The Democrats Triggered by DHS and Trump Posting the Seal for NICE, Told to Take a Hike

Comedian Adam Carolla suggested a while ago that the Trump administration change the name of the organization to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or NICE for short. President Donald Trump picked up on the idea on Truth Social and endorsed it, citing all of the NICE agents who helped people through airports while TSA agents were not being paid and walked off the job.

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President Trump posted the "official" seal, and the Department of Homeland Security reposted it.

National Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KhjDINIRLo — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 5, 2026

The official account of the Democrats didn't think that ICE agents were very nice.

Your agents killed a mother in cold blood and called her a "fuckin' bitch." https://t.co/snzLqs7cWa — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 5, 2026

Well …

“Fucking bitch” is the nicest thing I’ll say if you hit me with your car. https://t.co/7xwHKEHHuw — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 5, 2026

She tried ro run over ICE agents you retards — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 5, 2026

Your politicians made an unstable person into a weapon by their demonization of ICE. Democrat politicians are responsible for that woman's death.pic.twitter.com/RhvOqG5FPz — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 5, 2026

Yes, she was a mother, and also a trained agent of ICE Watch, which is why her Honda Pilot just happened to be impeding an ICE operation in Minneapolis.

HOT TAKE:



If someone tries to murder you with their car, the person who was almost murdered can call you ANYTHING THEY WANT. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 5, 2026

Maybe the agent didn’t know the attempted killer was a mother. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 5, 2026

Don’t try to run over agents with cars. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 5, 2026

Don't hit law enforcement with your vehicle and they won't shoot you for it. Pretty simple concept that most Americans, save Democrats, understand. — Frank フランク (@richardrahl1086) May 6, 2026

Yeah, running over ICE agents makes you a fuckin’ bitch. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 5, 2026

Yeah, well, she was “a fucking bitch” who tried to kill a cop. Get bent. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 5, 2026

She hit an ICE agent with her car. So, assault with a deadly weapon is fine with Democrats. Got it. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 5, 2026

She tried to run over an ICE agents with her car.



Wouldn’t call that cold blood.



It’s a tragedy, but let’s not revise history. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) May 5, 2026

She was a domestic terrorist

And a bitch — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 5, 2026

Only because after 10 or 15 minutes of ignoring orders and taunting police, she tried to run over a cop with her car. That's assault with a deadly weapon. Maybe you should catch yourself up on the law in current events. — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) May 6, 2026

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"in cold blood" is a funny way of saying "in self-defense" — Scribe Light (@Scribe_Light) May 5, 2026

To be fair she was kind of a bitch — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) May 5, 2026

The Democrats are getting destroyed in the replies. ICE agents are nice until you try to run them down because you've been programmed to hate.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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