Senator John Kennedy vs. Climate Change Activist
Is Mark Cuban in Charge There Too? Kraft Sports Publicly Posts Illegal Hiring...
Ghost Guns Weren't Scary Enough, so Maxwell Frost Has a New Boogeyman: ZOMBIE...
Rep. Thomas Massie Lays Out the Facts About Kyle Rittenhouse
David Hogg DRAGGED for His Post Encouraging Mobs to go After Kyle Rittenhouse...
Letitia James Moves to Seize Donald Trump's Golf Course and Private Estate
Elon Musk Lays Out His Policies and Asks If He’s ‘Right Wing’
Don Lemon Interviewed 'Mediocre White Man' Elon Musk
Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism
Even TIME Magazine Admits That Joe Biden's Campaign Is in Trouble
House to Find Out What’s in 1,012-Page Spending Bill After Passing It
Bruce Springsteen is Back on Tour... At Least We THINK That's Bruce Springsteen
Here We Go Again: Leftists Replace 'Women' With 'Uterus Owners'
ROLL TIDE! Alabama Bans DEI Programs; Gender Ideology in Classrooms on the Chopping...

Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Celebrates March Madness With Her ... Abortion Bracket

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:00 AM on March 22, 2024
Meme screenshot

Welcome to March Madness, America. One of college sports' greatest traditions, every March people across the country, even non-sports fans, frantically fill out their brackets trying to pick the team that will win the NCAA college basketball championship. Even with how much sports in America has become politicized, March Madness is one of those times where -- usually -- everyone just joins in to celebrate great athletic competitions. 

Advertisement

Unless you are a Democrat, that is. For those people, such as Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, March Madness is the time to celebrate the one thing leftists love to celebrate above all else: killing babies. 

Twitchy readers may recall how Flanagan embarrassed herself last year around this same time by claiming that parents' only job was to listen and believe children, and anyone who didn't was a 'bad parent.' Gosh, and here we thought that parents were supposed to, you know, raise, teach, correct, and guide their children. 

This year, Flanagan decided to lower the bar on her awfulness even further by filling out a March Madness bracket. Except that she made her picks for each game in the tournament exclusively on the basis of which team came from a state more likely to provide unfettered access to abortion for any reason at all. 

We wish we were making this up. 

Imagine being proud that your state is the one that kills babies the best and with the fewest restrictions. But that's who Democrats are these days. 

Recommended

Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism
Brett T.
Advertisement

Yes, it sure seems that way. We're not sure how you could look at Flanagan's tweet and come to any other conclusion.

We appreciate the Venn diagram there. Maybe Kamala can help us figure out what is wrong with Flanagan. Or maybe Kamala will just giggle some more. 

They can never be honest about what abortion really is. Because 'murdering the helpless, voiceless, and innocent' doesn't poll well. 

We see what you did there. 

We're very much starting to believe that some people -- mainly pro-aborts -- simply are not in possession of either a heart or a soul. There's just some black bile roiling around in there. 

Advertisement

Just think of all the millions of potential NCAA superstars who were denied the chance to fulfill that potential ... because they were denied even the chance to take their first breath. 

We thought Flanagan had reached her nadir when she criticized parents for not blindly obeying every whim of their children. But little did we know she could go WAY lower. But here she is, slithering under the bar she set for herself. 

And the worst part is, hers is now a majority position; not in America thankfully, but definitely in the Democrat party. 

Can we be honest about something now, at long last? When Bill Clinton said that abortion should be 'safe, legal, and rare,' he and the Democrats never meant that for a second. It was the camel's nose of all camel's noses. 

And we only have to look at the next Democrat President, Barack Obama -- who infamously opined that he didn't want his daughters to be 'punished with a baby' -- to know that for sure. 

Advertisement

Now that Joe Biden is President (HA, just kidding; it's still Obama), the left has completely discarded the mask that they don't absolutely LOVE abortion.

So, if you ever hear a Democrat lie to you that 'no one celebrates abortions,' just point them in the direction of Peggy Flanagan's bracket. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ABORTION MARCH MADNESS MINNESOTA PRO-ABORT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism
Brett T.
Is Mark Cuban in Charge There Too? Kraft Sports Publicly Posts Illegal Hiring Qualifications
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Thomas Massie Lays Out the Facts About Kyle Rittenhouse
Brett T.
David Hogg DRAGGED for His Post Encouraging Mobs to go After Kyle Rittenhouse at Kent State
Laura W.
Ghost Guns Weren't Scary Enough, so Maxwell Frost Has a New Boogeyman: ZOMBIE GUNS
Laura W.
Senator John Kennedy vs. Climate Change Activist
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism Brett T.
Advertisement