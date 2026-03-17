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Proposed Rule Could Ban Trump From Major International Events, Including the Olympics

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 17, 2026
Meme

Who could have the power to ban President Donald Trump and other U.S. government officials from major international events held on American soil? We didn't know either, but it turns out it's the World Anti-Doping Agency. According to the Associated Press, leaders at WADA are considering a new rule that would implement a ban, keeping Trump from attending, say, the World Cup or the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

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Eddie Pells reports:

The proposal, on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the WADA executive committee, is the latest and most extreme maneuver in a yearslong exchange of rhetoric, threats and fighting between all parties. It stems from the U.S. government’s refusal to pay its annual WADA dues.

The U.S. has held back a total of $7.3 million over 2024 and 2025 in protest of WADA’s handling of a number of issues over the years, most recently, a case involving Chinese swimmers who were allowed to compete despite testing positive for a banned substance. WADA took Chinese regulators’ word that the athletes had been accidentally contaminated.

WADA runs on a budget of around $57.5 million and the U.S. chunk is significant, though hardly the only payment that has gone missing over the years. One analysis of dues payments, obtained by the AP, showed that only 49% of African countries had paid their WADA dues for 2025.

But no country has been more critical of WADA than the United States, which has floated the idea of holding back dues since 2020 and finally followed through two years ago.

Pells adds that "WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald said the rule, if passed, would “not (be) applied retroactively so World Cup, LA and SLC Games would not be covered.” However, the proposal, a copy of which was obtained by the Associated Press, does not include language to that effect.

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Good question.

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They're just having a little tantrum about their funding being cut off. 

***

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