House?

Ilhan Omar also received the talking points, but she knew what would happen and as a result the replies have been turned off. Thank goodness for quote tweets though, and we'll get to some in a second:

The War in Iran is costing taxpayers nearly $1 billion a day.



While Trump funds another illegal war, Republicans in Congress are cutting healthcare and food assistance.



Invest in the American people, not more endless wars. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 5, 2026

NOW she's concerned about where taxpayer dollars end up?

Man if this goes on for a month it’ll cost us almost as much as the Somali fraud in Minnesota https://t.co/XPenMlpOQ9 — Big Chimpin’ (@Chimp_HQ) March 5, 2026

We can take it out of the Somali Leering Center fraud budget. https://t.co/mXVkoZrqY7 — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) March 5, 2026

About what you made per month in your fraud scheme. https://t.co/f7bIMCFEHw — Mustang09 (@woodcarl60) March 5, 2026

If @IlhanMN and her friends hadn’t stole 9 billion we would have plenty of money 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/Apq4EZ9jLV — TundraGirl1858 (@TundraGirl1858) March 5, 2026

So about the same as what you stole in Minnesota @Ilhan https://t.co/bt9ASFFv7Y — Ima Nobody w/internet (@Eyeswid63513649) March 5, 2026

Maybe we get get a loan from your Somali crooks. https://t.co/z1hB0qDnLq — bd3004 (@bigdog30044) March 5, 2026

Now we know why Omar turns the replies off (not unlike Hillary Clinton).

Again, no comments, why don’t you like to hear the adulation of your adoring constituents? https://t.co/KmG8wlhsRA — Ope Wood Works (@OpeWoodWorks) March 5, 2026

Guess not!

