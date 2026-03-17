Proposed Rule Could Ban Trump From Major International Events, Including the Olympics

Who could have the power to ban President Donald Trump and other U.S. government officials from major international events held on American soil? We didn't know either, but it turns out it's the World Anti-Doping Agency. According to the Associated Press, leaders at WADA are considering a new rule that would implement a ban, keeping Trump from attending, say, the World Cup or the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

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Leaders at the World Anti-Doping Agency are considering adopting a rule that could bar President Donald Trump and all U.S. government officials from attending major international events — even if they take place on American soil. https://t.co/eOyUz15VlH — The Associated Press (@AP) March 17, 2026

Eddie Pells reports:

The proposal, on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the WADA executive committee, is the latest and most extreme maneuver in a yearslong exchange of rhetoric, threats and fighting between all parties. It stems from the U.S. government’s refusal to pay its annual WADA dues. The U.S. has held back a total of $7.3 million over 2024 and 2025 in protest of WADA’s handling of a number of issues over the years, most recently, a case involving Chinese swimmers who were allowed to compete despite testing positive for a banned substance. WADA took Chinese regulators’ word that the athletes had been accidentally contaminated. … WADA runs on a budget of around $57.5 million and the U.S. chunk is significant, though hardly the only payment that has gone missing over the years. One analysis of dues payments, obtained by the AP, showed that only 49% of African countries had paid their WADA dues for 2025. But no country has been more critical of WADA than the United States, which has floated the idea of holding back dues since 2020 and finally followed through two years ago.

Pells adds that "WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald said the rule, if passed, would “not (be) applied retroactively so World Cup, LA and SLC Games would not be covered.” However, the proposal, a copy of which was obtained by the Associated Press, does not include language to that effect.

WADA wants to bar President Trump from attending the Olympics in his own country simply because the agency is mad it got caught helping Chinese athletes cheat.



Further proof we’re doing the right thing by demanding accountability and defunding WADA. https://t.co/2cmcUxQO4P — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 14, 2026

The US refused to pay them after unfair rulings (allowing foreign competitors that failed tests to compete), so they are planning to throw a tantrum to try and extort the money out of the US. — Liberty Nerd (@Nerds4Liberty) March 17, 2026

This isn't just about the money; it's about accountability. The US is holding back $7M until WADA explains those 23 Chinese positive tests. Real stakes for the future of clean sport. — Emeka N. (@EmekaHarris) March 17, 2026

WADA's job is fighting doping—not settling political scores by banning Trump & U.S. officials from events on American soil. This is retaliation for withheld dues over their China/Russia failures. Pure overreach. — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) March 17, 2026

Oh yeah? And who’s enforcing that? 🤡 — Preston (@P_M0RG) March 17, 2026

Good question.

This isn’t anything new…we’ve been withholding funds since 2020…stop making it look like it’s related to Trump’s administration… — lennygoog (@lguagliano1) March 17, 2026

Who gave them authority over who can attend an event to begin with?



Their organization is for anti-doping. Any ruling or otherwise that prevents people from going is not in their authority.



What a joke, just some partisan garbage. — TroglodyteSlayer (@Doubtfu1) March 17, 2026

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Bold strategy considering Trump can make them all persona non grata in the US. — Jeremy E. Neuman (@JerOHMee) March 17, 2026

Foreign TDS sufferers shouldn’t be allowed on American soil.

Let’s see what we can do about these worthless WADA minions @SecRubio — Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) March 17, 2026

“WADA Leaders” ?

One is Chinese.

One is Polish

One is Swiss.

Don’t let them in the USA @SecRubio

These TDS sufferers lose sleep figuring out how to screw with the USA. — Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) March 17, 2026

They're just having a little tantrum about their funding being cut off.

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