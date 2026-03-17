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Fairfax Schools Releases Worthless Statement Regarding Illegal Who Groped a Dozen Girls

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on March 17, 2026
Twitter

The news broke last week that Israel Flores Ortiz, an adult illegal immigrant from El Salvador who was attending high school as a junior, had been arrested after groping a dozen minors. This happened in the Fairfax County School District, not surprisingly. Fairfax Sheriff Stacey Kincaid refused to turn over ICE, which had lodged a detainer. 

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Fortunately, the judge overseeing the case turned them down, saying the bail request didn't adequately address the public's safety.

Nick Minnock, a reporter for WJLA, says that the school board on Monday released a statement about the "recent situation" involving "inappropriate conduct." What a squishy statement this is:

The post continues:

… all school year. 

Parents told me the school system is downplaying what happened and is trying to sweep this under the rug.  Parents also told me that the school system told them the illegal immigrant would be allowed to return to school.

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Downplaying what happened? Fairfax is in some sort of sick competition with Loudon Public Schools, which tried to cover up the rape of a girl in the girls' restroom by a boy in a skirt.

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She's a "student-centered leader."

Well, it did say their thoughts were with the students affected.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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CRIME EL SALVADOR ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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