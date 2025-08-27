'Despicable': CNN Analyst Talks About Guns and Again Proves Why These 'Experts' Should Be Ignored

AOC's 'Broke' With $66K in Bank, $50K Debt, Yet Her Partner's Cash Stays...
Doug P. | 1:10 PM on August 27, 2025
Imgflip

As you know, there was a mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota this morning, and at least two children were killed while many more have been wounded. 

According to the Minneapolis Police Chief, the shooter, who authorities say died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, had been carrying a rifle, shotgun and a handgun. He used all three during the shooting spree, according to police.

Unfortunately when these kinds of horrific shootings take place it doesn't take long for some "experts" in the media to go out and prove they either don't know what they're talking about or are being deliberately dishonest. 

Another example of that was spotted during CNN's coverage of the shooting while specifically talking about what a semi-automatic rifle does: 

Facts matter, but CNN's analyst appears to have been in a rush to mislead. 

Remember too that CNN is one of the cable nets that likes to accuse the Right of pushing "misinformation." Just more projection from these so-called journalists. 

Or sometimes even report on anything at all. 

THIS. Is CNN.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives all while putting their own ignorance on full display.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

