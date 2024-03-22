Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Celebrates March Madness With Her ... Abortion Bracket

Welcome to March Madness, America. One of college sports' greatest traditions, every March people across the country, even non-sports fans, frantically fill out their brackets trying to pick the team that will win the NCAA college basketball championship. Even with how much sports in America has become politicized, March Madness is one of those times where -- usually -- everyone just joins in to celebrate great athletic competitions.

Advertisement

Unless you are a Democrat, that is. For those people, such as Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, March Madness is the time to celebrate the one thing leftists love to celebrate above all else: killing babies.

Twitchy readers may recall how Flanagan embarrassed herself last year around this same time by claiming that parents' only job was to listen and believe children, and anyone who didn't was a 'bad parent.' Gosh, and here we thought that parents were supposed to, you know, raise, teach, correct, and guide their children.

This year, Flanagan decided to lower the bar on her awfulness even further by filling out a March Madness bracket. Except that she made her picks for each game in the tournament exclusively on the basis of which team came from a state more likely to provide unfettered access to abortion for any reason at all.

We wish we were making this up.

I filled out my brackets based on whether those schools are located in a state that protects access to abortion care.



By this measurement, it’s only fair that Minnesota didn’t make the tournament because they’d have been a favorite for the title. pic.twitter.com/nFQ5FKwFHG — Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan (@LtGovFlanagan) March 21, 2024

Imagine being proud that your state is the one that kills babies the best and with the fewest restrictions. But that's who Democrats are these days.

Shorter: “we kill the most innocent Americans in our state! Yay!” — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) March 21, 2024

Yes, it sure seems that way. We're not sure how you could look at Flanagan's tweet and come to any other conclusion.

We appreciate the Venn diagram there. Maybe Kamala can help us figure out what is wrong with Flanagan. Or maybe Kamala will just giggle some more.

“Abortion care” is one of the most evil euphemisms I’ve heard in a while. pic.twitter.com/rRe1xhQ8D6 — Ron DeSwanson 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@SwansonNation) March 21, 2024

They can never be honest about what abortion really is. Because 'murdering the helpless, voiceless, and innocent' doesn't poll well.

Peggy has a killer bracket going https://t.co/hGjxoEGZp9 — Magills (@magills_) March 21, 2024

We see what you did there.

“What’s for dinner? Abortion

Plans this weekend? Abortion

Read any good books? Abortion

How’s the weather? Abortion

Final Four pick? Abortion”



You can’t be a real person Peggy. https://t.co/cPj9rtvGmJ — Matt Birk (@BirkMatt) March 21, 2024

We're very much starting to believe that some people -- mainly pro-aborts -- simply are not in possession of either a heart or a soul. There's just some black bile roiling around in there.

So you think who is good in basketball is measured by which state kills the most babies. That's disgusting and evil. Your state aborted men and women who should be playing in this tournament. https://t.co/suU2ckPZVn — Lemony Snicket🇻🇦🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@BarefootCowboy_) March 22, 2024

Advertisement

Just think of all the millions of potential NCAA superstars who were denied the chance to fulfill that potential ... because they were denied even the chance to take their first breath.

She’s truly reached a new grotesque level of moral depravity. This is beyond the pale. The devil cheers from hell. #TCNT https://t.co/7W70uI5Lul — Jon Justice (@JonJustice) March 21, 2024

We thought Flanagan had reached her nadir when she criticized parents for not blindly obeying every whim of their children. But little did we know she could go WAY lower. But here she is, slithering under the bar she set for herself.

And the worst part is, hers is now a majority position; not in America thankfully, but definitely in the Democrat party.

I guess I’ve never heard of the “who kills the most babies” method of selecting winners in the NCAA tourney.



Peggy has discovered a new way to celebrate and publicize baby deaths!



Remember when Democrats used to tell us they only wanted abortion to be “safe, legal and rare”? https://t.co/hpp4NCdn7o — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) March 21, 2024

Can we be honest about something now, at long last? When Bill Clinton said that abortion should be 'safe, legal, and rare,' he and the Democrats never meant that for a second. It was the camel's nose of all camel's noses.

And we only have to look at the next Democrat President, Barack Obama -- who infamously opined that he didn't want his daughters to be 'punished with a baby' -- to know that for sure.

Advertisement

Now that Joe Biden is President (HA, just kidding; it's still Obama), the left has completely discarded the mask that they don't absolutely LOVE abortion.

So, if you ever hear a Democrat lie to you that 'no one celebrates abortions,' just point them in the direction of Peggy Flanagan's bracket.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!