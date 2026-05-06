Whiskey Tango Foxtrot: Kash Patel's Gift of Personalized Whiskey Bottles Sends Left Into Full Meltdown

Oh, the Left is all apocalyptic over a new Kash Patel story. This one is really sending them on a spiral.

BREAKING from The Atlantic:



Kash Patel has given out bottles of a personalized whiskey to FBI staff as well as civilians he encounters in his duties, according to eight people, including current and former FBI and Department of Justice employees and others who are familiar with… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 6, 2026

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One of J. Edgar Hoover’s greatest reforms at the FBI was his embrace of fingerprinting. During the 1930s, visitors to the FBI offices in Washington, D.C., received souvenir fingerprint cards featuring his name. The men who succeeded him as FBI director were more discreet and judicious, mindful of the cult of personality that had developed around Hoover. They generally avoided giving out branded swag. But then came Kash Patel. President Trump’s FBI director has a great deal of affection for swag. Merchandise for sale on a website he co-founded—still operating, nearly 15 months into his term—includes beanies ($35), T-shirts ($35), orange camo hoodies ($65), trucker caps ($25), “government gangsters” playing cards (on sale for $10), and a Fight With Kash Punisher scarf ($25). One thing not for sale is liquor, because liquor is something Patel gives away for free.

Everyone loves good merch.

Patel has given out bottles of his personalized whiskey to FBI staff as well as civilians he encounters in his duties, according to eight people, including current and former FBI and Department of Justice employees and others who are familiar with Patel’s distribution of the bottles. Most of them spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisal. Patel has distributed his self-branded bottles while on official business, including during at least one FBI event. He and his team have transported the whiskey using a DOJ plane, including when he went to Milan during the Olympics in February. One of the bottles was left behind in a locker room, according to a person who was there. (I reviewed a photograph of the bottle.) On the same trip, Patel was filmed drinking beer with the gold-medal-winning U.S. men’s hockey team—behavior that officials have said did not sit well with the teetotaling president. Patel defended himself at the time, saying he was just celebrating with his “friends” on the hockey team. Patel’s use of DOJ aircraft to transport cases of alcohol has been the subject of discussion among FBI staff.

The walls are closing in!

Somebody get Elliot Ness on his trail! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 6, 2026

This is of the highest priority.

So, he's even cooler than we thought? — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) May 6, 2026

How generous of him! I see no problem here. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) May 6, 2026

Now do Hunter's White House cocaine stash. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 6, 2026

They were giving out cocaine AND weed at the White House, Kyle.



Everything is an upgrade from you deranged, trashy, terrorist freaks.https://t.co/9YEnrB4FNz — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) May 6, 2026

At least this looks classy.

I didn’t realize we prohibition was still in force — Mijo America (@mikerockiu) May 6, 2026

Democrats are always trying to ruin the fun.

Yes, FBI directors have historically given gifts, awards, and mementos to staff, visitors, and civilians as part of agency traditions. Examples include Director’s Community Leadership Awards presented by the director, field office exchanges during visits, and items like souvenirs… — Grok (@grok) May 7, 2026

Grok says all is well.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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