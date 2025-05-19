Daily Beast: Pope 'Spurned' VP J.D. Vance by Giving Him a Private Audience (Wait, Wut?)

No One Is Above the Law! US Attorney Alina Habba Lists Charges Against...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 19, 2025
Journalism meme

The media are really hoping Pope Leo XIV will do something to Catholic Vice President J.D. Vance. This writer imagines they hope Pope Leo XIV will pull out a whip or issue a letter excommunicating Vance. Or something.

They're desperate for anything they can use as a political cudgel against Vance.

Like The Daily Beast, who have a very funny definition of 'spurned,' it seems:

That was, of course, a lie.

Oh, look at all that spurning!

Absolute trash.

They will do no such thing.

A private audience AND gifts?

Pope Leo XIV sucks at spurning people.

Very pathetic.

Journalism has one standard these days: ORANGE MAN BAD.

They're nothing but hacks.

Ah. So they lied.

They cannnot.

Someone should send The Daily Beast a dictionary so they can learn what words mean.

If they said the sky was blue, this writer would go outside to look.

CATHOLIC CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM DAILY BEAST MARCO RUBIO POPE

