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CAIR-CA Leader Advises Followers Not to Write ‘I Hate All Zionists’ in Their LinkedIn Bios

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 06, 2026
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

Let's talk about the Council on American-Islamic Relations for a minute. Last November, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott designated CAIR (and the Muslim Brotherhood) as a terrorist organization and said he welcomed the lawsuit. A month later, the Florida chapter of CAIR filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis for declaring CAIR a terrorist organization.

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Christopher Rufo has a new piece on CAIR in City Journal, but first, he shared a couple of clips of CAIR-CA's Zahra Billoo advising members not to include "I hate all Zionists" in their LinkedIn bios to be "strategic."

And here she is tracing policing in the United States back to the slave patrols:

Gov. Gavin Newsom, rather than designate CAIR as a terrorist organization, gave CAIR-CA $40 million?

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Rufo writes:

But as other states move to sideline CAIR, California is embracing this alleged terror front. CAIR-CA, the organization’s largest statewide affiliate, is flush with taxpayer cash. In the last five years, the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) has rubberstamped at least $41 million in funding to the group. The vast majority of that money, it turns out, comes from the federal government. These federal dollars are flowing into CAIR-CA’s coffers even after it was the target of a recent Department of Justice investigation.

Given California’s track record under Newsom—on whose watch the state has lost billions of dollars to fraud—taxpayers should not hold their breath that state agencies will hold CAIR-CA accountable. Nor should they expect California to come to its senses anytime soon and stop turning over buckets of tax dollars to a chapter of a “civil rights” group with alleged ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

"In 2024, CAIR-CA’s IRS filings revealed that it had distributed more than $4 million in subgrants to 39 organizations," Rufo writes. "Among these sub-grantees were various groups with Islamist ties."

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Rufo reports that on October 7, Billoo, executive director of CAIR’s San Francisco office, posted to social media: “We are witnessing decolonization.” 

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