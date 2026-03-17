Cesar Chavez Too 'Problematic' Even for the Left? UFW Ditches Founder Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

Oh, it's almost like Leftists are dangerous and violent people.

Several "Cesar Chavez Day" activities are reportedly being canceled across the country amid allegations made against the late labor leader and civil rights activist. https://t.co/YBObG69TVc

Several "Cesar Chavez Day" activities are reportedly being canceled across the country amid allegations made against the late labor leader and civil rights activist.

The Cesar Chavez Foundation said in a statement that it was aware Chavez had been accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior with women and minors during his time as president of the United Farm Workers of America.





“We are deeply shocked and saddened by what we are hearing,” the foundation said in a statement.

The United Farm Workers also issued a statement it learned of “deeply troubling allegations” that Chavez, one of the union’s co-founders, “behaved in ways that are incompatible with our organization’s values.”

UFW in its statement said the allegations include “very young women or girls may have been victimized.” The union added it has not received direct reports and does not have any firsthand knowledge of the allegations.

UFW also said it will not be taking part in any Cesar Chavez Day activities on March 31.

Chavez, who made San Jose his home, helped create and lead the farmworkers movement.

Chavez also is credited with founding, along with Dolores Huerta, La Union de Pueblo Entero, LUPE, a community activist group in south Texas.

The group was more direct in its statement, saying allegations about Chavez involve "inappropriate sexual misconduct with women and abuse of teenage girls." The group encouraged "people harmed by Cesar Chavez" to come forward through a confident and independent process it said it is establishing.