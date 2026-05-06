CAIR-CA Leader Advises Followers Not to Write ‘I Hate All Zionists’ in Their LinkedIn Bios

Let's talk about the Council on American-Islamic Relations for a minute. Last November, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott designated CAIR (and the Muslim Brotherhood) as a terrorist organization and said he welcomed the lawsuit. A month later, the Florida chapter of CAIR filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis for declaring CAIR a terrorist organization.

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Christopher Rufo has a new piece on CAIR in City Journal, but first, he shared a couple of clips of CAIR-CA's Zahra Billoo advising members not to include "I hate all Zionists" in their LinkedIn bios to be "strategic."

SCOOP: CAIR-CA leader Zahra Billoo advises her followers that they can express hatred against Jews in private, but should not write "I hate all Zionists" on their social media profiles, in order to be "strategic."



Gavin Newsom gave her group $40 million. pic.twitter.com/4ipO6tbM7f — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) May 6, 2026

And here she is tracing policing in the United States back to the slave patrols:

Here is CAIR-CA leader Zahra Billoo saying "the cops are racist" and that "policing in this country originates as a way to protect rich white men attempting to own black people."



Gavin Newsom gave $40 million to her Islamist nonprofit. pic.twitter.com/FmtqiagabV — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) May 6, 2026

Gov. Gavin Newsom, rather than designate CAIR as a terrorist organization, gave CAIR-CA $40 million?

EXCLUSIVE: California Gov. Gavin Newsom granted more than $40 million to the radical Islamist group CAIR-CA. Our investigative team traced the flow of funds and discovered that CAIR then funneled some of this cash to groups with alleged terrorist ties.https://t.co/ty0cJwNvGZ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) May 6, 2026

Rufo writes:

But as other states move to sideline CAIR, California is embracing this alleged terror front. CAIR-CA, the organization’s largest statewide affiliate, is flush with taxpayer cash. In the last five years, the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) has rubberstamped at least $41 million in funding to the group. The vast majority of that money, it turns out, comes from the federal government. These federal dollars are flowing into CAIR-CA’s coffers even after it was the target of a recent Department of Justice investigation. … Given California’s track record under Newsom—on whose watch the state has lost billions of dollars to fraud—taxpayers should not hold their breath that state agencies will hold CAIR-CA accountable. Nor should they expect California to come to its senses anytime soon and stop turning over buckets of tax dollars to a chapter of a “civil rights” group with alleged ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

"In 2024, CAIR-CA’s IRS filings revealed that it had distributed more than $4 million in subgrants to 39 organizations," Rufo writes. "Among these sub-grantees were various groups with Islamist ties."

CAIR IS a terrorist organization itself. — 🇺🇸 The FJC 🇺🇸 (@The_FJC) May 6, 2026

They need to be labeled a terrorist group, disbanded and procecuted to the full extent of the law. — ThaoNguyen (@MsVietGenX) May 6, 2026

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How about that. Who would have ever guessed CAIR would ever do such a thing? — Melanie Bennet (@MelanieBennet_) May 6, 2026

So Newsom literally gave more money to terrorists than he did to the Palisades fire victims? — DogMom (@PamF194) May 6, 2026

@TheDemocrats are 100% beholden to the Islamists — GardinerIslandCapital (@GardinerIsland) May 6, 2026

Rufo reports that on October 7, Billoo, executive director of CAIR’s San Francisco office, posted to social media: “We are witnessing decolonization.”

CAIR is a terrorist organization and we are under siege.

It makes no sense that they are not being designated a terrorist organization. — OutOftheShadows (@A_wakeUSA) May 6, 2026

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