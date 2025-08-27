MN Lt. Gov. Flanagan's 'Protect Trans Kids' Knife Shirt Looms Large After Trans Shooter's School Attack

It has been discovered the shooter in the Minnesota Catholic school shooting was trans. Once again, ignoring mental illness and coddling it has led to absolute horror. Someone should educate the Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota.

This is the Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota pic.twitter.com/uyRvP7iuPW — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 27, 2025

Peggy Flanagan is a flamboyant activist and she is doing a great deal of harm to many people.

Take for example a shirt she wore not so long ago. Yes, that shirt proved to be prophetic when a trans 'kid' gunned down some praying children today. The best way to protect 'trans' kids is to get them therapy.

She's running to be governor. There is a worse option than Tim Walz. — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) August 27, 2025

>problem glasses



100% prediction rate for woke retards pic.twitter.com/KDYalvFO7r — Plastic Chair Disrespecter (@PlasticChairDis) August 27, 2025

Uses the same moisturizer as Whitmer, I see. — I_chimunga (@overweightpet) August 27, 2025

The Lt. Governor of Minnesota, Peggy Flanagan, cares more about Trans kids than she does about children in school attending Catholic Mass.



Now she is running for the U.S. Senate to replace Minnesota Senator Tina Smith. https://t.co/iiPoA7rLQ5 pic.twitter.com/ZYQvZ2W49s — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) August 27, 2025

Let's be honest, she doesn't care about 'trans' kids. She cares about advancing an ideology that rips kids from their parents and undermines Western society and norms.

Looks like she shares an optometrist with the Cracker Barrel CEO https://t.co/drnEHOoefp — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) August 27, 2025

The left wants to prosecute gun makers for shootings, can we press charges on the Lt Gov of the state pushing trans ideology when they commit heinous crimes too? If those are the rules then this moron should be prosecuted — Ryan B (@ryguy1794) August 27, 2025

Story will disappear before the end of today’s news cycle. pic.twitter.com/Puj2EjMOMD — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) August 27, 2025

the issue of radical transgender violence has to be brought at the forefront of everyone’s minds. It’s out there. There’s tons of public promotion of transgender violence against anyone who doesn’t conform to their ideology and innocent people are being murdered. That needs to be… — HardTimesDaddy (@Samsonlevbo) August 27, 2025

They give mentally ill young people who are already dealing with hormones and bodily changes enormous amounts of puberty blockers and then wonder why they act out violently.

Based on multiple sources, including fact-checks and original reports, the image is genuine. It depicts Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan wearing a real "Protect Trans Kids" shirt from Transfigure Print Co. during a 2023 press conference. No evidence of alteration found. — Grok (@grok) August 27, 2025

Just in case her supporters try to say the image isn't real, Grok did the fact checking.

