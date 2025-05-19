Daily Beast: Pope 'Spurned' VP J.D. Vance by Giving Him a Private Audience (Wait, Wut?)

The media are really hoping Pope Leo XIV will do something to Catholic Vice President J.D. Vance. This writer imagines they hope Pope Leo XIV will pull out a whip or issue a letter excommunicating Vance. Or something.

They're desperate for anything they can use as a political cudgel against Vance.

Like The Daily Beast, who have a very funny definition of 'spurned,' it seems:

Pope Leo XIV spurned JD Vance on Sunday, offering him a quick greeting after his inaugural mass while holding extensive private meetings with other world leaders. https://t.co/C38vP8Do8R — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 19, 2025

That was, of course, a lie.

Oh, look at all that spurning!

You guys are trash https://t.co/dTfabA1Kc4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 19, 2025

Absolute trash.

Retract and correct it.https://t.co/3acUDjqB7P — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 19, 2025

They will do no such thing.

You are full of s**t.

The Pope even gave the VP Vance & his wife gifts to take home to their children. pic.twitter.com/5mUTKGPTfP — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) May 19, 2025

A private audience AND gifts?

Pope Leo XIV sucks at spurning people.

Lol, you’re pathetic. — Rorate Caeli (@RorateCaeli) May 19, 2025

Very pathetic.

In a self-respecting profession, face-planting this badly would get you fired. Luckily for y’all, that standard doesn’t apply to journalism. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) May 19, 2025

Journalism has one standard these days: ORANGE MAN BAD.

Useful reminder that the hacks at @thedailybeast like @CorbinBolies publish fake news slop on a daily basis.



If you're reading the trash this website puts out, you might want to check in 24hrs later when whatever you’re reading from these clowns is proven false 🤡 https://t.co/BngCsNGZuu pic.twitter.com/XrnEPDryee — William Martin (@wsmartin218) May 19, 2025

They're nothing but hacks.

Contrary to this narrative, Pope Leo XIV met privately with Vice President JD Vance today.



The Vatican also set up a meeting with Vance and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Sunday.



Vance also met with EU President Von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Meloni. https://t.co/2G8J2lB2Ur pic.twitter.com/AqztLA4G6z — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 19, 2025

Ah. So they lied.

They cannnot.

“Spurned” and “snubbed” is apparently when you get a private meeting and tour with the Pope.



You really don’t hate the media enough pic.twitter.com/eq8Kbs2X7D https://t.co/ghh4X7IjXn — ᴄʜʀɪsᴛᴏᴘʜᴇʀ ᴀʀɴᴇʟʟ (@MrChrisArnell) May 19, 2025

Someone should send The Daily Beast a dictionary so they can learn what words mean.

If they said the sky was blue, this writer would go outside to look.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



