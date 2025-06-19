Dodgers Swing and Miss with Virtue-Signaling Stunt, Fabricate ICE Raid Drama for Woke...
New York Is Spiraling. Socialist Mayors, Crying Candidates, and Total Chaos.

Newsom’s Office Quotes ‘Catholic Church’ on Trump’s Cruel Immigration Policy

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on June 19, 2025
Office of California Governor via AP

"Wow," is right. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office has posted the Catholic Church's official statement on President Donald Trump's "cruel" immigration policy.

The post continues.

… continued. “Already we are hearing stories of innocent fathers and mothers being wrongly deported, with no recourse to appeal.”

Wait … who's this bishop and does he speak for the Vatican now?

Newsom's press office links to a piece in The Independent on Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, whom they've nicknamed "the Catholic Church." As far as we know, Pope Leo XIV hasn't expressed any specific views on the Trump administration's immigration policy. There was a minor dust-up between him and Vice President J.D. Vance, who's a converted Catholic, over the interpretation of a line of scripture. The Daily Beast reported that the pope "snubbed" Vance when, in fact, he gave him a private audience. We do know, however, that NGOs like Catholic Charities played a big part in the invasion of the border during the Biden administration.

Josh Marcus reports for The Independent (which has changed its logo to celebrate Pride Month):

The archbishop of Los Angeles sharply criticized the Trump administration’s “cruel and arbitrary” immigration policy, following widespread protests against the White House migration agenda throughout the city.

In a column this week for the Catholic magazine Angelus, Archbishop José Gomez accused the administration of having “no immigration policy beyond the stated goal of deporting thousands of people each day.”

“This is not policy, it is punishment, and it can only result in cruel and arbitrary outcomes,” the bishop, a longtime advocate of immigration reform and himself a naturalized U.S. citizen from Mexico, continued. “Already we are hearing stories of innocent fathers and mothers being wrongly deported, with no recourse to appeal.”

So Newsom's press office is quoting from an article in a Catholic magazine by one archbishop and attributing it to "the Catholic Church." Wow.

The post continues:

… far more strict with more severe penalties. We’re focusing on the illegal immigrants who’ve committed violent crimes, which is necessary for public safety, so spare us the sanctimonious pleas for compassion. Where’s the compassion for myriad young girls who’ve been trafficked and sexually assaulted or murdered by their smugglers, or the women who’ve been raped and murdered by illegals let in the previous administration? As a Catholic, I urge this Archbishop to please sit this one out. You sound silly and ignorant of the facts.

Wow, way to misrepresent the Catholic Church. Purposefully.

***

