President Trump Endorses Changing ICE’s Name to NICE

Someone on X named Alyssa suggested back in March that President Donald Trump change the name of our immigration enforcement bureau to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement, "so the media has to say NICE agents all day every day."

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A screenshot of the proposal made it onto Truth Social, where Trump gave it a hearty endorsement. "GREAT IDEA!!" he posted. "DO IT."

🚨 LMAO! President Trump is FULLY BACKING changing ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement), so that the media will start having to call them “NICE AGENTS” 🤣



“GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT”



100% agree! Make it happen, @SecMullinDHS! pic.twitter.com/bhP7oecRSR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 27, 2026

Why didn’t I come up with that Idea. I love NICE agents. — Sally (@TalkWithSally) April 27, 2026

Credit for "ICE to NICE" goes to @adamcarolla



Thank you for your attention to this matter @POTUS pic.twitter.com/4WOmO7kMTY — Joni Job (@jj_talking) April 27, 2026

How nice 👍 pic.twitter.com/EDi3NH4jtF — Nathan the Black (@vantamaga) April 27, 2026

Watch..they will all start saying "National Immigration and Customs Enforcement" like robots. — Brohonatron (@Brohonatron) April 27, 2026

It's just like the Gulf of America or the Trump-Kennedy Center … they'd just pretend it never changed.

But then the Democrats will file a lawsuit and ask a federal judge to block it! 🤣 — Ronnie Tan (@yonneh29) April 27, 2026

Trump is the only troll I have loved this much. — The Cat Mogul (@thecatmogul) April 27, 2026

They play negative word games why can’t we play positive? pic.twitter.com/chALvg3Jw5 — Vince Tagliavia (@ReadyF4Any) April 27, 2026

Leftists thrive on language manipulation. They will say "National ICE agents" or "N-I-C-E agents". It's a good idea still. — Brew Note (@Brew_Note) April 27, 2026

They won’t do that. They’ll refer to them as “Formerly known as ICE agents” — Jules Ann 🇺🇸 (@maggie_lucy_) April 27, 2026

Forcing CNN to say "NICE agents" every single broadcast is the kind of psychological warfare this country needs right now. Do it. — RepentedLeftist🇺🇸 (@Darkdeedfiles) April 27, 2026

This will literally break the left fake media. — MAGAfan1776 (@magafan1776) April 27, 2026

It wouldn't, though. They'd never change. And what would happen to all of those nuts in Boston who dumped bags of ice cubes into the harbor to protest?

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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