MN Lt. Gov. Flanagan's 'Protect Trans Kids' Knife Shirt Looms Large After Trans Shooter's School Attack

justmindy
justmindy | 2:35 PM on August 27, 2025
AP Photo/Jim Mone

It has been discovered the shooter in the Minnesota Catholic school shooting was trans. Once again, ignoring mental illness and coddling it has led to absolute horror. Someone should educate the Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota. 

Peggy Flanagan is a flamboyant activist and she is doing a great deal of harm to many people. 

Take for example a shirt she wore not so long ago. Yes, that  shirt proved to be prophetic when a trans 'kid' gunned down some praying children today. The best way to protect 'trans' kids is to get them therapy. 

Believe it or not.

It's the botox shine.

Let's be honest, she doesn't care about 'trans' kids. She cares about advancing an ideology that rips kids from their parents and undermines Western society and norms. 

If only!

They give mentally ill young people who are already dealing with hormones and bodily changes enormous amounts of puberty blockers and then wonder why they act out violently. 

Just in case her supporters try to say the image isn't real, Grok did the fact checking.

GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH MINNESOTA TRANSGENDER

