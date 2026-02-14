Calm Down, Unknown AWFL: Sarah Spain 'Vomited' Seeing the 'Demon' JD Vance at the Olympics



If you don't know who Sarah Spain is, you are not alone. Despite ESPN trying to make her a star for years, most Americans have never heard of her.

Spain claims to be a 'sports reporter,' but doesn't really have any training in that profession. She is (was) an attractive woman who gained fame 20 years ago when she offered to be someone's 'date' in return for Super Bowl tickets.

Hmm. We're pretty sure there's a word for that.

After ESPN realized that no one in America wanted to hear Spain's thoughts about sports or anything else, she is now on her own with yet another podcast that no one watches or listens to.

This week, Spain covered herself in shame in Italy when she found that Vice President JD Vance was seated near her at a US women's hockey game. This is how she reacted:

Ex-ESPN star Sarah Spain felt ‘ill’ sitting near ‘demon’ JD Vance at Winter Olympics: ‘Like the devil’ https://t.co/gdQySYG90q pic.twitter.com/RLLizQd2dn — New York Post (@nypost) February 14, 2026

Lord, save us from leftist white women and their imagined victimhood and drama.

Here are some more of Spain's 'thoughts' about the agony of being in the same venue with the Vice President. (Sorry for sharing, but we had to read them, so now you do, too.)

'Twelve minutes into the first period, that area suddenly is awash with large men in suits with earpieces,' Spain said of a previously empty part of the arena that suddenly filled with Secret Service agents, 'and here comes JD Vance carrying a child and a bunch of security and eventually Marco Rubio.' 'When I see JD Vance’s eyeliner face, I literally feel ill,' the former 'Around the Horn' panelist complained.



Spain added: 'I said, ‘I feel like I just looked at a demon,’ like the devil, and I don’t even believe in that.' 'My body felt like when you have been spooked and you have a little tingle that feels like, ‘Oh, something’s not right,’' she continued, 'or like when you get in a situation and you feel like, ‘Oh, some of the energy’s bad, something could go wrong here, maybe I should get out of here,’ or ‘something’s dangerous, this doesn’t feel right.’' 'That’s what my body felt like. And I was in no way prepared to see him.' To hammer home the point, Span later reiterated that Vance exuded 'demon energy.'

Call us crazy, but we think we've identified the problem here. And it's not Vance.

In a post over at the insane asylum known as Blue Sky, Spain even claimed to have wanted to vomit seeing Vance and his young daughter.

I can’t imagine being such a vile and hateful person and still be able to function, Sarah Spain. What is WRONG with you?? pic.twitter.com/fBvll1Ifuj — 🤬MAMADOXIE🤬 (@Mamadoxie) February 13, 2026

Many, many things are wrong with her.

And Spain believes she is a good person in this scenario. Let that sink in.

We need to reopen the institutions — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 14, 2026

Immediately.

"Star" is doing a lot of heavy lifting here.



The only thing she was known for was showing up from time to time on an afternoon game show (Around the Horn). https://t.co/CbKwBJ8j5a — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 14, 2026

Calling Spain a 'star' is like calling AOC a deep thinker.

Another mentally deranged white chick with a podcast scraping for relevancy 💃🏻 https://t.co/tTy8rmHV3W — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) February 14, 2026

She's desperate for any attention. We're almost sorry that we're giving it to her, but we believe that mockery is a force for good in the world.

Spain added: “I said, ‘I feel like I just looked at a demon,’ like the devil, and I don’t even believe in that.”



That’s her problem. https://t.co/RT82DRsxcU — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) February 14, 2026

She could use some Jesus in her life.

She'll never seek it, though, since it would likely force her to admit that the demon is her.

This is what we call projection boys and girls. — Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐 🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) February 14, 2026

Bingo.

As someone who was forced to work with her for years at ESPN, I can confirm: she is neither “cool” nor “fun.” Just another miserable middle-aged white liberal woman. — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) February 13, 2026

Even her former colleagues know that she is a horrible person.

“GET SARAH SPAIN AND PUT HER ON MY PANEL NEXT TO JOY REID AND TIFFANY CROSS ASAP!!!” - Abby Phillip, probably… https://t.co/amtfmzid4M — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 14, 2026

Either that, or The View will invite her on to share her 'trauma.'

It would be, if Spain were capable of embarrassment.

We think the 2007 Super Bowl -- where she offered up her body for a ticket -- put an end to that possibility.

No clue who this troglodyte is. Just another liberal at the Olympics who thinks we care about their political opinions. Calling JD a “demon” when he’s there with his wife and kids just chilling? Sad. Women like her hate masculine family men. That’s the truth. https://t.co/0wQpY7yNto — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) February 14, 2026

Hate is the singular defining emotion of the American AWFL.

Spain is a card-carrying member of that club.

Spain isn't even a celebrity, but she would do well to follow Mr. Garvais' advice.

Never mind @SarahSpain she is part of the transgender school shooting cult.



Dont expect this brainiac to make sense. https://t.co/oi1WXvjlow pic.twitter.com/6MgB1xD57e — 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) February 13, 2026

Ahh, yes. Of course. She can't complete her AWFL membership requirement without believing that men belong in women's sports and private spaces.

We've searched through Spain's posts on multiple social media platforms, and what do you know? We couldn't find a single post denouncing yet another trans shooter slaughtering children this week in Canada.

But sure. Vance is the 'demon' for watching a hockey game with his daughter.

Maybe Sarah Spain should invest in a mirror, though we doubt she has the courage to look into one.





