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The Democrats Triggered by DHS and Trump Posting the Seal for NICE, Told to Take a Hike

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on May 06, 2026
The White House

Comedian Adam Carolla suggested a while ago that the Trump administration change the name of the organization to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or NICE for short. President Donald Trump picked up on the idea on Truth Social and endorsed it, citing all of the NICE agents who helped people through airports while TSA agents were not being paid and walked off the job.

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President Trump posted the "official" seal, and the Department of Homeland Security reposted it.

The official account of the Democrats didn't think that ICE agents were very nice.

Well …

Yes, she was a mother, and also a trained agent of ICE Watch, which is why her Honda Pilot just happened to be impeding an ICE operation in Minneapolis.

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The Democrats are getting destroyed in the replies. ICE agents are nice until you try to run them down because you've been programmed to hate.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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