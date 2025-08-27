'Despicable': CNN Analyst Talks About Guns and Again Proves Why These 'Experts' Should Be Ignored

As you know, there was a mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota this morning, and at least two children were killed while many more have been wounded.

According to the Minneapolis Police Chief, the shooter, who authorities say died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, had been carrying a rifle, shotgun and a handgun. He used all three during the shooting spree, according to police.

Unfortunately when these kinds of horrific shootings take place it doesn't take long for some "experts" in the media to go out and prove they either don't know what they're talking about or are being deliberately dishonest.

Another example of that was spotted during CNN's coverage of the shooting while specifically talking about what a semi-automatic rifle does:

CNN Correspondent: Semi-automatic rifles “shoot dozens of bullets in just one trigger pull.”



CNN should not employ “experts” to comment on mass shootings who don’t even understand the basics of firearms. pic.twitter.com/WhXnGEsmng — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2025

Facts matter, but CNN's analyst appears to have been in a rush to mislead.

WATCH: CNN's Evan Perez LIES about how semi-automatic rifles work.



Perez says that a semi-automatic rifle can "shoot dozens of bullets in just one trigger pull."



That is factually inaccurate. A semi-automatic rifle fires one bullet per pull of the trigger.



False anti-gun fear… pic.twitter.com/W6VWnOEhoh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 27, 2025

Remember too that CNN is one of the cable nets that likes to accuse the Right of pushing "misinformation." Just more projection from these so-called journalists.

@CNN should never be allowed to report on anything to do with guns — 🇺🇸 JimAaron 🇺🇸 (@ArOkTxNm1) August 27, 2025

Or sometimes even report on anything at all.

Good God.



The way these people lie. https://t.co/EyCzeNZQln — Hotep Jeffiziah Charles🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) August 27, 2025

That's not even remotely true.



Just despicable to peddle this type of fake news right now https://t.co/qZvENhrjZQ — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) August 27, 2025

THIS. Is CNN.

