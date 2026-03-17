Fairfax Schools Releases Worthless Statement Regarding Illegal Who Groped a Dozen Girls

The news broke last week that Israel Flores Ortiz, an adult illegal immigrant from El Salvador who was attending high school as a junior, had been arrested after groping a dozen minors. This happened in the Fairfax County School District, not surprisingly. Fairfax Sheriff Stacey Kincaid refused to turn over ICE, which had lodged a detainer.

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🚨BREAKING: Democrat Fairfax Sheriff Stacey Kincaid is refusing to turn over an adult high school student from El Salvador, who is in the US illegally, to ICE after he was arrested for groping 12 minor students, with Fairfax prosecutors even attempting to secure his release. pic.twitter.com/rx2vOo4nho — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) March 14, 2026

Fortunately, the judge overseeing the case turned them down, saying the bail request didn't adequately address the public's safety.

Nick Minnock, a reporter for WJLA, says that the school board on Monday released a statement about the "recent situation" involving "inappropriate conduct." What a squishy statement this is:

🚨New: The City of Fairfax School Board released the following statement after furious parents blasted Fairfax County Public Schools and the City of Fairfax Schools for how they handled an illegal immigrant student who is now charged for allegedly groping a dozen girls in school… https://t.co/yIx7DM3EbE pic.twitter.com/KyY2lQaAqt — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) March 16, 2026

The post continues:

… all school year. Parents told me the school system is downplaying what happened and is trying to sweep this under the rug. Parents also told me that the school system told them the illegal immigrant would be allowed to return to school.

Downplaying what happened? Fairfax is in some sort of sick competition with Loudon Public Schools, which tried to cover up the rape of a girl in the girls' restroom by a boy in a skirt.

It’s inappropriate behavior when an illegal alien does it. It’s sexual assault if anyone else does it. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 17, 2026

I am missing (1) an apology and (2) any promised action on their part.



Is there a second page? — Blad (@tlindblad) March 17, 2026

This is a poster child statement for nothing burger statements amidst a very serious and potentially civil liability situation for these bureaucrats — Alan (@lagrangecreek) March 17, 2026

This is a poster child statement for nothing burger statements amidst a very serious and potentially civil liability situation for these bureaucrats — Alan (@lagrangecreek) March 17, 2026

Disgraceful attempt to minimize this developing scandal while avoiding any accountability for the people directly responsible for it. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptic) March 17, 2026

🚨 The City of Fairfax School Board just released a statement expressing their “confidence” in a principal who allowed an adult to grope students for a YEAR.



Not one word about accountability.



Not one word about how this was missed.



Just… “we support the principal.”



🚨INSANE — Loudoun Parent Coalition (@LoudounParentCo) March 17, 2026

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She's a "student-centered leader."

This woman allowed a 19 year old illegal alien to molest multiple girls and covered it up…. https://t.co/4NJHdCJCGv pic.twitter.com/cKoiAiNQhb — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 17, 2026

Liberal white women are worse than ISIS. — Spencer (Florida/Man) (@IslandDog) March 17, 2026

When Fairfax and Loudon counties have had to put statements out like this constantly for years, that just tells you that they don't care and let's put this out there to shut people up. It's infuriating — Phoenix (@phxsong) March 17, 2026

Well that statement certainly said a bunch of nothing. — Commonsensical Human (@Lol19559014) March 17, 2026

Well, it did say their thoughts were with the students affected.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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