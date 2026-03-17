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TIME Lists Some of the Ways the Operation Epic Fury Money Could Have Been Spent

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 17, 2026
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Remember back when New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay told then-MSNBC's Brian Williams that with the $500 million Michael Bloomberg had spent on ads for his 2020 presidential campaign, he could have given every American $1 million?

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People always love to play, "With what we spent on ____, we could have given everyone universal healthcare or ended homelessness or fed everyone." 

This guy, whose X bio reads, "I like trains," complained that public media could have been funded for 20 years.

Or, it could have built zero miles of track for California's high-speed rail project, seeing how he likes trains.

TIME decided to publish a piece on what the $12 billion spent on Operation Epic Fury could have been used for instead.

Nik Popli reports for TIME:

The scale of the spending has fueled criticism from Democrats and some fiscal hawks, who argue that the war’s early price tag already rivals the annual budgets of major domestic programs. “While there is no money for 15 million Americans who lost their health care, there's a billion dollars a day to spend on bombing Iran,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts told reporters after a classified briefing last week.

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So, Popli got out his calculator and made up the following list:

Health care for 1.3 million Americans for a year

Full year of food assistance for 5.5 million Americans

Housing assistance for around 1 million Americans

The entire National Park Service

Child care or universal pre-K for 900,000 children

Pell grants for 1.6 million students

More than 100,000 teachers and nurses

Foreign and humanitarian aid

Newsweek sold for a dollar.

Someone should remind Warren and Popli that President Obama solved healthcare affordability with Obamacare.

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$12 billion is an accounting error compared to what we spend on illegals. It's funny how TIME's agenda directly reflects the Democrat agenda.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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