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President Trump Endorses Changing ICE’s Name to NICE

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 27, 2026
Twitter

Someone on X named Alyssa suggested back in March that President Donald Trump change the name of our immigration enforcement bureau to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement, "so the media has to say NICE agents all day every day."

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A screenshot of the proposal made it onto Truth Social, where Trump gave it a hearty endorsement. "GREAT IDEA!!" he posted. "DO IT."

It's just like the Gulf of America or the Trump-Kennedy Center … they'd just pretend it never changed.

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It wouldn't, though. They'd never change. And what would happen to all of those nuts in Boston who dumped bags of ice cubes into the harbor to protest?

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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